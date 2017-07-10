How to Download and Watch Offline Amazon Prime Video Movies and TV Shows

Spider-Man Is the Best Character to Replace Iron Man at the Centre of MCU
For film and TV buffs, the new age of streaming services in India is great, but poor connections can throw a spanner in the works. The good news is that most of the popular service allow you to download these videos to watch later. Whether you want to download a movie or show during the night to watch it the next day, or whether you want to download something to watch when you're on a flight, the option is there for you.
We've written in the past about how to download videos on Netflix, and today, we're going to walk you through the same process for Amazon Prime Video. The whole process is really simple, though there are a couple of things you need to know.
First off, you can only download the videos to your smartphone or tablet. It's compatible with both Android and iOS, but you cannot download the videos to your laptop. Secondly, you can download a maximum of 15 Prime titles at a time - across all devices linked to your account. Finally, the downloads are viewable only for a limited period, after which you will have to renew the file by connecting to the Internet. This period varies from title to title.
With this in mind, here are the steps you need to follow to download videos from Amazon Prime Video on your Android or iOS device. The steps work in the same way on both.
The files you download can only be viewed using the Amazon Prime Video app of course, and are saved in a way to prevent you from copying them and viewing them elsewhere to prevent piracy.
