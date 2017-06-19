Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

How to Block Pop-Ups in Chrome

 
19 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
How to Block Pop-Ups in Chrome

Highlights

  • Pop-up blockers are built-in on popular browsers
  • They don't offer fool-proof protection
  • Here's how you can block pop-ups in Google Chrome

The current state of the Web experience is far from ideal. Pop-ups are one of the biggest culprits, and they're much more annoying on mobile, as opposed to the desktop. For one, they often take over the whole screen. And two, it's not exactly convenient swiping them away with your fingers, unlike on a PC with a mouse.

Thankfully, most browsers like Chrome, Opera, UC Browser, and Firefox, offer a built-in pop-up blocker, which you can use to swat away the pesky stuff. Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers in India - across desktop, mobile, and tablet combined - and to block pop-ups with Chrome, simply follow these steps. Of course, none of the methods are completely fool-proof, so some pop-ups will inevitably squeeze their way in. Plus, websites are constantly developing new ways around these systems, which the developers then have to figure new methods for, so it's a cat-and-mouse game.

Here's how you can block pop-up is Chrome on Android, Windows, iOS, and macOS.

How to block pop-ups in Chrome (Android)

If you'd like to change the pop-up blocker setting on Chrome for Android, follow these steps:

  1. Open Chrome.
  2. Tap the three vertical dot menu button in the top-right corner.
  3. Choose Settings > Site settings > Pop-ups.
  4. Turn on the toggle to allow pop-ups, or turn it off to block pop-ups.

popup chrome android Chrome popups Android

How to block pop-ups in Chrome (iPhone/ iPad)

If you'd like to change the pop-up blocker setting on Chrome for iOS, follow these steps:

  1. Open Chrome.
  2. Tap the three vertical dot menu button in the top-right corner.
  3. Choose Settings > Content settings > Block Pop-ups.
  4. Turn on the toggle to allow pop-ups, or turn it off to block pop-ups.

How to block pop-ups in Chrome (Windows/ macOS/ Linux)

If you'd like to change the pop-up blocker setting on Chrome for desktop, follow these steps:

  1. Open Chrome.
  2. Click the three vertical dot menu button in the top-right corner.
  3. Choose Settings.
  4. Scroll to the bottom, and click on Show advanced settings.
  5. Under Privacy, choose Content settings.
  6. Under Pop-ups, choose from the two options to allow or block pop-ups.

popup chrome desktop Chrome popups

Have you had any trouble with pop-ups on Chrome? Share your questions via the comments below.

For more tutorials, visit our How-To section.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Chrome, Google Chrome
India's Internet Users to Double to 829 Million by 2021, Says Cisco
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's Letter to Employees Leaks, Contains Rules for Sex With Co-Workers
How to Block Pop-Ups in Chrome
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo Y66
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Price in India Leaked Yet Again Ahead of Launch
  2. Amazon Sale Offers Deals on iPhone 7, OnePlus 3T, iPhone 6, and More
  3. Moto C Plus With 4000mAh Battery to Launch in India Today
  4. OnePlus 5 Revealed in TV Ad Ahead of Tuesday Launch, More Features Teased
  5. Nokia's Android Phones in India, BSNL 444 Plan, and More News This Week
  6. OnePlus 5 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000
  8. Moto C Plus With 4000mAh Battery Launched at Rs. 6,999
  9. Yota 3 Dual-Screen Smartphone With $350 Price Tag Announced
  10. Big Discounts on iPhone 6, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Honor 6X, and More Smartphones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.