Oppo has launched the F3 Plus selfie smartphone with 4000mAh battery in India at Rs. 30,990. The Oppo smartphone has a 16-megapixel primary selfie camera with 1/3.1-inch sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and 8-megapixel secondary selfie shooter for wide-angle selfies. Other selfie-centric features of the Android 6.0 Marshmallow smartphone include Beautify 4.0 app, Selfie Panorama, Screen Flash, and Palm Shutter.

Key specifications of Oppo F3 Plus (Review) include 6-inch full-HD screen, 1.95GHz octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, up to 256GB microSD expansion, 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash, VOOC Flash Charge fast charging support, and fingerprint sensor.

With that covered, here’s a look at what else made news today in the world of technology:



Xiaomi Redmi 4A goes on sale in India, sets 'record'

Xiaomi Redmi 4A, launched earlier this week, has finally gone on sale on Amazon India and Mi.com at Rs. 5,999 in Dark Grey and Gold colours; the Rose Gold model will go on sale on April 6. Xiaomi said 250,000 Redmi 4A units were sold within 4 minutes across the two sales channels, claiming that this is a new record for fastest smartphone sale on launch day. Amazon India also said that during the period of the sale, it saw site-wide orders spike to a record 1,500 per second, and 5 million hits per minute.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review

iPhone 7 red to start at Rs. 70,000, iPhone SE 128GB priced at Rs. 37,200

Gadgets 360 can confirm the new iPhone 7 red variant, to launch in India in April, will be priced at Rs. 70,000 for the 128GB variant, same as that of its counterparts in other colour options. Similarly, the iPhone 7 256GB, iPhone 7 Plus 128GB and 256GB will cost Rs. 80,000, Rs. 82,000, and Rs. 92,000, respectively. The new iPhone SE 128GB has been priced at Rs. 37,200, while the 32GB was already confirmed to cost Rs. 27,200.

The new iPad with 9.7-inch screen with 128GB will cost Rs. 36,900 and Rs. 47,900 for the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi+Cellular models, respectively; prices of the 32GB iPad variants had been announced as Rs. 28,900 and Rs. 39,900 for the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi+Cellular models earlier. Smart covers for the new iPad have been priced at Rs. 3,500.

Airtel to buy Tikona’s 4G business for Rs. 1,600 crores

Airtel has said it is acquiring Tikona Digital Network’s 4G business in a Rs. 1,600 crores (roughly Rs. 244.20 million) deal. The deal includes Airtel getting Tikona's Broadband Wireless Access spectrum and 350 sites in five telecom circles. The telecom operator also plans to roll out 4G services with Tikona’s 20MHz spectrum band in the 2300MHz band in Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West), Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh circles.

OnePlus 3T Midnight Black limited edition model unveiled

Late on Wednesday, OnePlus unveiled the limited edition OnePlus 3T Midnight Black model, featuring a black coloured body. Other than the new paint job and limited units, there is not much different between the new and standard model of OnePlus 3T. Available only in 128GB storage option, the smartphone will be available starting Friday, but will arrive in the Indian market on March 31. OnePlus 3T Midnight Black in India has been priced at Rs. 34,999, and will be available to purchase from Amazon, OnePlusStore.in, and OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru.

iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 ranked as world’s best-selling smartphones

iPhone 6s, iPhone 7,and iPhone 7 Plus emerged took the top three spots in financial services firm IHS Markit’s ranking of highest-selling smartphones of 2016; iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were rated as the best-selling handsets of Q4 2016. In yet another sign of Apple’s domination of the industry, the fourth spot in list of best-selling phones worldwide was taken by iPhone 6s Plus. Samsung smartphones took five positions in the list, while one was for Oppo A53.

Super Mario Run finally available for Android users

Four months after launching it for iPhone users, Nintendo has released Super Mario Run for Android. The game comes with free trial for all three modes – World Tour, Toad Rally, and Kingdom Builder; this is followed by a one-time fee of Rs. 800/ $9.99 to unlock everything else. The game is being launched gradually, and asks users to pre-register in regions where it is yet to be made available. Super Mario Run for iOS also received an update, adding more playable characters and new content in the free tier.

Super Mario Run Review

Most of Apple’s tax incentive demands not met, says minister

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has informed the Rajya Sabha that most of Apple’s tax incentive demands to set up manufacturing plant in India have not been accepted. Apple India has asked the government for duty exemption on manufacturing and repair units, components, capital equipment and consumables for smartphone manufacturing and service/ repair for 15 years. Separately, the company reportedly had detailed deliberations with Finance Ministry regarding duty concessions; the meeting is said to have been attended by key Apple India executives.

Micromax Spark Vdeo, Zen Admire Swadesh 4G VoLTE smartphones go official in India

Micromax and Zen Mobile have each launched 4G VoLTE-compatible smartphones in the Indian market, both priced under Rs. 5,000. The new Micromax Spark Vdeo, priced at Rs. 4,499, has a 4.5-inch 480x854-pixel screen, Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, 1.1GHz quad-core Qualcomm processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB inbuilt storage, 32GB microSD card support. The new smartphone also has 5-megapixel rear camera, 2-megapixel front camera and 1800mAh battery, and supports 12 regional languages.

Zen Admire Swadesh, on the other hand, supports 22 regional languages and costs Rs. 4,990; it comes with six months of screen replacement warranty as launch offer. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage on board, and supports microSD cards of up to 32GB capacities. Other key Admire Swadesh features include 2000mAh battery, 5-megapixel rear camera, 2-megapixel front camera, and provision for running two WhatsApp accounts at the same time.