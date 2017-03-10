A day after announcing that it will charge a 2 percent fee on wallet recharges done using credit cards, Paytm has said that it is rolling back the decision. Paytm said the move has been taken "keeping users' convenience in mind." Paytm had decided to levy the 2 percent fee in order to curb instances of users topping up their wallet using credit cards and then transferring the Paytm Wallet balance to bank accounts, essentially turning credit card limit into cash. While repealing the fee, the company has not announced a solution for this problem.

With other major tech stories of the day, here's your 360 Daily:

WhatsApp text status may return soon

WhatsApp did away with the text status when it revamped the Status option with videos and photos. However, it now seems that the text status may make a comeback soon. In WhatsApp beta 2.17.95 for Android, the old text status appears in the About section. Beta users can head to Settings to get the old status option back; it comes with the old default options of 'Available', 'Busy', 'At school', 'At the movies', etc., and does not disappear after 24 hours.

Reliance Communications offers 1GB data, unlimited calls at Rs. 49

Facing competition from Reliance Jio and Jio Prime subscription plans, Reliance Communications (RCom) has launched low-cost plans to lure new 4G customers. RCom is offering 1GB of data and unlimited calls to new 4G customers at Rs. 49, and 3GB data and unlimited calls at Rs. 149 under the ‘Joy of Holi’ offer. For existing 3G and 2G customers, the operator has announced variants of the plan, including unlimited 3G data access for Rs. 99 and unlimited 2G data access for Rs. 49.

Lenovo Vibe B reportedly launched in India at Rs. 5,799

Lenovo has reportedly launched the Vibe B budget smartphone in the Indian market at Rs. 5,799 in Matte Black and Matte White colours. The new Lenovo Vibe B has a 4.5-inch (480x854 pixels) display, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735M processor, 1GB of RAM, 5-megapixel rear camera, 2-megapiel front camera, 8GB internal storage, 32GB microSD card support, 2000mAh battery, and 4G compatibility.

Moto Z (2017) image leaked, Snapdragon 835 expected

Moto Z (2017) has made appearances online courtesy official images showcasing the company’s new range of Moto Mods. One of the notable changes with the Moto Z (2017) over its predecessor is tipped to be redesigned fingerprint sensor, which is now oval in shape. The rest of design is largely unchanged, likely because the new model needs to support the existing Moto Mods. As a premium smartphone, the Moto Z (2017) is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 825 processor. Sprint, which used the Moto smartphone to showcase its Gigabit LTE service, said the “forthcoming flagship” is based on Snapdragon 835.

Reliance Jio, Paytm apologise for using PM Modi’s picture in ads

Telecom operator Reliance Jio and digital payments company Paytm have apologised for using the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo in their advertisements. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs had sent notices to both companies over the use of the photo for commercial use, which is barred by the government. Minister of State for Consumer Affairs CR Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that Reliance Jio and Paytm have “apologised for their inadvertent mistake.”

Facebook copies Snapchat again with Messenger Day feature

Facebook has introduced the new Messenger Day feature its Messenger app, which allows users to set photos and videos as statuses for their contacts to see. Like Snapchat Stories, the Messenger Day statuses disappear automatically after 24 hours. The biggest social media company in the world has copied Snapchat Stories earlier with Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status as well. Messenger Day is being rolled out globally to all Android and iOS users.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.