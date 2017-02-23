Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
How to Install WhatsApp Beta for Windows Mobile or Windows Phone

 
23 February 2017
How to Install WhatsApp Beta for Windows Mobile or Windows Phone

Highlights

  • The WhatsApp Beta gives you access to the latest features
  • You can install the WhatsApp Beta from the Microsoft Store itself
  • It's possible to use the Beta and the regular version at the same time

If you're a WhatsApp user who wants to access the latest features of the app before it rolls out to everyone, then you need to start using the WhatsApp Beta. WhatsApp lets you try out new features ahead of the public rollout so that it can test them out without risking breaking functionality for all users.

This could be anything from the ability to edit messages after sending them, to live location updates, which have shown up in Beta versions of WhatsApp long before rolling out to a bigger audience.

We've already shared instructions on getting the WhatsApp beta for Android and iPhone, but if you're a Windows Mobile or Windows Phone user, the process is actually very similar. Earlier, you had to enrol for the Beta program by writing to support@whatsapp.com but the company has automated the process now, and you simply need to download the appropriate app to your phone.

Here's what you have to do to install the WhatsApp Beta on your Windows Phone or Windows Mobile device:

  1. Uninstall the WhatsApp app if you already have it on your phone. Note you risk losing your existing chats and data.
  2. On your phone, download WhatsApp Beta or go to the Microsoft Store and search for "WhatsApp Beta".
  3. Once the store link opens, tap the Free button to start downloading the WhatsApp Beta.

That's it! Once the app is installed, enter your phone number and start using it as usual.

There are a couple of things to note - first, WhatsApp Beta only works with Windows Mobile 10 and Window Phone 8.1 devices, so if your phone is running an older version of the OS, you're out of luck.

Second, as the name and description both clearly state, this is a Beta. It isn't necessarily a stable build, and could have bugs. For these reasons, you might not want to install this version of WhatsApp unless you're quite willing to put up with kinks in the app.

To leave the WhatsApp Beta, simply uninstall the app, and install the regular WhatsApp app again. Interestingly, you can have the Beta and the regular WhatsApp app installed at the same time, but according to some comments on the store page, this can cause some conflicts, and for that reason, it's best to uninstall WhatsApp before installing WhatsApp Beta.

