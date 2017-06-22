OnePlus 5's launch in India was the biggest news of the day. OnePlus markets its phones as flagship devices that are available at a much lower price, but the OnePlus 5's India price almost puts it in the same league as the phones it claims to be better than. The India launch didn't reveal much other than the price but if you want to check out launch offers and other India-specific details, as usual the team at Gadgets 360 has you covered.

In case news about the OnePlus 5 and its India price isn't enough for you, we have much more to tell you. Our in-depth review of the OnePlus 5 went live today and that is where we answer all the burning questions around the smartphone. There are a lot of positives with this smartphone, such as the raw power under the hood, but not everything is as rosy as OnePlus wants you to believe. The Gadgets 360 review will give you the lowdown on what's great and what's not. If gaming is all that you care about, our OnePlus 5 gaming review goes into full detail about how the smartphone holds up when some of Android's most demanding games are thrown at it.

That's not all. We also have an entire episode of Orbital, our weekly tech podcast, dedicated to the OnePlus 5. If reading is not your thing and you're wondering whether the OnePlus 5 is a flagship killer or just another knock-off, the podcast will answer your questions. We cut through all the marketing jargon and tell you exactly what you need to know - should you buy the smartphone or not.

Here's everything else that made news in technology today.

Flipkart sale discounts iPhone 7, Google Pixel, more phones

With ecommerce sites, every season is sale season. Flipkart is running yet another sale and this one runs till June 24. This sale includes several big discounts on smartphones from Apple, Google, Moto, and Samsung. If you've been itching to buy an iPhone 7 or a Google Pixel, this sale offers a good opportunity to get these at a low price. Flipkart also has a ‘Back to College’ laptop sale with several budget laptops being available for as low as Rs. 9,999.

Reliance Jio accelerates expansion plans

Reliance Jio may have changed the face of the telecom industry in India, but the company is not going to stop its expansion plans anytime soon. Now, Reliance Jio is offering free home delivery of 4G SIM cards in over 600 cities. What's more, if you want a JioFi hotspot, the company is promising 90-minute delivery in certain cities.

iPhone to get on-screen fingerprint scanner?

A new iPhone 8 leak claims that the smartphone will feature an on-screen fingerprint scanner. The leak claims that this feature is likely to delay shipments of the smartphone. While it's always advisable to take these leaks with a pinch of salt, Vivo appears to be close to launching a smartphone with a similar on-screen fingerprint scanner. If Vivo can do it, then perhaps even Apple can. We don't know whether Apple will implement that feature, but what we do know is that the company has begun a crackdown on spam and clone apps on the App Store.

Rejoice Game of Thrones fans, winter is near

It may be peak summer in most places in the northern hemisphere, but the chilly winds of winter are flowing across Westeros. Game of Thrones' season 7 is coming soon and we got a two-minute trailer to give us a peek into the TV show's upcoming episodes. Our pop culture whiz also spotted seven things that you may not have in the Game of Thrones trailer.

Nokia 3310's shocking durability test results

Nokia 3310 (2017) may not be as durable as Nokia would want you to believe. A new durability test report shows that the smartphone is actually nowhere near as sturdy as the iconic phone it's named after. The new Nokia 3310 fared poorly in scratch and burn tests. While no one can reasonably expect a smartphone to survive fire, but hey, at least it won't be bending easily if this test is to be believed. At Gadgets 360, we always tell advise our readers against believing the hype and in this case it looks like we had good reason to do so.

Facebook adds a profile picture protection feature

Facebook is giving people in India the ability to "protect" their profile pictures. This means that you can control who can download your profile picture. If you enable this feature, you can stop people from taking screenshots of your profile picture as well, but it currently works only on Android so your picture isn't entirely safe.

Delhi Metro will let you pay using wrist watches

Delhi Metro has always been ahead of the curve in terms of technology used. The service pioneered the use of smart cards to enter and exit stations in India and now it's attempting to put these smart cards inside wrist watches. Soon, we could see people waving their watches at the entry barrier to catch a Metro. Sounds futuristic - in theory at least.

ZTE Small Fresh 5 with 4GB RAM launched

ZTE has launched a rather interestingly named smartphone - Small Fresh 5 - in China. The smartphone has a 5-inch display and it appears to be competing in the crowded budget smartphone segment with no real distinguishing features apart from running Android 7.1 Nougat-based MiFavour UI 4.2 out of the box. We're inclined to believe that it's not very small or fresh, but that's just our opinion.

Lenovo launches ultra-portable workstation

Lenovo has launched a workstation PC that's lighter than Apple's MacBook Air laptop. If you're wondering how that is possible - the weight doesn't include the monitor, keyboard, or mouse. The traditional PC cabinet is where Lenovo's workstation has shed a lot of kilos. The ThinkStation P320 Tiny has top-of-the-line specs too, so you won't be forced to compromise if you want a fairly portable desktop.

Google Play faces another malware attack

Malware on Android is a persistent problem that refuses to go away. The latest one involves several apps on Google Play, which is concerning given that it's the official source for all Android apps. This particular variant of malware, dubbed Ztorg, bypassed Google's malware checks over 100 times since late last year. Google is acting on the problem and has been actively removing infected apps, which is good news for everyone.