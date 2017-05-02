Reliance Jio Prime customers who have not been ported to either the Jio Summer Surprise or the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer are still getting the 1GB data, despite the Rs. 499 or Rs. 509 recharge. Similarly, those who purchased recharge values of Rs. 999 or above, which come with 100GB data for 84 days but no daily data restrictions, are getting 1GB per day if they have not been migrated by the system.

Gadgets 360 confirmed this with the Reliance Jio customer care team, which elaborated that this is happening to some users as the company’s system is yet to migrate them to their new plan (depending on the recharge value). Moreover, it did not have a timeline yet regarding when all the users will be migrated to the new offers. This issue can be a cause of inconvenience for consumers who purchased the Rs. 509 assuming they would get 2GB data per day, but are getting just 1GB. One such customer told Gadgets 360 that they would receive SMSes intimating them the 1GB limit has been exhausted, even though they had bought the Rs. 509 recharge. However, the issue was sorted out automatically, and their MyJio account started showing 2GB daily data allocation after a few days.

Flipkart Summer Shopping Days Sale begins

Flipkart has kicked off its Summer Shopping Days Sale from May 2 to May 4. The most noticeable price drop comes to Samsung's On NXT 32GB variant, which is now available for Rs. 14,900, down from Rs. 18,490. Also being offered is up to a Rs. 14,000 discount on exchange. The 64GB variant is available for Rs. 16,900 with up to Rs. 16,000 off on exchange. The Google Pixel can be bought with a flat Rs. 10,000 off on listed price through all credit/ debit cards. That effectively brings down the price of the Pixel from Rs. 57,000 to Rs. 47,000 for the 32GB variant. Meanwhile, the Pixel XL gets a flat Rs. 6,000 discount on all credit/ debit cards.

Nokia 3310 contest lets you design a limited edition Nokia 3310

The new Nokia 3310 could feature your designs according to Nokia Mobile’s Instagram page. Those interested can post their work on Instagram with the hashtag #3310art for a chance to have it featured on a limited edition Nokia 3310 (2017) and will also need to follow @NokiaMobile to follow all the latest details regarding the competition. The submissions will be judged by HMD Global and I Love Dust, a UK-based design studio. Last day for submitting the designs has been extended till May 10.

Oppo F3 images leak ahead of official India launch on Thursday

Just ahead of the Oppo F3’s launch, press renders and promotional images for the smartphone have now been leaked on the Internet. If you were expecting a drastic design change from the company, you are likely to be left disappointed as it seems to carry the same design as some of the previous smartphones from the company. The promotional images show a single 13-megapixel rear camera unit with LED flash and antenna lines at the top and bottom of the device at the back. Notably, the stand-out feature on the Oppo F3, the dual-camera setup (16 megapixel + 8 megapixel) at the front, can also be seen from the leaked images.

OnePlus 5 confirmed to be in development by CEO

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company is working on something 'big'. Lau shared a post originally posted by OnePlus, saying that the employees are working without a break in order to bring a 'big surprise' for its consumers. Lau shared this post on Weibo and encouraged the OnePlus team to carry on their mission. The image shared on Weibo is of labourers working on a smartphone, indicating that the company is indeed talking about a new smartphone launch that’s expected to be the OnePlus 5. It is expected to stick to OnePlus' strategy of bringing the best of specifications at a reasonable price point. The device is expected to be unveiled sometime in the second half of 2017, and it is expected to sport a 5.5-inch 2K display (1080x2048 pixels), be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC, pack 8GB RAM, and come with bumped up storage at 256GB. As for the camera, the OnePlus 5 is tipped to sport a 23-megapixel rear camera with features like optical image stabilisation, zoom, and flash. At the front, the OnePlus 5 is expected to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

UberEATS food delivery service launched in India, starting with Mumbai

Uber's standalone food delivery service - UberEATS - has arrived in Mumbai. At launch, it'll be available in Powai, Bandra East, Bandra Kurla Complex, and the west-lying regions from Lower Parel uptown to Andheri. Though there is no minimum order size, a delivery fee of Rs. 15 will be levied on each order. UberEATS will deliver seven days a week, at all times of the day. The service will be live in six Indian cities by the end of the year, and Uber says it's looking at Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata. You can get the UberEATS app from the Google Play Store, and Apple's App Store. If you can't use the app, UberEATS will also be available on the Web at UberEATS.com. The option to browse through food options will be available in the main Uber app as well when you're on a trip, which will allow you to time delivery to your drop-off location.

135 million Aadhaar numbers publicly available on government sites: CIS Report

A report from The Centre for Internet & Society (CIS) has shed light on personal Aadhaar numbers of millions of Indian citizens made public by four government portals. These sites have given open access to Aadhaar details of almost 135 million Indians online, for everyone to see and potentially misuse.

These include the National Social Assistance Program, the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) by the Ministry of Rural Development, the Daily Online Payment Reports under NREGA, and the Chandranna Bima Scheme by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. These websites allow public access to Aadhaar and financial information such as bank account details of affected users.

"Thus, while availability of aggregate information on the Dashboard may play a role in making government functioning more transparent, the fact that granular details about individuals including sensitive PII such as Aadhaar number, caste, religion, address, photographs and financial information are only a few clicks away suggest how poorly conceived these initiatives are," the research paper notes.

Samsung launches new range of QLED TVs in India

Samsung India on Tuesday launched its new QLED TVs in the country, unveiled earlier this year at an event in Paris. The company has launched five models in India - Q7, Q7F, Q8, Q8C, and Q9 - priced between Rs. 3,14,900 and Rs. 24,99,900. The new QLED TV models will become available to purchase in India this month. If consumers pre-book a QLED TV between May 2 and May 21, they will avail a Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone for free, in its Gold colour variant. While the Samsung Q7, Q8, Q8C, and Q9 will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch panel sizes, the Samsung Q7F will only be available in 55-inch and 65-inch panel sizes.

Apple Siri speaker tipped to launch at WWDC

According to KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is gearing up to launch a Google Home and Amazon Echo rival at WWDC this year, and the smart speaker will be powered by Siri.

9to5Mac reports that the analyst suggests that the device will launch in June, but will go on sale sometime in the second half of the year. In his note, Kuo writes that Apple can no longer ignore AI, with Amazon Echo's success, and that Amazon's speaker is expected to outsell iPad models in 2018. The device is expected to have premium audio quality, with similar SoCs like the ones found on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s. The device is expected to have seven tweeters and a sub-woofer, and will be positioned as a high-end device, with a price tag much higher than Amazon Echo.

Notably, Kuo notes that there are about 50 percent chances of announcing the Siri Speaker at WWDC, leaving room for Apple to change plans as time progresses. Apple has reportedly partnered with Inventec to manufacture this Siri Speaker, just like it did for its AirPods. The device, as mentioned, will be powered by Siri, and will perform tasks, answer questions, and set reminders for you, just like its competitors, but Apple could build in more features to make it stand out from the others.

Apple Watch support for Google Maps, Amazon, eBay apps removed

Major apps including Google Maps, Amazon, eBay appear to have ditched their Apple Watch apps and have quietly removed support for watchOS in updates submitted to the App Store. "Google confirmed it had removed support from Google Maps but suggested that move might be temporary," technology website CNET reported on Monday. The removal was not mentioned in the release notes, and Google has not indicated when it will reinstate support for watchOS. Amazon and eBay, both of which previously included Apple Watch support in their iOS apps, have also removed support. Both were last updated in April. "It's unclear why the companies decided to remove support for their apps on the Apple Watch, or whether Apple had a role in their decision," the report noted.

DoT launches 'Tarang Sanchar' portal, lets you track mobile tower radiation in your area

The Telecom Department on Tuesday launched a portal that will allow people to track radiation emitted from mobile towers within a locality and check their compliance with the stipulated norms. Launching the 'Tarang Sanchar' Web portal, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha hoped the site will help in clearing "myths and misconceptions" about mobile towers and emissions from them.

He said the portal will empower consumers to know, at the click of the mouse, about the towers working in a particular area and whether they are compliant to the electromagnetic field (EMF) emission norms defined by the government. The timing of the launch coincides with the recent SC order on deactivation of a mobile tower in Gwalior on the plea of a 42-year-old cancer patient.

The order had intensified the debate on the impact of radiation from mobile phone towers on health. However, the government has maintained that the mobile tower emissions rules in India are ten times more stringent than the global norms.

Microsoft Windows 10 S operating system launched

In an attempt to take on Google's Chrome OS, Microsoft announced Windows 10S. It's a pared down version of Windows 10 that runs apps only from the Windows Store and is targeted at students. Microsoft also announced the Surface Laptop with Windows 10 that promises better battery life than the MacBook Air and has partnered with Acer, Asus, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Samsung, and Toshiba to offer Windows 10 S laptops starting at as low as $189 (roughly Rs. 12,100). These will become available in the summer, before the next school term.