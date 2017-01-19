Although the Nokia 6 felt a little, shall we say, lukewarm, a premium Nokia Android phone is reportedly set to launch at this year’s MWC. Dubbed the Nokia P1, the phone is said to be costing upwards of Rs. 50,000, and be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chip and 6GB of RAM. It will reportedly also pack Zeiss optics and a big 3500mAh battery. With that little update from Wednesday out of the way, here are today's top stories.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 launched in India, price starts at Rs. 9,999

At a Xiaomi event in New Delhi, the much-anticipated successor to the popular Redmi Note 3, the Redmi Note 4, was launched today. There are three Redmi Note 4 variants - first with 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage; another with 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage; and finally one with 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, all priced between Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 12,999. There’s a Snapdragon 625 SoC, and the battery life is said to surpass the Redmi Note 3. We’ve been testing this phone for some time now, so check out our full review of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

iPhone 8 said to have a wraparound OLED display, facial recognition

It seems that Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone is carrying a lot of expectations on its shoulders. In the most recent rumours about the iPhone 8, the phone is said have a bigger 5.8-inch ‘wraparound’ OLED display, with the front-facing camera, earpiece and Touch ID sensor reportedly embedded within the display. There’s also talks of facial recognition, presumably alongside the fingerprint user validation.

Coming back to reality from dreamland though, current iPhone and iPad models can be made to crash with a simple text message, apparently.

Samsung Galaxy S8 tempered glass protectors leaked

Apart from the iPhone 8, the other big phone to look forward to in 2017 has got to be the Galaxy S8. After a series of leaks, the newest one shows a pair of tempered glass protectors for the upcoming handset. Looking at the images, it is easy to tell that the Galaxy S8 series of phones are going to have an amazingly-optimised screen-to-body ratio.

Super Mario coming to Android in March

The makers of the popular game that hit iOS in December last year have confirmed that Super Mario Run is coming to Android in March 2017. Nintendo scored a record 40 million downloads for Super Mario Run on iOS in just four days after availability on the App Store.

Netflix added 7 million subscribers in the past quarter

Video-streaming service Netflix added a record 7 million subscribers in the past quarter, as part of its global expansion drive. The service now has a total of 94 million subscribers worldwide. The first quarter of 2017 also marks the 10-year anniversary of the launch of the popular video streaming service.

In other news to streaming services, Amazon Prime Video in India has partnered with Only Much Louder (OML) to bring 14 hours worth of standup comedy onto the newly launched video streaming service in the country.

Two Sony Xperia phones expected at MWC 2017

After no mention of new smartphones at this year’s CES, Sony has sent out invites for its smartphone launches at the Mobile World Congress 2017. Apparently, it is rumoured that two phones powered by MediaTek chips will be announced. If you’re a Sony fan, you may want to read our homage to the good old days of Sony Ericsson.

Buy Google Play recharge codes with Paytm

Users wanting to purchase apps, movies, books, etc, on the Google Play store on their Android phones, can now use Paytm to top-up their accounts. Less than a month ago, Google extended carrier billing to two of the biggest telecom operators in India, Vodafone and Airtel, so any purchases can directly be billed to your postpaid phone bill or prepaid balance, instead of using credit or debit cards.

BSNL to launch 1,000 Wi-Fi hotspots to address 4G issues

State-owned telecom operator BSNL is said to counter its lack of 4G coverage by opening up 1,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Kerala, to begin with. High cost of 4G spectrum was cited as a reason by BSNL for not being able to provide fast Internet services to its customers. We recently got a taste of public Wi-Fi hotspots, and our experience wasn’t pleasant, to say the least.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.