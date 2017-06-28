Shortly after the WannaCry ransomware attack caused major disruption around the globe, a new outbreak called Petya ransomware has spread across the globe, paralysing some hospitals, government offices and other multinational corporations on Tuesday. The Petya malware also reportedly impacted a container port in Mumbai. The malware is said to lock up computer files with a very strong encryption, after which it demands ransom for the release of said files. Ukraine and Russia are reportedly the worst hit by Petya ransomware.

Petya Ransomware: What it Is, Impact on India, How to Protect Your PC, and Everything Else You Need to Know

In light of this, China has formalised a new cyber-attack response plan to ramp up protection. The Cyberspace Administration of China posted on its website that provinces are required to upgrade networks and construct expert response teams as part of the centralised reporting system.

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 buyers to get up to 9GB free Vodafone data

HMD Global, the licensed manufacturer of Nokia mobile phones, has entered into a partnership with Vodafone, for exclusive offers on data for Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 customers. As per the deal, Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 buyers will get 4GB of free data while Nokia 6 buyers will get 9GB of free data. This offer is valid for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers and will be available across all Vodafone circles.

InFocus Turbo 5 smartphone launched in India

InFocus has launched a new smartphone called the Turbo 5, whose highlight feature is the 5000mAh battery. It goes on sale on July 4 and is exclusively available via Amazon at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant and Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The InFocus Turbo 5 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5.2-inch HD display and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC.

InFocus Turbo 5 First Impressions

Moto M now available offline in India

The Moto M was the company's first all-metal smartphone in the series, which launched as a Flipkart exclusive back in December. Now, Gadgets 360 has learnt that the Moto M is available for purchase offline via retailers in India, and the two variants are available at the same price of Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999. The phone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a MediaTek Helio P15 SoC, and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

In other Moto news, the Moto E4 has been tipped to launch in India soon at a price of Rs. 8,500. This information was tweeted by Indian retailer Mahesh Telecom.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 renders leak again

Aside from the upcoming iPhones, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is easily the next highly anticipated Android flagship and now, we have a new render and video which shows more details. The report shows the phone sporting a dual camera setup and the fingerprint sensor around the back. The back of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 appears to be made from glass and the bottom edge shows the USB Type-C port and the S Pen slot.

New announcements from Qualcomm at MWC Shanghai 2017

At the ongoing MWC Shanghai 2017, Qualcomm announced its next generation fingerprint sensor technology, which has the ability to work underwater and even through displays. The new tech is the first commercially announced "integrated ultrasonic-based mobile solution" that can detect heartbeat and blood flow for improved authentication, as per Qualcomm's claims. This proof-of-concept was demoed on Vivo smartphone, where the fingerprint sensor was placed under 1.2mm of OLED display stacks. The company also unveiled its Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Photography Solution targeted at backlighting and night scene photography, and a Hi-Fi audio solution with a customised DAC decoding chip.

Qualcomm also unveiled the Snapdragon 450 SoC platform, targeted at mid-range devices and Snapdragon 1200 Wear platform for smartwatches. Smartphones with the Snapdragon 450 SoC will only begin to arrive towards the end of 2017.

Asus ZenFone 4 series slated to arrive in July

Going by the latest leak, Asus is gearing up to launch as many as five new smartphones in its new ZenFone 4 series. These would typically include the ZenFone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Max, two ZenFone 4 variants, and an Asus ZenFone 4V. The five smartphones have been listed on the Google Play Store support sheet (shared on ZenTalk forum). Expect the new models to be spread across different price segments and feature competitive hardware.

Amazon is extending Prime Video's introductory, discounted pricing globally

In a bid to give Netflix stiffer competition, Amazon has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it will be extending its introductory pricing of USD 2.99 or EUR 2.99 per month for Prime Video, until the end of the year. This pricing is only for regions that do not have a Prime subscription service already available. Prime Video typically costs USD 5.99 a month, but it will continue with the introductory price in the 242 countries and territories it launched last December.

UberEATS expands to Delhi-NCR

UberEATS first launched in Mumbai as a direct competitor to other hyperlocals like Swiggy, and is now available in Delhi-NCR area, starting with Gurugram. There are currently 300 restaurants on board with more to follow as they plan to expand to the rest of Delhi. At the launch in Delhi, Bhavik Rathod, Head of UberEATS India, said that the growth in Mumbai has been very positive, and that after launching with just a handful of areas being covered in the city, the company has been able to scale up to cover most of Mumbai in "just eight weeks."

Facebook ties up with Election Commission of India

Facebook has also collaborated with the Election Commission of India to launch a 'voter registration reminder' on July 1, in a bid to enrol new electors. The reminder will be sent out in 13 Indian languages, where clicking on the 'register now' button will re-direct users to the national voters' services portal.

Meanwhile, Fox Sports has struck a deal with Facebook in the US to broadcast the Champions League matches on its pages. The partnership is said to involve two group matches per day, four round of sixteen games and the four quarter-finals of the 2017-18 season.