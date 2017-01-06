Xiaomi Mi Mix, Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumours, and More: Your 360 Daily

We’re day two into CES 2017, and companies are continuing to grab our attention with their shiny new products. But beyond CES, there are also many interesting things that happened in the world of tech. Here’s your 360 Daily for the day.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 thinner than iPhone 7, White Mi Mix Shown

Xiaomi, the popular China-based electronics startup, made its CES debut on Thursday. The highlight of their presentation was the Mi TV 4, a TV that’s just 4.9mm thin, making it thinner than most of today’s smartphones. Available in 49, 55 and 65-inch sizes, the frameless TV incorporates Dolby Atmos, a 10 speaker setup, and deep learning AI. Interestingly, the TV has swappable computing internals, that can be replaced with newer ones after they age. Alongside, a high-end Mi Router HD was also shown. Last but not the least, Mi Mix, the company’s bezel-less smartphone that debuted late last year will come in white too.

Samsung hits highest profits in three years despite Note 7, Galaxy S8 leaked

Despite contributing to the biggest tech fiasco of 2016, Samsung interestingly is set to report its highest profits in the past three years, thanks to big gains in its semiconductor business.

In other related news related to the company, we might have just gotten our first glimpse at the Galaxy S8. The physical home and touch multitasking/ back buttons seem to be removed, and the fingerprint scanner is reportedly shifted to the back, like most Android phones. The other noticeable physical change is the seemingly higher screen-to-body ratio. Other rumours include no 3.5mm jack, auto-focus for the front camera, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.

Dell launches PCs and laptops, 8K monitor

Dell's kitty of launches at CES 2017 included range of products like the Dell Latitude 7000 series that come with multi-factor authentication. The new Dell Latitude 7285 2-in-1 desktop comes with a wireless charging mechanism. There’s the new Dell OptiPlex 7050 desktop series that comes in three sizes.

Next, the company said their Precision 5520 laptop is the most compact 15-inch mobile workstation, so it’s clearly taking on the 15-inch new MacBook Pro. There are still a few more computers launched, and you can read more about them.

But two more interesting products from the announcement were a Surface Studio-like horizontal interactive surface, and a 32-inch 8K display. Yes, 8K which means a whopping 280PPI pixel density on a large computer screen.

Streaming music surpasses digital music sales in the US

For the first time, streaming services have surpassed digital sales in America. About 431 billion songs have been streamed in 2016 in the country.

Intel unveils easily-upgradable card computer for smart gadgets

At CES 2017 continued its series of announcements, unveiling a credit-card sized ‘Smart Compute’ card. This device is a system on chip (SoC), and makers of appliances like smart refrigerators can include this standardised slot, so consumers can upgrade the SoC when the old one becomes obsolete, without having to change the entire appliance.

Apple’s prototype iPhone based on iPod UI leaked

An Apple iPhone prototype running the iPod's Click Wheel based user interface was put up on Youtube by popular product leaker Sonny Dickson. It offers a glimpse at what an iPod-like smartphone would've liked, but most people would be relived it never hit production.

Razer’s gaming laptop has three screens

Gaming-centric hardware maker Razer showcased ‘Project Valerie’, a concept laptop that has three 17.3-inch 4K displays. It may be of use to more than just gamers, including creators and professionals who require a multi-screen setup. Next, ‘Project Ariana’ is a hi-def projection system that claims to extend the gaming experience to the entire room. Check out more details of these interesting concepts.

Drone-maker DJI acquires most of Photo-equipment maker Hasselblad

Chinese drone maker DJI reportedly has acquired a major stake in age-old Swedish maker of professional photograph equipment, Hasselblad. If Hasselblad sounds familiar to you, that’s because it made a magnetically-attachable camera module for the Moto Z recently, and a whole lot more if you follow the camera-space closely.

14 billion messages were sent using WhatsApp on Jan 1

A whopping 14 billion text, photos, GIFs, videos and voice messages were exchanged on WhatsApp on the New Year’s Eve (NYE) in India. WhatsApp has more than 160 million monthly active users in the country.

Honda’s Motorcycle can balance itself

Honda’s new motorcycle comes with ‘Ride Assist’ that can self-balance the two-wheeler when standstill. Yup, that might just be the coolest thing to happen to motorcycles ever. Honda says the technology has evolved from the company’s popular ASIMO robot. If that wasn’t enough, the motorcycle is also autonomous.