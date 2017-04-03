Data from TRAI’s MySpeed app shows Reliance Jio leading the industry with average 4G mobile download speeds of 16.487Mbps. Following Reliance Jio on the list of networks with fastest 4G mobile download speeds are Idea (12.092Mbps), Airtel (10.439Mbps), and Vodafone (7.933Mbps). Rounding off the top 5 is Reliance Communications (2.958Mbps).

Interestingly, the four fastest networks in the country saw their average download speeds decline marginally over the previous month. In fact, Airtel and Vodafone have seen their 4G download speeds decreasing since January.

Here's a look at what else made news in tech today:

Xiaomi to sell Redmi Note 4 for Rs. 1

Xiaomi is hosting another Mi Fan Festival on Thursday, April 6, and it is putting a lot of devices and accessories on sale on the Mi.com site. The Chinese brand is also hosting a Rs. 1 flash sale on the app, along with giving out goodies, bundle offers and putting up other products on sale. First up, Xiaomi will host an app-only Rs. 1 flash sale to let users buy the Redmi Note 4 for just that much. Apart from this, Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, Mi Max Prime, Mi 5, and Redmi 4A Rose Gold will be up for grabs at the Mi Fan Festival. Also, there will be a sale at 2pm IST where 40 Mi Band 2 and 50 10000mAh Mi Power Banks will be up for grabs for Rs. 1 as well, among several other deals and discounts.

Sony Xperia XZs launched in India

Sony launched the Sony Xperia XZs in India. The top-end Android smartphone comes with a 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera - with super slow motion video recording - and the Snapdragon 820 SoC. The Sony Xperia XZs is essentially a smaller variant of the company's Xperia XZ smartphone, and has a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Triluminos display. The single-SIM smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with Adreno 510 GPU and 4GB RAM. The device bears 64GB of inbuilt storagn, expandable further via microSD slot (up to 256GB).

Samsung Galaxy S8 Exynos variant scores higher than Snapdragon 835 on benchmarks

If you’re looking to pick up the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, it seems the Exynos 8895-powered international variant should be your choice. According to the AnTuTu and GeekBench 4 benchmark results, the Samsung flagship powered by the Exynos 8895 chip scores an impressive 174,155 points, compared to the 162,101 points logged by the Snapdragon 835 chipset. The difference is only marginal between the two phones, but it does still give an edge to the Samsung chip over the Qualcomm chip. Both the chips are capable of Gigabit LTE speeds as well, something that is possible in the Snapdragon 835 because of the X16 LTE modem.

Though keep in mind that VR support for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones doesn't include support for Google's DayDream VR just yet. Both Samsung handsets reportedly show an error message that says a compatible version is missing when you try to install the Daydream app on these two devices, as per a report by VRHeads. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that the support for Daydream cannot be provided on these smartphones later on, and we've reached out to the company to see if it can comment on plans.

Nokia 9 specifications, features leaked

Another day, another Nokia leak. This time it’s about Nokia 9, speculated to be the company’s flagship Android smartphone with specs to match. The upcoming Nokia 9 smartphone will reportedly feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM along with a 22-megapixel dual-lens rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing shooter. Nokia 9 is said to have a 3800mAh battery, as well as spatial audio tech called Ozo Audio.

36.6 million data records breached in India last year

Data theft in India is said to be at an all-time high. Nearly 36.6 million data records were compromised in India last year in 33 data breaches - a 14 percent rise as compared to 2015, a new report said on Monday. As per global digital security firm Gemalto's 'Breach Level Index', identity theft and unauthorised access to financial data were the leading type of data breaches, accounting for 73 percent of all data theft.

Apple to make its own graphic chips for future iPhones

Future versions of the iPhone will reportedly have graphics chips made by Apple. Currently, Imagination Tech supplies graphic chips to Apple since the days the iPod was relevant. Though this is said to change in the next 15 months to two years. Apple, which accounts for about half the British firm's revenue, has told the company it was developing its own graphics chips and would no longer use Imagination's processing designs.

Imagination Tech said that Apple's notification had triggered talks on alternative commercial arrangements for the current licence and royalty agreement. Analysts said there could be room for a compromise, and it could be a bargaining move by Apple to reduce royalties.

Smart TVs can be hacked with over-the-air signals

With every tech company interested in making every gadget connect to the Internet comes the risk of being exploited through hacks. The latest target is the smart TV category. A fresh demonstration by security consultant Rafael Scheel shows how easy it was to gain remote access to a couple of Samsung Smart TVs by just sending over-the-air TV signals. And while this could be rectified with an update, not many makers are that efficient in dishing out updates for the smart TV category especially. Nonetheless it has also been reported that DVB-T is only used in certain countries, and fewer smart TVs still support the hybrid broadcast broadband TV format (HbbTV) needed to make this work.

Overwatch, Diablo, and other Blizzard games to be available at retail in India soon

Overwatch, Diablo, Starcraft, Warcraft, and other games from acclaimed publisher and developer Blizzard will now be officially available in India at retail outlets across the country via distributor E-xpress. You can buy Blizzard titles in the coming weeks at retailers such as Games The Shop (owned by E-xpress), Landmark, Croma, Flipkart, and Amazon. With this Blizzard games to be made available on disc at your local stores; the developer's games have been available in the country via its own digital distribution service for quite some time now.