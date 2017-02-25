How to Create, Edit, Delete WhatsApp Status Update

Why Apple Is the Only Manufacturer That Actually Has a 'Flagship' Phone
On Friday, as WhatsApp turns eight, it has also unleashed a cool new feature that seems to be pointing to a future where the app moves away from text messages, and relies much more heavily on photos and short videos - the ephemeral status update. This newest feature from the Facebook owned messaging company bears more than a passing resemblance to social rival Snapchat, and the update hasn't just added a new tab for the status in the menu on top of your screen, but also a camera button right in the middle of things, which can be used to update your status, or a contact, or group. It's an exciting change, and it's really straightforward too, but in case you have any doubts about how to use the feature, here's what you need to know about the revamped WhatsApp Status updates.
You mean the line which most people completely ignored, leaving it on the default "Hi there, I'm using WhatsApp"? Well, that's gone. Put the past behind you. According to some people the old text status is still visible, but it's gone for the most of us, so try restarting the app if you're still seeing the old status. Rumour has it that it will make a comeback under the name of WhatsApp ‘taglines’ but that’s for another day.
There are a couple of different ways to create a WhatsApp status you can do. Let's look at them.
How to create a WhatsApp Status using the Status option:
Here is another method to create a WhatsApp Status:
Made a mistake? Don't worry about it, you can easily delete these updates. This is how you can delete your WhatsApp Status:
There doesn't seem to be a way to delete multiple WhatsApp Status updates in one go though, so don't mess up too much!
You can set it so that only specific WhatsApp contacts can see your status, or you can make a list of contacts who can't see these, or set it to show to all your contacts.
This is how you can change the privacy settings of your WhatsApp Status:
And that's it, you're done, that's all you need to know about WhatsApp Status updates. To know about more things, do check out our How to section, and tell us what you think about this new feature, or ask us your questions via the comments below.
