Varanasi District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and Senior Superintendent of Police Nitin Tiwari have issued a joint order declaring that the administrators of social media groups can be held responsible for messages sent by any of their members. This includes WhatsApp and Facebook, both of which are used to circulate everything from jokes to political messages. According to the order, WhatsApp and Facebook group administrators need to proactively refute and remove posts that are false, defamatory, or otherwise objectionable. Members who post anything that might be classified as such must also be removed and reported to the police. Legal action can be taken against group administrators who fail to do so.

Administrators are further directed to add people to WhatsApp or other social media groups only if they already know them. FIRs can be filed against administrators under the IT Act if they fails to perform these duties, the order adds. The order says that freedom of speech must be balanced with responsibility.

While the news might be welcome to those plagued by mass WhatsApp forwards and spam, it remains to be seen how this order can be implemented, or what impact it will have in practical terms.

Latest 4G speed test results show Jio still ahead of competitors

According to data collected by the TRAI MySpeed app in the month of March, Reliance Jio is once again the fastest 4G mobile service provider in India, beating Vodafone, Idea, and Airtel. The average 4G download speed that Jio users were able to achieve was 16.48Mbps, while Idea Cellular users reported 12.029Mbps on average and Airtel users got 10.439Mbps. Vodafone users seem to be the worst off, with an average of just 7.933Mbps. However, all three posted superior upload speeds, with Idea in the top spot at 6.536Mbps followed by Vodafone at 5.429Mbps, Airtel at 4.455Mbps, and finally Jio at 3.581Mbps.

LG G6 prebookings open in India

LG has confirmed that its 2017 flagship, the LG G6, will launch in India on Monday. Preorders for the phone are already open. Customers who want to grab it can head to LG's website or select offline retailers. The device will reportedly retail at Rs. 51,990 starting from April 29. SBI and HDFC cardholders who buy their G6 before May 1 will receive a cash back bonus of Rs. 5000, while those who do so within the prebooking period will get an additional Rs. 2,000 back.

Buyers will also be eligible to pick up LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 wireless headset at a 50 percent discount, and will receive six EA games including Temple Run 2 and Spider-Man Unlimited for free. LG's flagship is launching at practically the same time as Samsung's Galaxy S8. Both phones are designed with minimalistic bezels, and have screen that are taller than the usual 16:9.

Meanwhile, the company is also celebrating its 20th anniversary in India with a 20 percent discount on last year's LG V20 as well as multiple other offers on everything from TVs to home appliances.

Samsung Pay is reportedly rolling out UPI integration

Samsung Pay was launched in India only a month ago, but it is reportedly already receiving new localised features. The company had earlier announced that it was testing UPI integration, and that now seems to be rolling out to users. Users with a compatible device will soon receive an update, after which they can follow a set of instructions to link their UPI IDs and make payments directly from their bank accounts.

Samsung Pay works with both NFC and MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) to enable payments without a compatible Samsung phone instead of a physical card. UPI was launched in August last year as a way to let people transfer money quickly using unique user IDs rather than bank codes and account numbers.

HTC Vive VR headset officially launched in India

HTC has officially launched its Vive headset in India, priced at a whopping Rs. 92,990. Pre-orders will open on April 22 and the device will be sold exclusively on Amazon India. Devices will begin shipping a month from now. HTC will be setting up physical demo stations at stores across the country to get customers familiar with the Vive.

HTC has two experiences for customers to try out, Everest VR which lets you feel like you're climbing Mount Everest, and Richie's Plank Experience, which is an 80-storey high balancing act. While expensive, the device will be aimed at business users and VR content developers as well as end users.

Moto C, Moto C Plus appear on certification site ahead of launch

The rumoured Moto C and Moto C Plus look like they might launch soon, with details popping up on a Russian certification authority's website. The pair will reportedly be even more affordable than the Moto E series, which are also expected to be updated soon. At least one, if not both, should support 4G and VoLTE. They could have polycarbonate bodies and entry-level specs including 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The Moto C is likely to have a 5-inch 480x854-pixel screen while the larger Moto C Plus could have a 720x1280 screen. The two are also likely to have different cameras and batteries, but should both run Android 7.0.

Sony PS4 Slim game bundles pops up on Amazon India

Sony looks all set to introduce new PS4 Slim game bundles for the summer. The first one includes a 1TB console and five relatively dated games: Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (comprised of the first three Uncharted games), The Last of Us Remastered, and Infamous Second Son. Amazon hasn't announced pricing or availability yet, but Gadgets 360 has learnt that this bundle will cost Rs. 32,990 and go on sale within a week. A second offer gives buyers an extra DualShock 4 controller free with a 500GB PS4 Slim.

Windows 10 will receive major updates twice a year

Microsoft has announced that it will release significant updates to Windows 10 in March and September each year, making for a biannual refresh cycle. These features releases will align with Office 365 updates and simplify deployments for businesses while giving customers a consistent schedule between changes.

The Windows 10 Creators' Update was released just this month, bringing several new features and UI tweaks. Later this year, Microsoft could introduce a more significant UI overhaul with its rumoured Project Neon UI.

Apple reportedly working on AR glasses

While leaks and rumours have pointed to Apple investing seriously in augmented reality (AR), it now seems likely that the company is working on an AR headset of its own. A report by an environmental health and safety authority circulated amongst Apple staff has been leaked to the media, and seems to confirm incidents of eye strain experienced by testers.

The incidents are detailed in a larger list of potential problems experienced by employees at the workplace, and are worded too vaguely to be considered definitive proof of such a product in development. As with all rumours, it might be several years before an actual product is ready, or nothing might come of it at all.

Ola seeks to raise $100 million for further expansion

Ola is planning to issue shares in order to raise up to $100 million (approximately Rs. 670 crore) in order to grow further and compete with American rival Uber. Ola operates in 110 Indian cities and is looking to expand even more. It could also be researching electric cars and other technology to help give it an edge. The company's board has approved the plan to raise funds, and a filing with the Corporate Affairs Ministry shows that the rights issue was scheduled for March 27, for the purpose of strengthening the company's financial position and funding the growth and expansion of business.