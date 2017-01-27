We start today's news roundup with what can be categorised as the Reliance Jio effect. Hot on the heels of the new entrant, incumbent operator Idea is said to launch its own app suite called 'Digital Idea' to compete with the former's Reliance Jio suite of apps. At launch, the suite will include apps for movies, TV, music and gaming, among others. Here are today's other top news stories:

Samsung Galaxy S8 real life photo leaks

After many leaked renders and images, we have yet another leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S8. Coming from a prolific leakster, there’s a good chance this is what it might look like. Minor differences between the previous iterations and this one include the missing Samsung logo on the chin up front. Some specs are also speculated - like 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch displays on the standard and Plus models respectively, Snapdragon 835 SoC, 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries, among others. For the first time though, we get to see at the back side, which if accurate, has the fingerprint scanner placed in an awkward position.

Nokia 6 second flash sale registrations higher than the first

The Nokia 6 has turned out to be quite a hit in China. The second flash sale has generated greater excitement as 1.4 million people have registered for the 2nd flash sale on e-commerce portal JD.com. Apparently, there was spotting of a white version of the phone, but the company has confirmed it to be untrue.

HP recalls laptop batteries due to fire hazard

HP is looking to recall about 101,000 laptops worldwide due to batteries that may be ‘fire and burn hazards’. The lithium-ion batteries are made by Panasonic and were used in models like the HP ProBook, HP Envy, Compaq Presario, HP Pavilion laptops, etc purchased between March 2013 and October 2016. The company will offer a free replacement battery to all affected customers.

Google Pixel 2 said to have better camera, budget Pixel might be in the works

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL are said to have made reasonable revenue for the company, and work on the next Pixel is reportedly underway. The Google Pixel 2 is said to improve camera performance further, especially the images taken in low-light. The company is also considering baking in water resistance, which was missing from the original phones. There’s also speculation that a cheaper version of the Pixel might release in 2017.

Moto G5 Plus case render shows how phone might look like

The Moto G5 Plus launch is coming soon, and more leaks are suggesting what the phone might look like. A new leaked case image suggests the phone will have a bigger, oval fingerprint scanner up front. At the back, there appears to be a big, protruding circular area that will hold the camera. The phone is said to have a Snapdragon 625 chip, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB storage.

Aadhaar Pay coming soon

Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed that Aadhar Pay is coming soon. This service reportedly will not require a phone for making payments, as the Aadhaar card number and biometric verification will suffice.

TRAI says Vodafone, Idea playing by the rules in Jio interconnection congestion issue

Reliance Jio users may find it easier to connect to subscribers of other networks, as TRAI said Vodafone and Idea are meeting norms in all circles for points of interconnection. This issue earlier resulted in Jio users being unable to call people of other networks. Airtel is reportedly still violating these terms though.

Xiaomi Mi 6 premium variant could have ceramic body, 6GB of RAM

Expected to arrive some time in March or April and not MWC 2017, the Xiaomi Mi 6 premium version is said to have a ceramic body, screen curved at both edges, and 6GB of RAM. If you recall, the bezel-less Mi Mix also had a ceramic body. This is an important phone for Xiaomi, as it will be the flagship smartphone in its 2017 lineup.