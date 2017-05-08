Reliance Jio has introduced new offers to ensure customers to buy new JioFi routers. A Jio exchange offer gives JioFi buyers 100 percent cashback with benefits worth Rs. 2,010 (ten Rs. 201 booster packs); Without exchange, Reliance Jio is offering a 50 percent cashback with benefits worth Rs. 1,005 (five Rs. 201 booster packs). It appears to be another tactic from the company to ensure that the huge user base built up over the past few months doesn’t entirely abandon the company after its free period. In related news, telecom regulator TRAI also said Reliance Jio's complaints against customised retention offers by rivals will be looked into.

Whatsapp says India top country for video calling minutes

Six months after launching video calling feature, WhatsApp has revealed that India is the top country when comes to video calling minutes on the platform. Video calls worth over 50 million minutes per day are made in India on WhatsApp, the highest among all the countries where the app is used. Across the globe, over 340 million of video calling minutes per day are made using the app.

Android O beta is coming soon, says Google

Android O beta will be out soon. Days before Google’s I/O 2017 developer conference, the company announced the end of the Android Nougat beta. On the Android beta website Google stated it will be updated next when the Android O Beta Programme begins, and gave developers and Android enthusiasts directions to downloading the full OTA image of Android Nougat on their devices.

OnePlus 5 leaked screenshot tips smartphone will sport 8GB RAM

According to a leaked image on Chinese social network Weibo, OnePlus 5 — the next smartphone from Chinese brand OnePlus will pack 8GB RAM and run Android 7.1.2 Nougat based on HydrogenOS (the Chinese version of Oxygen OS). OnePlus 5 will reportedly hit the market with 6GB and 8GB of RAM variants with 64GB and 128GB storage options, but there’s been no confirmation from the company just yet. Like most leaks, take this with a grain of salt.

Indus OS, Delta ID to launch Aadhaar-authenticated operating system

In what seems like an attempt to drive adoption of Aadhaar, multi-lingual domestic operating system brand Indus OS and iris scanning technology provider Delta ID announced to launch the Aadhaar-authenticated operating system (OS) for the Indian users.

"We hope the combination of sophisticated iris scanning technology provided by Delta ID, with the consumer insights of Indus OS, the made-in-India operating system can enable faster adoption of Aadhaar-based services," said Salil Prabhakar, President and CEO of Delta ID. Amidst the slew of privacy leaks Aadhaar has seen in the last few weeks, we wonder if the timing of this move could be any worse.

Nubia M2 Lite with 4GB RAM, 3000mAh battery launched at Rs. 13,999

ZTE brand Nubia launched the M2 Lite in India at Rs. 13,999. The smartphone will be made available in Black Gold colour exclusively from Amazon India starting 12pm IST on Tuesday. The new smartphone from Nubia series features NeoPower 2.5 suit, which aims to improve the battery life offered with 118 new power optimisation features or so the company claims.

The Nubia M2 Lite was first launched in China in March. It runs Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. This is much unlike the China variant, which was based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

It has a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6750) SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Nubia M2 Lite packs a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. At front, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel camera with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture, and 79.8-degree wide angle.

Call of Duty: World War 2 and Destiny 2 price and pre-orders revealed for India

Military shooter Call of Duty: World War 2 has its pricing up on retailers such as Flipkart and Games The Shop for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Call of Duty 2’s India price is Rs. 3,499 on PC and Rs. 4,299 on the PS4 and Xbox One. However that’s not all, as publisher Activision also unveiled Destiny 2's price for the country, which is the same. No surprise since they share the same distributor,

Worldwide CD ROM who confirmed to Gadgets 360 that pre-ordering Call of Duty: World War 2 or Destiny 2 will grant access to their respective multiplayer betas. Wondering about their special editions? The distributor confirmed to Gadgets 360 that details for them are yet to be finalised.

Alcatel Pixi 4 (6) with 6-inch display, 4G VoLTE support launched at Rs. 9,100

Alcatel launched the Pixi 4 (6) smartphone in India, priced at Rs. 9,100. It’s not exactly brand new, first launching at CES 2016. Minor upgrades to it have been made for its India launch. These include 4G VoLTE support for the country as well as Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Arkamys-optimised speakers.

The new Alcatel Pixi 4 (6) is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 SoC, with 1.5GB of RAM. For optics, it packs a 8-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies. There’s 16GB inbuilt storage that is expanded via microSD upto 64Gb and comes with the usual gamut of connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. The new Alcatel smartphone has a 2580mAh non-removable battery.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC spotted on company site, tipped to use 7nm process

With Qualcomm working on a successor to its current ‘short supplied’ Snapdragon 835 SoC, it’s alarming that its next flagship SoC has already been leaked. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC has reportedly been spotted on the company site alongside the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630 SoCs - both of which are rumoured to launch on Tuesday at an event in Beijing. Separately, a fresh report hints that the Snapdragon 845 processor is in the works, and will be built on a new faster, more efficient 7nm fabrication process. Furthermore, the new SoC will debut on the Galaxy S9 next year, the leak tips.

HandBrake video transcoder for Mac download server hacked, app infected with trojan

A download server hosting popular video transcoding tool, HandBrake was hacked this weekend. This resulted in the app available for download infected with malware.

As per the warning issued by HandBrake, users who downloaded the software between May 2 and May 6 need to check whether their system is infected with a Trojan malware that's a variant of OSX.PROTON. In HandBrake's own words, "You have 50/50 chance if you've downloaded HandBrake during this period."

Harmon Kardon's Cortana-powered 'Invoke' speaker revealed on company site

In yet another accidental leak on an official website, Harman Kardon has revealed the Invoke speaker. While the speaker website was initially made available for everyone to see, it seems like Harmon Kardon has now pulled down the "coming soon" page for the Amazon Echo's rival product from its website. Last year, Microsoft announced the Cortana SDK and Harmon Kardon teased its first Cortana-powered speaker would be launched this year. While the Invoke speaker is set to be released by Harmon Kardon in fall this year, around same time as Redstone 3, the pricing and the exact release date has not been revealed as of now, as pointed out in a report by Thurrott.com.