How to Download and Watch Hostar Movies and TV Shows Offline

Spider-Man Is the Best Character to Replace Iron Man at the Centre of MCU
If, like us, you subscribe to the notion that streaming content is becoming a better option than linear television, then you're probably already using one of the big streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Hotstar.
The problem is that even though mobile data is getting more and more widespread and cheaper thanks largely to Reliance Jio, it's still not available everywhere, or cheap enough to be watching movies without a care.
That's where the download option that all the big streaming services offer comes in to play. Whether you want to store up on films and shows before a flight, or if you want to save a show to catch on your morning commute to work (or if your employer doesn't mind, then stocking up on shows with the office connection to watch once you're home) then saving can be a good option.
We've already written about how to download videos on Netflix, and also downloading on Amazon Prime Video, and today, we're going to outline the process for Hotstar. It's really simple and works the same way on both Android and iOS. There are a couple of things you should know though.
For one, there's no official way to download a video from Hotstar to your laptop. If you're saving it, that's on your phone or tablet only. Secondly, not all the TV shows and movies are available for download - mostly, it's the older content that's available, and regional content too. Here's how it works.
The files you download can only be viewed using the Hotstar app of course, and are saved in a way to prevent you from copying them and viewing them elsewhere, to prevent piracy.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement