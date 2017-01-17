How to Use Facebook Messenger Without a Facebook Account

Facebook feeds can often lead to an information overload. There are times when you may feel like you've had enough of posts on Facebook but you still might not be able to stop yourself from checking the social networking site multiple times a day. Maybe you are thinking of quitting Facebook altogether.

Then you think you want to keep in touch with certain people who aren't on any other platform. If you're wondering whether you can get rid of your Facebook account while still staying in touch with friends via Facebook Messenger, then the answer is yes. Follow these steps to do just that.:

Open Facebook's deactivate account page. Ignore the photos of the people who will supposedly miss you and scroll to the bottom. The last option says you can continue using Facebook Messenger even if you deactivate your account. Make sure this is not checked and just leave it as is. Scroll down and hit Deactivate.

Now your Facebook account will be deactivated. All your Facebook data will be safe until you're ready to log in again.

Open Facebook Messenger on your smartphone or log in via the website on your PC. Your old Facebook credentials still work for this. You'll notice that you can continue chatting with all your friends.

That's how you can get rid of Facebook without losing any of your data and continue to keep in touch with your friends.

If you've deactivated your account and you use Messenger, it doesn't reactivate your Facebook account. Your friends will only be able to contact you via the Messenger app or the chat window in Facebook.

If you don't have a Facebook account yet and just want to use Messenger, follow these steps.

Download Facebook Messenger on iOS, Android, or Windows Phone. Open the app and enter your phone number. Tap Continue. You'll get a code via SMS to confirm your number. Once you've done that you can key in phone numbers of your friends and start messaging them.

