Xiaomi had unveiled the Redmi Note 4X mid last week. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is set to go on sale in China tomorrow on Valentine’s Day for a price that roughly translates to Rs. 10,000 for the regular version, and roughly Rs. 12,600 for the Hatsune Miku Limited Edition. From a specs point of view, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is almost the same as the Redmi Note 4 that’s sold in India, with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X seen sporting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC that the Redmi Note 4 launched in India with, instead of the MediaTek Helio X20 SoC seen on the China version of the Redmi Note 4.

With that hot Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X news out of the way, let’s put our attention to the other top stories of the day.

Valentine’s Day deals on iPhone 5s, Motorola phones, etc

It seems every occasion has become a good excuse for the industry to offer deals on products. Valentine’s Day is being celebrated by not just people in love, but by companies like Apple that in partnership with HDFC are offering Rs. 6,000 off on an iPhone 5s as their special Valentine's Day deal. Motorola is offering PVR movie tickets to those who buy one of its select smartphones as part of its Valentine's Day offers. There are more offers to take advantage of, so if you’re interested, we advise you follow updates from Gadgets 360 on Valentine's Day to get the latest deals and offers.

Moto G5 may be cheaper than Moto G4 at launch

Moto G5, the rumoured 2017 iteration of the popular Moto G series, is on the verge of being launched by the end of this month. After a barrage of rumours about the product, we’re now hearing that the Moto G5 will be priced lower than its predecessors, if you compare the European pricing. Well, that makes sense if you ask us, as all the rumoured specifications of the Moto G5 are pretty much incremental updates over the previous generation. That, and the fact that there’s crazy competition in the under Rs. 15,000 price segment.

iPhone 8 said to sport iris scanner, 5-inch display

Another day, another iPhone 8 rumour. This time around, it is said that Apple’s 10th year anniversary iPhone may feature an iris scanner, like the one we’ve seen on the Galaxy Note 7. Apart from this, it is also said that the iPhone 8 will have a 5-inch display, which is slightly larger than the 4.7-inch one that’s on previous models.

Reliance Jio phone numbers soon may start with the number ‘6’

Reliance Jio is the only operator to have bagged the 6-series MSCs (Mobile Switching Codes), suggests a report. The DoT (Department of Telecommunications) has supposedly issued 6-series MSC codes to Jio in Assam, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu. While in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, it received 7-series MSC codes, and in Kolkata and Maharashtra, it received 8-series MSC codes.

Google Maps now lets you create lists of your favourite places

Google Maps, the most ubiquitous mapping app in many parts of the world, has just released a useful feature. When you search for a place, clicking the ‘save’ button will now let you create custom lists and add places to it. This should come in handy when you’re planning a trip somewhere. The lists are also shareable with others, by the way.

Galaxy Note 8 reportedly codenamed ‘Baikal’

Samsung is not willing to give up on the Galaxy Note series, that faced massive public humiliation after many Galaxy Note 7s randomly exploded last year, calling for its permanent discontinuation. The company seems to be working on its successor, the Galaxy Note 8, which is reportedly codenamed ‘Baikal’. Unfortunately, no further details are known about this rumoured device yet.

Tim Cook says tech firms should do more to fight against fake news

The topic of fake news on the Internet is on the rise, and Tim Cook had to say a few things on the matter. "All of us technology companies need to create some tools that help diminish the volume of fake news," the US tech giant boss told the Daily Telegraph in an interview. He said that "it's killing people's minds in a way”. Fake news - fabricated reports designed to promote a particular agenda - came to prominence during last year's US presidential election campaign.