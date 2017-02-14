Ever get that feeling where you're just tired of all the spam you get on WhatsApp and want to remove the app once and for all? That won't solve the spam problem though. Whenever you reinstall WhatsApp, all the groups will be back and the spam will return.

If you leave those WhatsApp groups, people will often just add you back right away and the cycle resumes. A better idea could be to use other apps to keep in touch with those you care about and permanently delete your WhatsApp account. It might seem drastic, but cutting out WhatsApp isn't the end of the world. If that's what you want to do, here's how to delete your WhatsApp account. Follow these steps.

How to delete WhatsApp account:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings. On iOS, this is on the bottom-right of the app's main screen.

On Android, tap the three dots on the top-right of the main screen, and tap Settings .

on the top-right of the main screen, and tap . On Windows Phone, tap More (three horizontal dots) and tap Settings. Tap Account. Tap Delete My Account. Enter your phone number and tap Delete My Account.

This will permanently delete your WhatsApp account. All WhatsApp data will be removed from your phone and if you've taken a backup of WhatsApp data, that will be deleted too. If you try and create a new WhatsApp account with the same phone number, none of the old data will be available - all your old groups, messages, and so on, will be gone for good.

