Reliance Jio Prime members can get up to 120GB data for free under the ongoing Jio Buy One Get One Free offer, instead of the 5GB that was previously thought. If you do a recharge of Rs. 3,636, you will get 60GB of data with validity of 336 days (effectively 11 months or 12 recharge cycles). With this recharge option, Reliance Jio is giving customers 5GB of data every 28 days on top of the 28GB they will get as Jio Prime members. Similarly, a Rs. 5,988 recharge will give you 10GB free 4G data per 28 days (above the 56GB you will get anyway) for 12 recharge cycles - or 120GB ‘free’ data in total. Check out other details of these Jio Prime plans.

Here's over to the other major tech news of the day:

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 to launch in 120 countries simultaneously at ‘affordable price’

HMD Global has reportedly said that it plans to launch the new Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 Android phones at the same time in almost 120 countries. About the simultaneously global release plan, the company said, “This is ambitious because HMD is de facto a start-up, though it has support from Nokia and Foxconn.” On Twitter, the official Nokia Mobile account tweeted that it is eyeing a Q2 release for the Android phones “at affordable price.”

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specifications, design leaked

Galaxy S8 launch is just a week away, but Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specifications and design schematics have surfaced online to steal its thunder. According to the leak, the specifications of the Galaxy Note 8 include 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 4K screen, Snapdragon 835 processor (a yet-to-be-announced Exynos 9 Series chipset will power the international variant), 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage options, USB Type-C port, S Pen stylus, and no Home button.

iPhone 8 may be available in limited quantities at launch

iPhone 8, which may be released carrying the moniker iPhone Edition, will reportedly be released in limited quantities at the time of its launch. The often-rumoured scarcity in manufacturing sufficient units of OLED panels may be the reason behind this. The report adds that Apple fans will have to wait till the end of Q4 for full-scale availability of iPhone 8.

Uber said to be rethinking car lease plan in India

Uber India is said to be analysing its car leasing strategy as drivers have returned dozens of leased cars soon after the ride-sharing company cut incentives. The company reportedly planned to buy 15,000 cars to lease to drivers, but put the scheme on hold after leasing just a third of the figure. Uber has not commented on queries regarding the suspension of the lease programme, but the report says this move was announced at an open staff meeting in December. By leasing cars to drivers, Uber can lock them to its platform.

Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, and others add 2.27 million subscribers in February

Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, and other Jio rivals added a total of 2.27 million customers in February, said the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). The statement included data from all operators except telecom upstart Reliance Jio. Bharti Airtel led the industry with 1.25 million new customers, followed by Idea Cellular (1.21 million), Vodafone (0.79 million) and Aircel (10,000 new customers). Telenor, whose 4G unit has been acquired by Airtel, lost 0.99 million users in the period.

Amazon reportedly agrees to acquire Dubai’s Souq.com

Amazon has reportedly agreed in principle to acquire Souq.com, one of the top online shopping destinations in the Middle East. Terms of the deal are not yet known; Souq.com has raised $425 million and was valued at $1 billion in its last funding round. This acquisition will help Amazon cement its foothold in the fast-growing e-commerce market of the Middle East, one of the top markets worldwide in terms of mobile phone penetration. Neither company has confirmed the deal yet.

Gionee A1 with 16-megapixel selfie camera, 4010mAh battery to cost Rs. 19,999

Gionee has finally revealed the India price of its A1 smartphone, which was unveiled in the country earlier this week. The smartphone, featuring a 16-megapixel front camera and 4010mAh battery, will cost Rs. 19,999 in the market. Gionee A1 will be available for pre-orders starting March 31 with two-year warranty from offline retail stores, and will later go on sale on Amazon India; there is no word yet on when the shipments will commence.

The highlight of Gionee A1 is its 16-megapixel fixed-focus front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, 1/3.06-inch sensor, and selfie flash. It has a 5.5-inch full-HD screen, MediaTek Helio P10 processor, 4GB of RAM, Android 7.0 Nougat software, 64GB internal storage, up to 256GB storage, and 13-megapixel rear camera.

Prepaid mobile services in J&K, Northeast extended for a year

Prepaid mobile services in Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast states have been extended by a year, and will continue at least till April next year. The telecom ministry has said that the current restrictions on roaming on prepaid numbers in J&K will continue, meaning that local prepaid numbers will not work in the rest of the country and vice versa. There are no such roaming restrictions on prepaid numbers from the northeast.