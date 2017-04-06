The Jio Summer Surprise offer, announced on March 31, has been cancelled after the TRAI advised Reliance Jio to withdraw the offer. The telecom operator has agreed to stop providing three months of free services to customers who sign up for Jio Prime subscription and recharge with Rs. 303 or higher. However, those who have already enrolled for Prime and bought the requisite recharge will continue to get the free services that they were eligible for under the Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer. Jio has said it will stop the free services as soon as operationally feasible, noting that it will take a few days.

This means that customers who are already enjoying Jio Summer Surprise offer will continue to get the free 4G data, SMSs, apps subscriptions etc for three months. On the other hand, if you have not signed up for Jio Prime and made the Rs. 303 recharge already, you will not be getting the free services anymore and will have to start paying for everything except the calls.



Here's what else made news in the world of technology today:

Google Play Music All Access launched in India

With the launch of Google Play Music All Access in India, Apple Music has serious competition in the market. Google Play Music All Access is a music streaming service that lets you download or stream all the songs in Google’s catalogue for just Rs. 99 per month; the introductory price is Rs. 89 per month, for the next 45 days. If you're wondering whether Google Play Music All Access in India is cheaper than Apple Music, we've got you covered. However, unlike Apple Music, Google Play Music does not have special price points for students, or a family plan.

Idea Data Jackpot offers up to 10GB data at Rs. 100

Competition from Reliance Jio continues to prompt other telecom operators to provide better prices to their customers. Idea is the latest telco to do so with its new “Data Jackpot” offer. The company is offering up to 10GB of data per month, at Rs. 100 per month. This offer is valid for three months.

The Idea postpaid offer can be availed only via the My Idea app, and is like a lottery where customers who opt for the Data Jackpot will get a minimum of 1GB per month for three months, at Rs. 100 per month, and up to a maximum of 10GB per month. After the three months expire, those who opt for the offer will still be able to get 1GB extra data per month at Rs. 100. Idea notes that the Data Jackpot offer is only available for subscription for a limited time, and adds that data benefits may vary from circle to circle.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ variant with 6GB RAM launched

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones a few days ago, and already a new variant of the Galaxy S8+ has been made official in South Korea. This variant of the Galaxy S8+ has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device is listed only in South Korea for the moment, but it was earlier spotted on China FCC as well, which means that it could launch in other markets as well. The Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB variant sports identical specifications to the Galaxy S8+ 4GB variant, apart from the RAM and storage bundle increase. The 6GB RAM variant will also have the option to expand its storage further with a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

MediaTek Says it's testing a solution to address 'sub-standard' chipset issue

After the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) sent a letter to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) claiming that some dual-SIM 4G/ LTE smartphones - especially those with MediaTek processors - deteriorate the network quality, the company said it is doing its best to address the concerns and situation.

"Since being made aware of the dual-SIM issue, MediaTek teams [has] designed a solution. The software optimisation [that] will improve network performance and is now being tested by MediaTek with mobile operators. Once the solution is fully tested and approved, it will be shared with customers to resolve network concerns," MediaTek said in a statement. The devices that went through tests were Lenovo A7000 and K4 Note, Xiaomi Redmi 3S and Note 3, Motorola Moto G4, Oppo A35 and Samsung Galaxy J7, among others.

In related news, Xiaomi denied using 'sub-standard' chipsets in its devices in India, saying all of its smartphones in India run on Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, not MediaTek chipsets. It added its smartphones are optimised for India-specific bands for the most efficient usage of 4G/LTE.

Amazon India sets up 7 new warehouses, creates 1,200 new jobs

Amazon.in said it has set up seven new warehouses (Fulfilment Centres) to cater exclusively to its large appliances and furniture category, a move that will create 1,200 new jobs. The company, which has committed an investment of $5 billion (roughly Rs. 32,513 crores) in the Indian market, will also set up 33 delivery stations to meet demand.

Amazon.in has 27 such warehouses across the country. With the addition of the new Fulfilment Centres, Amazon.in will have 34 Fulfilment Centres across 10 states. This means that Amazon India wants to speed up delivery of customers' orders and could even be one way to ensure that the fast shipping for Amazon Prime customers is handled smoothly.

Windows 10 Creators Update can now be manually downloaded

Windows 10 Creators Update is scheduled to roll out starting April 11. As Microsoft mentioned last week, users with licensed Windows 10 software will be able to manually download the update starting April 5.

Windows 10 users who don't want to wait another week can manually download the Windows 10 Creators Update right now, according Microsoft. The official rollout will begin next week with priority given to newer devices. Microsoft has also opened access for Creators Update SDK for developers.

Jeff Bezos selling $1 billion of Amazon stock a year to fund rocket venture

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos revealed on Wednesday he is selling about $1 billion (roughly Rs. 6,503 crores) worth of the Internet retailer's stock annually to fund his Blue Origin rocket company. The company aims to launch paying passengers on 11-minute space rides starting next year. "My business model right now ... for Blue Origin is I sell about $1 billion of Amazon stock a year and I use it to invest in Blue Origin," said Bezos. Ultimately, the plan is for Blue Origin to become a profitable, self-sustaining enterprise, he added.

Xiaomi Mi Panaromic 360-degree camera with Wi-Fi connectivity launched

Xiaomi has now launched its Mi Panoramic 360-degree camera with IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating. As the name suggests, the Xiaomi camera is capable of capturing videos and images in 360-degree and the company has priced the camera at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,000) in China. It features a 23.88-megapixel sensor and is capable of capturing videos in 3.5K resolution. The camera sports an aperture of f/2.0, is powered by an Anba A12 Image processor, and features Sony's IMX206 image sensor.

Nubia Z17 mini With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Unveiled

ZTE brand Nubia on Thursday launched the Nubia Z17 mini in China. The smartphone has been priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB RAM variant and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 18,800) for the 6GB RAM option. The phone will go on sale from April 13 in China. There's no word yet about its India launch.

The Nubia Z17 mini sports a metal unibody design with extremely thin bezels on the left and right side and a slim form factor at 7.45mm. It runs Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch (1080x1920 pixels) full-HD display with a 2.5D Curved Glass on top. Depending on the variant, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 652 or 653 processor (depending on the memory variant) with Adreno 510 GPU and 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

Xbox Scorpio specifications and features announced

If you've been waiting for Xbox Scorpio, Microsoft's big upgrade to the Xbox One, here's some good news. The company has revealed the specifications and features of the Xbox Scorpio. From a hardware standpoint, it does appear to be quite impressive but the launch lineup of games is likely to decide whether people buy the console or not. Other important factors at play here are that the Xbox Scorpio may actually be more expensive than the PS4 Pro and that the Xbox Scorpio won't need a 4K TV.