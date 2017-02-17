Apple will host the 2017 edition of its annual Worldwide Developer Conference starting June 5. The company is expected to give attendees a glimpse of new versions of its software products, namely iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, at WWDC 2017. Registrations for the event start March 27 and will cost $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,07,500). As before, developers attending the conference will get access to sessions and over 1,000 Apple engineers who will be also attending the conference.

Reliance Jio 4G speed took a huge hit in January, says TRAI data

After topping the list with the fastest 4G download speeds on mobile networks in December, Reliance Jio took huge hit in January, as per TRAI data. The data shows that Reliance Jio 4G download speeds more than halved from a high of 18.146Mbps in December to 8.345Mbps the following month. Airtel emerged as the network with the fastest 4G download speed on mobile with 11.862Mbps, followed by Idea (10.562Mbps), and Vodafone (10.301Mbps).

Apple said to start manufacturing in India soon

Apple will reportedly start manufacturing the iPhone SE, which was launched last year, in the coming months. The handset is said to be produced at the plant that Apple’s contract manufacturer Wistron is setting up in Bengaluru. Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge had earlier said he believes the iPhone SE India manufacturing will commence by late April or early May. Apple has been looking to increase its market share in India, and if iPhones are manufactured in India, cheaper handsets can be expected.

Samsung no more in Fortune’s list of most admired companies, Apple tops

Samsung has dropped out of Fortune magazine’s 2017 edition of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’, while arch rival Apple has topped the list for tenth year in a row. The South Korean brand’s omission is likely due to the beating it took last year because of the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco and the corruption scandal in which group chief Jay Y. Lee has been embroiled; Samsung was ranked at 35 in last year’s list. Other tech brands in the list include Amazon (second), Google’s parent company Alphabet (sixth), Facebook (eighth), Microsoft (ninth).

OnePlus 3T 128GB variant on sale in India for Amazon Prime users

OnePlus 3T 128GB variant is currently on sale in India, but only for Amazon Prime members. The popular smartphone went on an Amazon Prime-only sale today at 10:00am; the sale ends at 10:00am tomorrow. The OnePlus 3T 128GB variant, which costs Rs. 34,999 and is available only in Gunmetal colour, will next go on sale on February 25, when it will be available to all users. Except the extra storage, the 64GB and 128GB variants of OnePlus 3T are identical.

Xiaomi promotes Manu Kumar Jain to Vice President

Within a month of the announcement of Global Vice President Hugo Barra's departure, Xiaomi has promoted India head Manu Jain to the position of Vice President. The company confirmed this on Friday via a tweet from Xiaomi India’s official Twitter account, saying “Congratulations from the entire Xiaomi family on your promotion to Vice President of Xiaomi.” Jain joined Xiaomi from Jabong in 2014, and has been handling the company’s operations in India since.

Nokia 3310 concept video shows modern retelling of the classic phone

A new concept video of the Nokia 3310 reboot offers a look at what the classic feature phone may look like in modern times. The video largely keeps the design of the iconic Nokia mobile phone unchanged, but adds the modern flavour with a 1.5-inch display with support for 256K colours, camera on the back, support for FM radio, 8GB internal storage, Micro-USB port for charging and data transfer, and 1650mAh battery that delivers standby time of up to 235 hours. The original Nokia 3310, on the other hand, had a two-tone green and black display and 1000mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone 3 Go price, specifications, launch date leaked

Key details of the Asus ZenFone Go, including price, specifications and launch date, have surfaced online. The report says that Athe upcoming budget smartphone could be unveiled at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, and will be a major upgrade over the existing line of ZenFone Go models. A leaked render hint that Asus ZenFone Go 3 will have a metal body and antenna bands, and will not have any buttons on the front and back; the lack of buttons suggest that the smartphone may not feature a fingerprint sensor.

Asus ZenFone Go leaked specifications include a 5-inch HD screen, octa-core Snapdragon 410 processor, 2GB RAAM, 16GB internal storage, 13-megapixel rear camera with 1.4-micron pixel size, 5-megapixel selfie camera with soft LED flash. The smartphone is said to cost EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 10,800).

Tourists arriving on e-visa to get free SIM cards

Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma has announced that tourists arriving in India on e-visas will get free SIM cards preloaded with talk time of Rs. 50 and 50MB of mobile data upon landing. For now, these SIM cards will be available only at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, though plans are to provide the service in India’s remaining 15 international airports as well. The SIM cards, which will be provided by state-owned operator BSNL, will also offer 24x7 tourist helpline in 12 languages.