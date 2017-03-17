Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi 4A smartphone at its event scheduled for Monday. While the company has confirmed that the upcoming device will belong to the Redmi family, the emphasis on ‘4’ and ‘A’ symbols in its teasers strongly hints that the device will be Xiaomi Redmi 4A. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon in India. Priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,000), the Xiaomi Redmi 4A has a 5-inch HD screen, 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera, and 3120mAh battery.

Check out what else made news today in the tech sphere in your 360 Daily:

OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 get Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.1.0 update

OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 smartphones have started receiving, as part of a gradual rollout, the new OxygenOS 4.1.0 update based on Android 7.1.1. The new update comes with features such as support for expanded screenshots, improvements in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, better blur reduction in photos, and improved video stability when recording. Along with these, the OnePlus software update comes with general bug fixes and the March Android security update.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offline sales to start on Saturday

In other major Xiaomi news, the Redmi Note 4 will become available in offline retail stores across India starting Saturday. The popular smartphone will be available offline with price tag of Rs. 11,499, but the company has not yet clarified which Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 variant will be sold at this price point. The smartphone is presently up for pre-orders in large-format stores in North and South regions, while sales will start from Saturday. Apart from 700 large-format stores, Redmi Note 4 will be sold in 1,500 offline pop stores in Delhi, Chandigarh and Jaipur.

Idea data recharges above 1GB to cost same for 2G, 3G and 4G

Idea has announced that prepaid recharges with 1GB or more bundled data will cost the same for 2G, 3G, and 4G connectivity. With this move, Idea Cellular has eliminated the price differential for recharges based on the network technology, and consolidated it to data points. Prior to this, customers had to choose their data recharge based not only on the bundled data but also the type of connectivity technology at play.

Samsung Galaxy S8 rumoured to feature facial recognition

The new set of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks has hinted that the smartphone will feature facial recognition technology and that the camera will have ultra slo-mo capturing. The Samsung facial recognition technology will be in addition to the fingerprint sensor and iris scanner as an additional measure to make Samsung Pay more secure. Benchmark of Samsung Galaxy S8+ running on Snapdragon 835 processor have been leaked as well, notching up scores of 1929 and 6084 in single-core and multi-core tests. On the other hand, the Exynos 8895-based Galaxy S8+ variant scored 1978 and 6375 in the respective tests.

Intex Aqua Trend Lite with 4G VoLTE, front flash launched

Intex has launched the Aqua Trend Lite, a budget 4G VoLTE smartphone with front flash and 1.5W speaker, in India at Rs. 5,690. The all-new Intex Aqua Trend Lite smartphone has a 5-inch (480x854 pixel) screen, 1.2GHz quad-core MediaTekMT6737M processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 128GB, 5-megapixel rear camera, 2-megapixel front camera, and 2600mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with Intex's in-house Value Added Services (VAS) such as MiFon Security, LFTY, Vistoso, and Tap & Buy.

Zomato Gold membership programme launched, coming to India in June

Food-discovery service Zomato has launched its Zomato Gold subscription service in two cities in UAE, namely Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Subscribers of the service will get up to two rounds of 1+1 drinks on any beverage at participating restaurants, bars and lounges. Zomato says that there is Gold partner restaurant within 3km of any location in both the Gulf cities. The service has already been available in Lisbon (but only on food), and will come to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru around June.

Gmail can now stream video attachments

Gmail now lets users stream videos (sent on the email service as attachment) before downloading them. This will give users the option to decide whether they want to download the video or not, thus helping save storage on the device. However, this Gmail feature is available only for desktop users for now, not for those who are on mobile devices. Videos up to 50MB in size can be shared on Gmail as attachments.