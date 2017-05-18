Google I/O 2017 is underway and the keynote is where all the major announcements were made. Android O was definitely not the star of the Google I/O show and that's not a bad thing at all. Android and smartphones are a big part of Google's business, with over 2 billion devices, but Google's focus is now on AI and machine learning. Google also spoke about Android Go, a project that optimises Android O for low-end devices. If you buy a smartphone you should get a good, lag-free experience and this project seems to be working in that direction.

On that front, the company unveiled some significant improvements to Google Photos. That's one area where all of Google's progress with AI is directly showing results to people who use its services. With these technologies, people don't often notice all the under-the-hood improvements, but that's not the case with Google Photos.

Apart from this, Google also announced that Google Home will be able to play music via Bluetooth, and that Google Play will now have a built-in malware scanner. You can check out our in-depth coverage of Google I/O 2017 here for more stories from the search giant's developer conference.

Here's what else made news in the world of technology today.

Zomato hack exposes records of 17 million users

Restaurant discovery and food ordering company Zomato suffered a security breach on Thursday. The company said 17 million user records were stolen and we strongly advise that if you use Zomato, change your password now. If you use the same password on any other site, go and change your passwords on those sites too.

Nokia 3310 goes on sale in India

If you're among those who'd buy a phone you loved back in the day, then the Nokia 3310 (2017) might interest you. The smartphone went on sale in India on Thursday. It's priced at Rs. 3310 and sports an updated design when compared with the original. It remains to be seen if Nokia can make a grand comeback in India.

OnePlus 5, Moto Z2, Samsung Galaxy C10 images leaked

No upcoming smartphone is safe from leakers and any smartphone from a popular brand is definitely going to be leaked before its launch. Case in point - OnePlus 5. A new leak suggests that it will feature a dual-LED flash between the two rear cameras. This leak isn't a render, it's a live image so the chance of it being real are slightly higher. The Moto Z2 was also spotted ahead of its launch. The Lenovo smartphone's front has been spotted in a new leak that shows it will feature an oval home button. There's also the dual-LED flash support and design similar to the Moto Z Play to look forward to.

Samsung Galaxy C10 is the smartphone that completes this holy trinity of smartphone leaks. A leaked image suggests that it may be the first Samsung smartphone to feature a dual-camera, dual-LED flash setup. The leak also shows that the smartphone may be launched in a rose gold variant, and will have antenna lines on the body.

Flipkart reports massive transaction boost during sale

In news that shouldn't surprise anyone, Flipkart said that it did a month's worth of business during the 4-day long Big 10 sale. The sale featured some heavily discounted products and appears to have been a big success. This comes on the same day as Idea announced its partnership with Flipkart to offer up to 30GB of free 4G data to people who buy smartphones from the e-commerce website. As always, we suggest that you read the fine print before signing up for "unlimited" "free" data plans.

The e-commerce train is not stopping anytime soon in India, as Flipkart's rival Paytm announced that it has raised $1.4 billion in funding from Softbank. Interestingly, Flipkart and Amazon have been rated as two of the best companies to work for in India, according to LinkedIn.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 price revealed

Xiaomi's Mi TV 4 has been launched in China. This is Xiaomi's thinnest LED TV yet and will go on sale in China from June 1. The TV, according to Xiaomi, is around 30 percent thinner than the iPhone 7. There's no word on whether this will be launched in other countries, but if you are heading to China, you can buy this TV in any of three sizes - 49 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches.

Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus launched in India

Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus has been launched in India at Rs. 5,790. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5-inch (720x1280) HD display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. There is an inbuilt storage of 16GB, which is expandable via microSD card slot (up to 32GB). The dual-SIM smartphone features a 5-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED Flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash.