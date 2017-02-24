WhatsApp – the near-ubiquitous messaging app – celebrates its eighth birthday today, February 24, and it's marking the occasion by rolling out its revamped Status feature to users worldwide. The app has become a global phenomenon, connecting people across regions and demographics, and is especially popular in emerging markets such as India and Brazil. On the eighth anniversary of WhatsApp’s launch, here’s a look at eight stats about the app that will probably surprise you.

WhatsApp has 1.2 billion users

WhatsApp has a staggering 1.2 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp Product Manager Randall Sarafa told Gadgets 360 last week. The messaging app in February 2016 announced that over one billion people use its app, and the number has increased 20 percent since.

50 billion WhatsApp messages sent per day

WhatsApp users send well over 50 billion messages per day, the company says. On New Year’s Eve, as many as 14 billion messages were sent in India only; this figure included 3.1 billion images, 700 million GIFs, and 610 million videos. 8 billion messages were sent on the day of Diwali.

80 million GIFs sent per day on WhatsApp

WhatsApp started allowing users to send GIFs as messages in November 2016, and within three months, over 80 million GIFs are shared on an average day, according to the company - though as we pointed out above, on special occasions such as New Year's Eve, the number gets a lot higher.

3.3 billion photos shared on WhatsApp per day

WhatsApp users across the world send as many as 3.3 billion photos on the platform on an average day, a number that is said to have doubled over the past year.

760 million videos per day shared on WhatsApp daily

The number of videos shared on WhatsApp has seen even faster growth, tripling to 760 million videos sent per day.

160 million users in India, WhatsApp's biggest market

WhatsApp has over 160 million users in India, which is its biggest market. The company revealed this when Vice President Neeraj Arora was in to India to launch the video calling feature late last year.

Over 100 million WhatsApp voice calls per day

Over 100 million voice calls are made on WhatsApp every single day, allowing people to connect with each other without incurring huge costs.

Over 200 million voice messages sent per day on WhatsApp

WhatsApp users send over 200 million voice messages per day, a staggering number by all accounts.