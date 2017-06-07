The rumoured Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone is reportedly under production and will be launched soon in two variants, one with Qualcomm processor and other with Spreadtrum chipset. The feature is said to have 2.4-inch screen, 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, microSD card support, 2-megapixel rear camera, VGA front camera, Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS. The Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone model with Qualcomm chip is said to cost $28 (roughly Rs. 1,800), and the Spreadtrum variant $27 (approximately Rs. 1,740), but both are expected to be subsidised in order to push sales.

OnePlus 5 India launch date announced, renders leaked

Fans awaiting the OnePlus 5 India launch will not have to wait too much as the company has announced it will bring the phone to the country on June 22. This is just two days after the smartphone is officially unveiled globally on June 20.

Easily one of the most hotly anticipated smartphones right now, after the iPhone 8, and we finally know what it will look like, if the latest leak is to be believed. What seem to be the official renders of the upcoming OnePlus flagship have emerged online. The renders show only the top half of the front, which looks similar to the OnePlus 3T and the back, which looks a lot like the rear of the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. The phone also has the trademark profile switcher on the side. Besides this photo, we don't have any other details yet.

iPad Pro, MacBook 2017 prices revealed

Apple announced a whole bunch of new hardware products at its recently concluded WWDC 2017, and we've managed to source the Indian pricing for most of these products. The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs. 52,900 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, Rs. 60,900 for 256GB, and Rs. 76,900 for the 512GB model while the 13-inch MacBook Pro without TouchBar now starts at Rs. 1,09,900 instead of Rs. 1,29,900, though you get only 128GB SSD storage compared to 256GB earlier. The MacBook Air gets a small speed bump but prices remain pretty much the same. The iMac range now starts at Rs. 90,900 for the 21.5-inch non-Retina model, a price drop of Rs. 1,000, though you do get newer internals.

WhatsApp for iPhone gets automatic albums, photo filters, and a reply shortcut

WhatsApp for the iPhone has received a new update which brings it to version v2.17.30. In this version, we get new features like photo filters for the media that you send in the chats, automatic albums will automatically group multiple photos that you send or receive into a photo album and a new reply shortcut, which lets you choose to reply to an individual just by swiping right on a specific text in chats.

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017), J5 (2017), J7 (2017) with Android 7.0 Nougat launched

After receiving multiple leaks, Samsung has announced the 2017 editions of Galaxy J3, Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J7, which is part of the company's 'J' series. The highlights of the new models are the metal design, fingerprint sensor and VoLTE support. The phones have launched in Europe at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 19,600) and EUR 339 (roughly Rs. 24,600) respectively.

Reliance Jio helps India reach 15th rank in 4G availability globally

Reliance Jio certainly helped a great deal in getting 4G to the masses in India, and as a result of this, India now ranks 15th in terms of 4G availability globally, according to a survey by OpenSignal. This London-based wireless coverage mapping company stated that India had 71.6 percent 4G availability in the third quarter of 2016, which jumped to 81.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Flipkart to offer Father's Day discount on the iPhone 6 (16GB)

This Father's Day, one can except new offers on electronics, and kickstarting this is Flipkart, with an offer on the Apple iPhone 6 (16GB). According to a listing on Flipkart, the pricing is hinted at Rs. 2_,999, where the mystery figure will be revealed on June 8. The offer is only valid from June 8-10.

Microsoft Surface Mobile leak tips 'on-table' projection mode

According to a new leak, Microsoft's 're-imagined' smartphone might be called Surface Mobile, instead of the earlier rumoured Surface Phone. The leak hints at two possible models, codenamed Surface Peking and Surface Slavonia. The phones are also reportedly said to have ‘on-table’ projection capabilities in Continuum mode.

Apple's Planet of the Apps TV show now available for streaming

At last year's WWDC, Apple stated that it will be producing its original television series soon and Planet of the Apps is the first fruit of its efforts. This 10-episode unscripted show is part of an effort to add exclusive video programming to Apple's music streaming service. The first episode will be free but subsequent ones will only be available to paid subscribers of Apple Music.

Chrome 59 rolling out for desktop users

The latest update for Google's Chrome browser brings with a host of new changes but the one of the most notable one is the incorporation of Google's Material design to the Settings menu. The Chrome Settings menu has been in testing for quite a while, it is now visible in the stable version once you update to the latest version. If you're a Mac user, then you now get support for native notifications, and animated PNG format too.

Micromax announces data partnership with Affle

Popular Indian smartphone manufacturer, Micromax, has announced a data partnership with mobile audience intelligence and analytics platforms firm Affle. Micromax would leverage Affle's Data Management Platform (mTraction) and ad optimisation platform (MAAS) to deliver data-driven content and ad experiences to Micromax users. The goal is to deliver a better user experience backed by robust analytics and insights.