Over 50 million Reliance Jio customers have signed up for the Jio Prime membership plan, according to a source who wishes to remain anonymous. The Jio Prime membership drive ends on March 31, and the plan – which provide extra data and all the services in the Jio Happy New Year Offer for another year – comes into effect on April 1. The 50 million figure represents half of the 100 million users the company had announced in late February. An official announcement on the matter may be made soon.

Here's a look at what else made news in the technology sphere today:

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ first smartphones with Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Internet

The long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have launched finally, bringing with them a host of new features in tow. While many of these were had been leaked long before the two Samsung flagships became official, there are a few that the company managed to keep a lid on.

For example, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are the first smartphones in the world to feature Bluetooth 5.0 (twice as fast as v4.1, four times more range, and can push audio to two wireless devices simultaneously) and Gigabit LTE speeds (up to 1Gbps or 1,000Mbps). Other noteworthy Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ new features include the almost bezel-less Infinity Display, all-new user interface, Snapdragon 835 processor, Dual Pixel camera, Bixby digital assistant, and support for Windows apps via Samsung DeX desktop dock.

1Gbps broadband service launched in Hyderabad, costs Rs. 5,999

ACT Fibernet – India’s third-largest non-telco ISP – has launched a wired broadband service with speeds up to 1Gbps in Hyderabad. The company has priced the ultra-high speed broadband service at Rs. 5,999 per month, and has set the monthly FUP at 1TB. The ISP is targeting startups, retail outlets, and Internet companies with this service, and plans to launch it in 10 more cities soon. With this Internet speed, users will be able to download a full movie within seconds, and the company claims the service will disrupt and lead technological growth in the country.

Oppo says it has fired Chinese employee who tore Indian flag

Oppo has said that the employee who allegedly tore an Indian flag and threw it into a dustbin has been fired. The act by the Oppo employee – a production manager of Chinese nationality – had led to protests at the company’s Noida office. In a statement, the company said it found in its investigation that the employee “discarded the Indian flag,” and said it has zero tolerance for such actions, terminated his employment, and is working closely with the authorities on the matter.

Samsung Galaxy S8 initial stock twice that of Galaxy S7’s

Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh has confirmed that the company’s initial stock for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ is twice that of the Galaxy S7 series’. The announcement was made on the back of rumours that Samsung will face difficulty in meeting demand for the new smartphones due to short supply of the new Snapdragon 835 chipset. The company also revealed that the Galaxy S8 battery will degrade slower than those of last year’s model. It clarified that the new smartphone’s battery will maintain 95 percent efficiency over a year, while the Galaxy S7 series lost 80 percent during the same time.

iPhone 8 leak suggests design similar to Samsung Galaxy S8’s

On the backdrop of the Galaxy S8 launch, a new iPhone 8 leak suggests that the upcoming model will have a design similar to that of the new Samsung flagship. The iPhone 8 or iPhone Edition mockup image indicates that the smartphone will feature a similar near bezel-less front panel and fingerprint scanner at the back, with the Home button done away with.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes world’s second-richest person

Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos’s net worth has risen to $75.6 billion, making him the second-richest person in the world. Bezos’s net worth increased $1.5 billion after Amazon shares rose $18.32 on the back of the acquisition of Souq.com. He is ahead of Warren Buffet by $700 million and Zara’s Amancio Ortega by $1.3 billion. The richest person in the world remains Bill Gates, with net worth of $86 billion.

iPhone assembly in India to begin in less than a month, says Karnataka IT Minister

Apple will start assembling iPhones in India within a month, says Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge. Contract manufacturer Wistron may assemble the iPhones at its plant near Bengaluru, he said, and added that assembling in India will help Apple lower prices of iPhones. The Cupertino, California-based company has sought tax concessions from the Indian government to manufacture its devices locally, but most of its demands have been rejected.

Microsoft testing Ruuh AI chatbot meant for Indian market

Microsoft is currently testing its new AI chatbot named 'Ruuh' that is specifically meant for users in India but is available in English language only. Defined as a ‘desi’ AI chatbot, Ruuh never stops talking and is meant for entertainment purposes only. Microsoft has further confirmed that it will make this chatbot available to wider audiences going ahead. It likes "Chatting, Bollywood, Music, Humour, Travel & Browsing Internet," as per its description by Microsoft.