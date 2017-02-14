Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

MapMyIndia's eLoc Wants to Be an Aadhaar for Your Physical Address

 
14 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
MapMyIndia's eLoc Wants to Be an Aadhaar for Your Physical Address

Highlights

  • MapMyIndia has created eLoc, a standardised digital format for addresses
  • As of now, it is only usable inside the MapMyIndia maps
  • Others like Zippr have tried to do something similar in the past

The system of addresses in India is pretty unreliable. There's not much by way of standardisation, and addresses are usually long, complicated, and often, misleading. That's something that a lot of people in the mapping space have told us over the years, and that's a problem that MapMyIndia wants to solve with its eLoc (e-location), which the company describes as the Aadhaar for your address - a digital identity for your physical address.

You can visit MayMyIndia's site to look up your own eLoc, or to create one if it doesn't already exist - the company started the process off years ago, and has a database of 20 million addresses with eLocs, according to MapMyIndia Managing Director Rakesh Verma. In case you're not covered though, you can add your own eLoc - although these are marked with a "U", for user generated, until the address can be physically verified by MapMyIndia, Verma says.

Of course, the idea of building a verified database of addresses across the nation brings up a number of concerns about security and safety. On the plus side, as of now, all that eLoc accomplishes is validate an address with a location on the map, though Verma says that he sees a future where government agencies are able to use eLoc to provide services.

As it turns out, MapMyIndia isn't the first company to attempt this. Nearly four years ago, a Hyderabad-based startup called Zippr started off with the same goal. Although Zippr did not respond to an emailed request for comment for this story, in a video on its site, founder Aditya Vuchi described its concept as being similar to Bit.ly, the URL shortener.

"The advantage is that zips can be communicated verbally," Vuchi says about Zippr in the video. "The postal system is not designed for modern e-commerce. You have addresses like 8-3- something, 23/n, next to this. We wanted to solve that at a very broad level. So we created Zippr, which is a layer on top of Google Maps."

 

Over the years though, Zippr hasn't really become a household name. You can use it to get your pizzas delivered without typing in a four line address, through both Domino's and Pizza Hut, but the use case of entering your Zippr address doesn't exist in any of the big three e-commerce players, or the big three food delivery companies. Nor can you do so with the big two taxi companies.

MapMyIndia's Verma is quite happy to address this though. "The problem with Zippr was that they were asking people to create their addresses, and it wasn't verMapMyIndia's eLoc Wants to Be an Aadhaar for Your Physical Addressified," he says. "I remember because we had started looking at this problem ten years ago, and when they came around, I thought, 'God, how can they hope to do this?'"

Unlike Zippr, MapMyIndia has been adding addresses itself, and these addresses are immutable - Zippr allowed you to associate a new address with an existing Zip, so your Zip wouldn't change when you moved. But Verma says that the eLocs are specific to addresses to ensure reliability.

The question is whether you really need an 'Aadhaar for addresses'. When you're using delivery services, you'll only enter your address the one time, and then pick it out of a list. If you're shopping on Flipkart, seeing a list of the different addresses makes it pretty easy to pick the right one. Seeing a list of eLocs would probably be pretty confusing.

Verma is unfazed by the question. "When we started 20 years ago, people would ask, why digital maps? Paper maps are much better, more detailed, and more convenient," he says. "A digital address is as important as a digital map. In India, the nuances of our addresses are such that it is very hard for the software to parse it and understand the address."

eloc wide eloc

"What percent of even Delhi has a formal road name and house number, as against, third galli right from the school?" he asks, adding, "And as you go into smaller towns and rural areas, the problem becomes even worse. So if you want to have a reliable address that can be used with digital maps, then you need eLoc."

With that goal in mind, MapMyIndia started on its eLoc project 10 years ago, Verma says, but the company wanted to make sure that the data is accurate, verified, and has reached a critical mass so as to help usability, before releasing it. To that end, he says, MapMyIndia worked for eight years to verify 20 million digital IDs, creating eLocs around the country, before the launch on Friday.

Now, users can add their own addresses - but these will remain marked as user generated, until they can be verified. The addresses and the API for eLocs will be free, but this can be monetised as people can attach other attributes to eLocs, including rich media, which would be beneficial to commercial addresses.

But for now, eLoc is restricted to the MapMyIndia maps and website - you can't use it anywhere else. However, Verma says that this will change soon. "We have a lot of partners such as eKart (Flipkart's logistics arm) and Ola, who already use MapMyIndia's maps, and they will benefit from this," he says. "We only launched on Friday and had not talked to any companies before this, but I can tell you that over the weekend, we have had so many partner companies write in to us and tell us they want to identify eLocs."

However, at this point in time, Verma says it's too soon to reveal who the partners with eLocs will be. Looking at Zippr, although Verma's point about not requiring consumers to generate eLocs is a valid one, the larger issue seems to be to get partners on board.

According to him, there will be no charge for companies such as Flipkart or Ola to start integrating eLocs into their order flow, but unless companies such as these are going to adopt the technology, there's little reason for any consumer to interact with eLocs, unless they happen to be MapMyIndia users.

Tags: MapmyIndia, eLoc, Locations, Address Shortener, Zippr, Zippr Code
Gopal Sathe

Gopal Sathe loves comic books, video games, and baking desserts. So far, he’s writing about two of the three, but Gadgets 360 could one day feature cupcakes that ... More

Some Google Self-Driving Car Engineers Quit Because They Were Paid Too Much
iPhone 8's $1,000 Price Tag, and Other Rumours About Apple's Next Smartphone
Zen Admire SXY
MapMyIndia's eLoc Wants to Be an Aadhaar for Your Physical Address
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Admire Sxy
TRENDING
  1. Some Google Self-Driving Car Staff Quit Because They Were Paid Too Much
  2. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 May Launch Alongside Nokia 3310 Refresh at MWC 2017
  3. Six WhatsApp Features You May Not Know About
  4. Ten Years On, Is Flipkart's Culture Due for an Overhaul?
  5. Moto G5 Price Rumoured to Be Lower Than Moto G4's Launch Price
  6. Samsung Reportedly Codenames Galaxy Note 8 Project as 'Baikal'
  7. Reliance Jio May Allot Fresh 6-Series Mobile Numbers to New Subscribers
  8. Apple, Motorola Announce Cashbacks, Offers for Valentine's Day
  9. Xiaomi Details Price and Specifications of Redmi Note 4X
  10. Dubai Aims to Launch Self-Driving Flying Taxis by July
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.