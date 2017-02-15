How to Book an Ola or Uber Using Google Maps

Why Apple Is the Only Manufacturer That Actually Has a 'Flagship' Phone
If you want to book a taxi, you would normally just open the Uber or Ola app, right? But as it turns out, you can book these cabs through a number of different apps - for example, Zomato and Practo have both partnered with Uber, so you can book a table/ make a doctor's appointment, and then book a car for your appointment right away.
One of our favourite integrations is with Google Maps - after you've looked up a place on the map, you can quickly call a taxi to get you there. It's a very straightforward feature and one that works pretty well. In the case of Uber, you can directly book the cab through Google Maps without even needing to have Uber app installed on your phone, while with Ola, after you've decided to call the taxi, you have to tap the Open App button to book an Ola cab.
The advantage of booking a cab through the Maps app is that you can see the prices for both Uber and Ola at the same time - and what's more, you can see fare estimates for all classes of cars, so you can see the price for an UberGo, UberX, or UberXL, or for an Ola Micro, Mini, or Prime, all at the same time. This lets you quickly compare fares and find the best option when booking a taxi. This is how it works.
How to book an Ola or Uber via Google Maps:
One thing we should point out is that there doesn't seem to be a way to unlink your Google and Uber accounts after you set this up - we've written to Uber to ask if it's possible, and will update this piece if and when we hear back from the company.
