OnePlus 5, the Chinese start-up's latest flagship, is now available in open sale in India and available in several other countries across the world. Those interested in purchasing a OnePlus 5 in India can do so via Amazon, OnePlus' online store, or the OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru. The phone is available in two RAM-storage variants: a 6GB/ 64GB that costs Rs. 32,999, and an 8GB/ 128GB at Rs. 37,999. At the time of writing, Amazon's listing said the higher-spec variant of the OnePlus 5 would be out of stock for two days.

The reason it's being termed as 'open sale' is because the OnePlus 5 was made available in limited quantities just after the India launch late last week, both online and at pop-up events around the country. Now, it's available to the public at large, with a number of launch offers from Vodafone, SBI, Amazon Pay that you can check out here.

Meanwhile, a Reddit AMA with OnePlus provided answers to some user concerns, such as the lack of EIS (electronic image stabilisation) for 4K videos on OnePlus 5, and a Wi-Fi bug that is causing connectivity problems. The same Reddit thread also shed light on when owners of the OnePlus 3/ OnePlus 3T could expect Android O on their devices. It'll be made available before the end of 2017, so stay put.

Nokia 6 arrives in the US in a few weeks

HMD Global, the company that resurrected the Nokia brand name, has confirmed that it's bringing its mid-tier Android smartphone – the Nokia 6 – to the US early July. That's only a few weeks away. It'll be available at $229 (roughly Rs. 14,800) via Amazon in Matte Black and Silver colour variants. You'll be have more options as the Nokia 6 will be available in more colour later in the summer: Tempered Blue and Copper. T-Mobile will be the only one to offer full support on its network, with partial 4G LTE support on AT&T. The Nokia 6 won't work with Sprint and Verizon, in case you've an account with those two.

Gionee partners with Reliance Jio and Paytm for offers on its phones

Gionee has partnered with Reliance Jio to provide additional data on a selection of its phones, bought on June 16 or later. On its top-end devices - A1, M5 Plus, S6 Pro, and Elife E8 – you'll get 10GB additional Jio data per recharge of Rs. 309 plan or above, with a total of six recharges between now and March 31, 2018. That offer drops to extra 5GB Jio 4G data on Gionee's second-tier phones, and then to 2GB further down the line. As for Paytm, buying an eligible Gionee phone will get you two Paytm cash-back vouchers worth Rs. 250 each.

Another ransomware attack in progress

A new and highly virulent outbreak of malicious data-scrambling software appears to be causing mass disruption across the world, hitting companies and governments in Europe especially hard. Power grid as well as at banks and government offices in Ukraine were impacted, with Russia and other countries also reporting damage.

Apple releases public betas for iOS 11

After being unveiled at the start of the month at WWDC, iOS 11 is now available in a public beta for users to download and install on their devices. A general release is still a few months away, as it usually happens with the launch of the next iPhone around September. If you can't wait – we'd recommend you should, since betas can cause issues – here are the instructions to set up iOS 11. The public beta for macOS High Sierra is also on its way, and you can also try that before its public release in autumn.

Xiaomi says the Redmi 4 has sold 1 million units in 30 days

Xiaomi has sold over a million units of the Redmi 4 since its launch in India last month, the company announced on Tuesday. Starting at Rs. 6,999 for the base variant, the Redmi 4 is a budget Android device that ships with 6.0 Marshmallow. It's got a 5-inch HD 2.5D curved glass display, an all-metal body, and a fingerprint sensor on the back. There's a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC inside, and you can get the Xiaomi Redmi 4 in three RAM-storage variants: 2GB/ 16GB, 3GB/ 32GB, and 4GB/ 64GB.

Lenovo K6 Power and K6 Note gets Android Nougat

Lenovo has started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to two budget phones in its line-up: the Lenovo K6 Power and the Lenovo K6 Note. The biggest changes you'll see once you update are multi-window support, built-in data saver in Android settings, quicker app switching, and bundled notifications so you don't have to swipe away individual mentions from one app. Lenovo is also promising better battery life (thanks to Doze), and you can also change the font size depending on how it suits you.

Google faces biggest ever fine for single company in EU anti-trust case

Google has been handed a EUR 2.42 billion (roughly Rs. 17,541 crores) fine by the European Union, citing breach of anti-trust rules. The Internet giant has been accused of manipulating search results and using its market dominance to give preference to its Shopping service, even when its results were subpar. The EU has given Google 90 days to end the practice, or face penalties worth 5 percent of the average daily turnover of its parent, Alphabet. Google maintains that it "disagrees with the conclusions", and will appeal the decision.

Facebook hits 2 billion users; brings masks, filters, and reactions to Messenger video chat

Facebook now has 2 billion users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Meanwhile, masks and filters, which Facebook 'borrowed' from Snapchat for its own Messenger, are now available in video chats with your friends, alongside animated reactions based on the reactions that populate your News Feed. Like the former, the latter too will use facial recognition technology. For example, if you choose the 'heart' emoji during a video call, your face will be outlined with multiple heart emojis, which will animate and then disappear.

Galaxy Note 7 might return to sale next week

Samsung is set to bring back refurbished units of the Galaxy Note 7 to stores next week, according to Korean news agencies. Yep, that's the same phone that became infamous for exploding last year. Samsung piled on its worries after undertaking a botched recall process that shipped refurbished units without proper checks, which too exploded. With the debacle costing the company billions in losses, Samsung is hoping to recover some of that by selling millions of Note 7 units left over from the initial production.

Meanwhile, Samsung's newest flagship – the Galaxy S8+ - has been given a new colour in the Taiwan market: Rose Pink. It's up for pre-order until June 30, and will ship early July. In case you're interested, it costs TWD 27,900 (roughly Rs. 59,300).

Google Talk is no more, after 12 years of existence

Remember Google Talk, the instant messaging service that was stuck to the left-hand side of your Gmail window? Well, it's finally dead. Google has finally put an end to one of its oldest IM services, and made Hangouts the only option for Gmail users. The move was announced by the company back in March, as part of its restructuring on how it views messaging. Hangouts is now seen as the business-oriented competitor to Slack/ Microsoft Teams, while Allo and Duo are meant to be for personal messaging.