The current state of the Web experience is far from ideal. Pop-ups are one of the biggest culprits, and they're much more annoying on mobile, as opposed to the desktop. For one, they often take over the whole screen. And two, it's not exactly convenient swiping them away with your fingers, unlike on a PC with a mouse.

Thankfully, most browsers like Chrome, Opera, UC Browser, and Firefox, offer a built-in pop-up blocker, which you can use to swat away the pesky stuff. Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers in India - across desktop, mobile, and tablet combined - and to block pop-ups with Chrome, simply follow these steps. Of course, none of the methods are completely fool-proof, so some pop-ups will inevitably squeeze their way in. Plus, websites are constantly developing new ways around these systems, which the developers then have to figure new methods for, so it's a cat-and-mouse game.

Here's how you can block pop-up is Chrome on Android, Windows, iOS, and macOS.

How to block pop-ups in Chrome (Android)

If you'd like to change the pop-up blocker setting on Chrome for Android, follow these steps:

Open Chrome. Tap the three vertical dot menu button in the top-right corner. Choose Settings > Site settings > Pop-ups. Turn on the toggle to allow pop-ups, or turn it off to block pop-ups.

How to block pop-ups in Chrome (iPhone/ iPad)

If you'd like to change the pop-up blocker setting on Chrome for iOS, follow these steps:

Open Chrome. Tap the three vertical dot menu button in the top-right corner. Choose Settings > Content settings > Block Pop-ups. Turn on the toggle to allow pop-ups, or turn it off to block pop-ups.

How to block pop-ups in Chrome (Windows/ macOS/ Linux)

If you'd like to change the pop-up blocker setting on Chrome for desktop, follow these steps:

Open Chrome. Click the three vertical dot menu button in the top-right corner. Choose Settings. Scroll to the bottom, and click on Show advanced settings. Under Privacy, choose Content settings. Under Pop-ups, choose from the two options to allow or block pop-ups.

Have you had any trouble with pop-ups on Chrome? Share your questions via the comments below.

