OnePlus 5 (Review) is quite the polarising smartphone, with the debate around whether it's a flagship smartphone or a knock-off still raging on. However, one thing is quite clear - the smartphone is selling quite well in India. Amazon India claims that the OnePlus 5 is the highest revenue-grossing smartphone in launch week. As is always the case, we don't have any numbers to back this claim and the only indicator of Amazon's happiness with OnePlus 5 sales is the fact that the company has extended a sweet cashback deal on the smartphone till July 2.

OnePlus' day got even better as the company's flagship smartphone appeared to beat the mighty iPhone 7 Plus in a speed test. This test involves opening a series of apps on both smartphones twice and the OnePlus 5 trumped the iPhone 7 Plus in the video. Looks like all that extra RAM is definitely not as overkill as some people thought.

The only bad news for OnePlus was a software bug. Some OnePlus 5 users complained of a 'jelly effect' while scrolling and the company acknowledged the issue. We're assuming the company is working on fixing this problem, but at the time of writing the cause of this problem remained unknown.

Here's everything else that took place in the world of technology today:

BSNL launches data pack to counter Reliance Jio

The Reliance Jio effect continues to reap rewards for customers of other telecom operators. Ever since the company started offering large amounts of data at low rates, competitors have sweetened the deal for their customers. BSNL is the latest one to join the party with an insane offer - the BSNL 66 pack offers 120GB data for Rs. 666. Meanwhile, if you are on the Jio bandwagon, you can get yourself some cool data offers if you buy select Xiaomi smartphones.

Amazon Prime Day coming to India

If you are an Amazon Prime customer, you can brace yourself for some killer deals in July. Amazon Prime Day is coming to India next month and it's a day dedicated to killer deals for Amazon Prime customers. All the things that you haven't bought in countless e-commerce sales could be available for even lower rates, so sit tight and wait for Prime Day.

WhatsApp gets two new features

WhatsApp users on Android and iPhone got one new feature each. While Android folks got emoji search, iPhone people got video streaming. Our report contains more details on how to use each feature and why it's important. In other news, we learned that WeChat maker Tencent could've bought WhatsApp, but Facebook got there first.

iPhone 8 thicker than iPhone 7 Plus?

Is any day complete without a new iPhone 8 rumour? If you work at Gadgets 360, the answer is no. Today's rumour suggests that the iPhone 8 could end up being thicker than the iPhone 7 Plus. If this rumour is to be believed, we can already imagine the crestfallen faces of Apple engineers who approved the design - seeing as how the company is obsessed with thin and light gadgets.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 gets a new colour

If you'd been holding out on buying the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 because you didn't like the colours available, now might be a good time to buy the phone. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is now available in Matte Black as well. Yes, we know that the phone hasn't been launched in India yet, but that could change soon. If that's not enough Xiaomi news for you, here's a juicy leak featuring the Redmi Pro 2.

Nokia making another feature phone?

Nokia's tryst with feature phones is going to continue, according to leaks. This latest rumour suggests that the Nokia 3310 (2017) was not the last feature phone to be launched by the company. The Nokia 3310 may have been a fantastic marketing strategy, but the company clearly sees potential in feature phones. We're just glad that Nokia considers India to be an important market, so most of its launches should make it to the country quickly.

Selling old phone online? You might need to comply with GST

In worrying news for people who just want to get rid of their old phones by selling them online, the new taxation norms might you to register under GST. The norms may be different for people selling second-hand gadgets offline, but it's going to inconvenience those who just want to sell one or two low-cost items online. If you're wondering how GST will affect the prices of your favourite gadgets and software, we have a detailed explanation that answers all your GST questions.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle launching in India

While the Nintendo Switch isn't officially available in India, that hasn't stopped game makers from launching their Switch games in the country. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the next Nintendo Switch game that is coming to India. This is one of the biggest games for the console and we're glad it's launching in India and we hope the Nintendo Switch will follow suit. In other Nintendo Switch news, a leak suggests that the console will get two crucial features soon.

Petya ransomware severely affects India

India is one of the biggest victims of Petya ransomware, as security software company Symantec says the country is the seventh-worst affected in the world. India is the worst hit country in the Asia-Pacific region, the company said. The Petya ransomware first hit Ukraine and Russia on June 27, crippling computers across companies. In India, Mumbai's Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), the country's largest container port was among the worst affected by this ransomware.