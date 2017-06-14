Samsung launched two mid-range Android phones in its J-series on Wednesday in New Delhi. They are called the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, which costs Rs. 17,900, and the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, which comes in at Rs. 20,900. While the former will be available June 20, the latter won't go on sale until mid-July, weirdly. Both run the latest Android 7.0 Nougat underneath. Samsung has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer up to 120GB of additional data. Both phones also have Samsung Pay digital payments service, though it's scaled down as Samsung Pay Mini (no card functionality) on Galaxy J7 Max, since it doesn't have NFC capability.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy J7 Max gives you a 5.7-inch full-HD display, powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor, with 4GB RAM. It has 32GB internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card. The phone has a 13-megapixel rear (f/1.7) and front (f/1.9) camera, with flash on both ends as well. There's a 3,300mAh battery inside. The Galaxy J7 Pro, on the other hand, has a 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display, powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core SoC, with 3GB RAM. It has 64GB internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card. The phone has the same camera and flash setup. There's a 3,600mAh battery inside.

OnePlus 5 price, specifications leaked once again

Less than a week ahead of its global launch, the OnePlus 5 has faced more leaks. This time, it's the price, specifications, and pictures of the new flagship from the Chinese manufacturer. According to a blog, the OnePlus 5 will start at $479 (about Rs. 30,800). In India, the phone is expected to start from Rs. 32,999 for the base variant. Meanwhile, registrations for the phone have been opened on Chinese ecommerce website JD.com. If you register, you'll be able to take part in a flash sale on June 22, the listing says.

The same website also provided the specifications and images, which show that the OnePlus 5 will indeed look similar to the iPhone 7 Plus in terms of its design, and rear camera setup. It will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat on a 5.5-inch full-HD display, with two RAM options: 6GB and 8GB. OnePlus has already confirmed the presence of Snapdragon 835, so there's no point debating about that. The OnePlus 5's camera setup will most likely have a 20-megapixel f/2.6 and 16-megapixel f/1.7 sensors on the back, and a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. The phone is also said to have a 3,300mAh battery.

Reliance Jio's growth was slowest in April

According to TRAI data, Reliance Jio experienced its slowest growth in April, though its numbers were ahead of all competitors. It added 3.87 million new subscribers to take its total up to 112.55 million, with Airtel (2.85m), BSNL (0.81m), and Vodafone (0.75m) following behind. The total number of telecom subscribers in India now stands at 1198.89 million, after an increase of 4.31 million over March.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly launch mid-August

Samsung isn't shying away from the Note brand after last year's Note 7 debacle, with the Galaxy Note 8 expected to arrive mid-August, as per a new report. A launch in that month would give it a head start on the iPhone, something Samsung has always been keen on with its Note series.

Meanwhile, a tipster on Weibo has revealed the Galaxy Note 8 will have a dual camera setup on the back. Some section of the consumers were disappointed with the lack of rear camera upgrade on the Galaxy S8/ S8+, and it seems Samsung is happy to oblige with the upcoming new smartphone.

LG G6 now available at Rs. 38,990 in India

LG's latest flaghship – the LG G6 – arrived in India at the tail end of April, and it's already seeing interesting price drops. The phone is now available at a Rs. 13,000 discount, which puts the price of LG G6 at Rs. 38,9990. There are two caveats though: only Amazon Prime members can avail the offer, and it's only applicable to Ice Platinum and Astro Black colour options. There are a couple of other offers as well – for Bajaj Finance card owners, and Reliance Jio extra data – which you can check out here.

Intel invests Rs. 1,100 crore in Bengaluru R&D centre

Intel is putting in Rs. 1,100 crore with its upcoming Bengaluru R&D centre, the company's India GM Nivruti Rai said in a press conference on Wednesday. Set on an eight-acre campus in the city's south-east suburbs, it's also expected to add 3,000 jobs over the next year and a half. This is in addition to the $2 billion (roughly Rs. 12,852 crores) Intel has already invested until 2016.

Google hires Apple chip architect to help with Pixel

Google is looking to drive up its in-house product innovation, and it has hired Apple's long-time chip architect Manu Gulati to do just that. Gulati announced the job change publicly on his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday, stating that he now works as Google's "Lead SoC Architect". He has over 27 years of experience in the industry.

One of the biggest reasons for iPhone's success is the home-grown nature of its chips, something Samsung has started to emulate with its own Exynos line. Google had earlier shown interest in doing so, and Gulati's hiring shows that it's very much on that path now. Expect the Pixel phones to have Google's home-made chip designs in the near future.

Meanwhile, a leak discovered by 9To5Google and Android Police's sources have revealed that the Pixel 2 might be manufactured by LG. The nitty-gritty has to do with a bug entry filed by an LG employee for a device codenamed Taimen, which seems to be the internal name for Pixel XL successor. If you didn't already know, HTC made the first Pixel line.

Instagram's Archive feature now rolling out to everyone

Instagram's Archive feature, which lets you store away previously-shared photos to a private section, is now rolling out to all users worldwide. Think of it as Facebook's "Only Me" setting, which means you don't have to delete something if you'd rather just hide it from everyone. To access it, you'll need the latest 10.21 version of the Instagram app, on Android and iOS.

IRCTC offers Rs. 50 cashback for mVisa payments

As part of a digital payment promotion running till September 4, IRCTC is offering Rs. 50 cashback to travellers who use the new mVisa payment option. To do so, you'll need to first get the mVisa app on your smartphone, link your Visa debit/credit card, and then scan the mVisa QR code on the IRCTC website.

Uber CEO takes indefinite leave, and Yahoo CEO steps down after Verizon takeover

Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick has decided to take time away from the company, after a months-long internal investigation pointed out the various flaws in Uber's work culture. In an email to staff, he said he needed to become a better leader to run the highly-valued Silicon Valley startup.

Meanwhile, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer ended her five-year reign after her position was made redundant due to Verizon's completion of its takeover of the once Internet giant. She will receive a compensation package estimated to be worth about $125 million (roughly Rs. 804 crores).