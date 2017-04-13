There's no end in sight when it comes to the big fight between various Indian telecom operators. Reliance Jio has complained to TRAI, the telecom regulator, against rivals Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular. In a letter, Reliance Jio has asked that the "strongest action" should be taken against the three incumbents, and suggested that the "highest penalty" should be levied against them for what it deems to be gross violation of licence norms, telecom tariff orders, and mobile number portability (MNP) guidelines in an attempt to retain customers wishing to port out of their networks.

Reliance Jio had also complained against Airtel advertisements. Airtel's ads had claimed that its network is the fastest in India. Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) had sided with Jio on the matter and asked for the commercials to either be altered or pulled entirely. Following this, Airtel has modified its advertising campaign by removing the word "officially" but it still claims to be the fastest network in India. We're sure that this is not the end of the saga of complaints and accusations between various telcos in India.

Here's what else made news in the world of technology today.

Google Areo hyperlocal app launched in India

Who knew Google, of all companies, was interested in a slice of the food delivery pie in India? Google has quietly launched the new Areo app on Google Play in India. Apart from letting you order food, Areo allows you to pay bills, call a plumber to fix your sink, or even have a beautician come over to your house. Google has partnered with companies such as Freshmenu and UrbanClap to deliver these services. It's live only in select areas Mumbai and Bengaluru at the moment so if you live in other cities, you'll have to wait to use this app.

Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, Moto Z2 spotted

If leaks are to be believed, a slew of Moto smartphones may be launched soon. Tipster @OnLeaks shared renders of the alleged Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, and Moto Z2 smartphones. The Moto C and Moto C Plus smartphones seem to be targeted at ultra-affordable segment, and are feature 4G with VoLTE. The Moto E4 is expected to be priced slightly higher than the Moto C range. The Moto Z2 has also been leaked in a render and points that the phone will closely follow its predecessor, the Moto Z.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 may launch alongside Mi 6; Mi Note 3 rumoured

If smartphone launches excite you, then you'll be pleased to know that Xiaomi may be launching two smartphones on April 19. Xiaomi Mi 6 is set to launch at an event in Beijing on April 19, and a fresh report indicates that the company could also launch the Mi Max 2. The device was leaked recently and if you believe the leak, the Mi Max 2 could sport a 6.44-inch display, 6GB of RAM, and a 5000mAh battery.

A separate report indicates that the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 could launch sometime in the second quarter of 2017. Leaked specifications claim that the smartphone will have a 5.7-inch display and the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC with 8GB of RAM. It could also offer up to 256GB inbuilt storage. Yes, those specs do sound too good to be true.

Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-orders exceed those of Galaxy S7, confirms CEO

After the colossal failure of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, the heat was on Samsung to deliver a smash hit with the Galaxy S8. It looks like Samsung may have delivered under pressure. Pre-orders for Samsung's flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone have exceeded those of its predecessor Samsung Galaxy S7, mobile business chief Koh Dong-jin has said. Without actual numbers, there's no telling how successful the S8 really is, but for now, we'll just have to take Samsung's word for it.

'Apple's tax exemption demands rejected'

Apple had reportedly asked the Indian government for several concessions in exchange for making iPhones in India. The Finance Ministry has rejected iPhone maker Apple's demand for tax exemptions for setting up a manufacturing unit in India saying that the decision will have to be taken up by the GST Council. These demands were "examined in the Department of Revenue and have not been accepted", the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, P P Chaudhary, said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. said.

Facebook Messenger now has 1.2 billion monthly active users, same as WhatsApp

Is there any app that's as popular as WhatsApp? The answer appears to be yes. Facebook has announced that it has achieved 1.2 billion monthly active users on its Messenger platform, a 200 million user rise in just 8 months, and the same number that Facebook-owned WhatsApp last reported. There's still some way to go before Facebook Messenger reaches WhatsApp's 200 million active users in India though.

Amazon India's digital wallet approved but cash use rises in India

New notes were introduced post demonetisation leading to a short-term cash crunch, but was the move enough to make Indians switch to digital payments? The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said demonetisation helped get 5 crore new customers on digital mediums and over 3 crore have stayed on.

In other news, Amazon India has received an approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to launch its own digital wallet. The move is likely to benefit the e-commerce website in several ways, including doing away with the tedious mandatory two-factor authentication process for online payments on check-out.

Apple reportedly hired secret team for treating diabetes

Apple's efforts are not just into making gadgets if a fresh report is to be believed. The company has reportedly hired a team of biomedical engineers as part of a secret initiative to develop sensors to treat diabetes, CNBC reported. This was initially envisioned by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, the report says. As usual, an Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.