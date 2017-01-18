A lot has happened today in the world of personal technology. Remember Google+? We neither. Okay, jokes apart, the oft-forgotten social network is getting many new features. Apparently, over 50 new things will be pushed to the Google+ web version and its apps, and the recently introduced new design will become the default soon. Now let’s move to the stories that really mattered, from Reliance Jio's rumoured new VoLTE-feature phone, to App Store prices reportedly set to go up in India.

Reliance Jio 4G-enabled feature phone leaked

We received a leaked photo of a 4G-ready Reliance Jio feature phone, that is rumoured to be priced between Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,500. Above the traditional numeric keypad, there seem to be four shortcut keys to access MyJio, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioMusic apps. Although the price sounds reasonable, we actually wonder how much fun using 4G on a feature phone will actually be. In other news related to the newbie telecom giant, TRAI is said to have asked the Attorney General’s opinion on whether Jio’s free tariff plans can be deemed ‘predatory’.

India beats US in total apps downloaded on Google Play

India has just surpassed the United States to become the top-most country when it comes to app downloads from the Google Play app store. App downloads in the country rose from 3.5 billion in 2015 to over 6 billion in 2016.

Samsung Galaxy S8 now has a rumoured price and release date

Another day, another Galaxy S8 rumour. This time, it has been leaked that Samsung’s 2018 flagship phone will be launched officially on March 29, with select audiences getting a private viewing at this year’s MWC. The phone is also said to be more expensive than its predecessor, amounting to roughly Rs. 61,700 when converted from euro pricing.

Bengaluru tops list of most dynamic cities

After being the butt of many traffic-related jokes, here’s something Bengaluru can be proud of. At the World Economic Forum annual meeting, the country’s IT capital Bengaluru has been named ‘the most dynamic city in the world’. The city gets this title on the basis of factors like rapid adoption of technology and innovation. In other news related to the city, Flipkart launched ‘Project Nanjunda’, an SOS feature for its delivery personnel, after one by the name of Nanjunda Swamy was murdered in the city by a customer.

Google Maps shows parking situations, Google Android app gets ‘Offline Search Results’

Some users of Google Maps in the US are able to see parking availability at certain locations when navigating via the app. A very cool feature to have, it is reportedly able to show parking situations at public places like malls, airports, etc. Also, the Google app’s ‘Offline Search’ mode on Android can finally queue up your search queries when the phone can’t connect to the Internet, so it can load it up once connectivity is restored.

Apple India App Store prices to reportedly go up, a little

Owing to change in exchange rates and taxation policies, Apple has reportedly revised prices for apps as well as in-app purchases in the App Store for India. What used to be Rs. 60 for a $0.99 app for instance, will now cost Rs. 80, reports claim. In other Apple news, the Indian government has said that it will consider Apple’s investment incentive demands “with an open mind”.

LG said to partner with Google to make two Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches

Yesterday, we’d heard of Android Wear 2.0 landing next month. Today, we finally understand that LG might be making two smartwatches, namely the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style, in partnership with Google. Besides running the newest version of the wearable operating system, the flagship smartwatches reportedly will feature digital crown buttons, circular OLED displays, with the former of the two also sporting LTE connectivity, GPS and NFC. If you recall, the South Korean electronics giant had made one of the first Android Wear devices, the LG G Watch, back in 2014.