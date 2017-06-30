Many OnePlus 5 early adopters have complained of what they call a "jelly effect" when scrolling through apps and the UI, and now the company says that this is intentional and not a bug or manufacturing defect. The distracting behaviour appears to make content appear to wobble and stretch when a user tries to scroll. Some OnePlus 5 buyers have complained about the issue on several forums, and have speculated about its cause. Now, according to OnePlus, "The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display. We've received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices." Users will therefore not be able to get it fixed by filing a warranty claim.

On the other hand, it appears as though the device is fairly resilient to liquid damage even though the company has made no claims that it is waterproof or even water resistant. According to multiple reports, the OnePlus 5 has passed dunk tests and liquid immersion in good shape. Users should, of course, take adequate precautions to make sure that their phones are not subjected to unnecessary exposure to liquid which they are not officially certified to withstand, and the company is unlikely to cover water damage under warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specifications allegedly leaked

A fresh leak of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 seems to indicate that there will be 64GB and 128GB storage variants of the device. Samsung's upcoming pro flagship smartphone is also rumoured to have a 6.3-inch 2K Super-AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Depending on geography, the phone could be based on either Samsung's own Exynos 8895 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. It's likely that the phone will have 6GB of RAM and dual 12-megapixel cameras on the rear with optical image stabilisation. Most of these details line up with previous leaks. Of course, the Galaxy Note 8 will support Samsung's S-pen stylus, which is the biggest differentiator for the entire series. It is expected to launch in late September in black, blue and gold.

Honor Holly 3+ launched in India

Honor, the online-only sub-brand of Huawei, has unveiled an upgraded version of its Holly 3 model. The new Honor Holly 3+ has more storage and RAM than its predecessor but is otherwise identical. You still get a 5-inch 720x1280 screen, a 1.2GHz octa-core Kirin 620 SoC, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Huawei's EMUI skin. The 13-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera and 3100mAh battery are also unchanged. The upgrades come in the form of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, rather than 2GB and 16BG respectively. The Honor Holly 3+ is officially priced at Rs. 12,999.

Gionee confirms that the S10 is coming to India

Gionee launched its quad-camera S10 model in China last month, and now it has confirmed that this smartphone will be coming to India, though under a different name. Gionee told Gadgets 360 at the ongoing MWC Shanghai show that it will bring this phone in as its latest A-series flagship. The company has not settled on a launch date yet and is not saying whether it will bring the S10B and S10C variants to India as well. The Gionee S10 has two cameras at the back as well as two in front, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC. It has a 5.5-inch full-HD screen, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3450mAh battery.

HTC says it is looking into claims of an exploding phone

HTC is investigating allegations that a woman's hand was burned by an exploding HTC Desire 10 Pro. The woman posted a photo of her bandaged hand to Facebook earlier this week claiming that the device exploded on June 21 when it wasn't charging or in use. She also stated that the company did not respond in a satisfactory manner when she complained to them, which is why she decided to go public. HTC has since stated that customer safety is a top priority and that it is investigating the claim.

Petya malware was only pretending to be ransomware

The Petya malware attack which spread earlier this week seems to have used a bit of social manipulation to hide its true purpose. It is now known that Petya was specifically targeted at Ukrainian computer systems, but behaved like ransomware in order to deflect suspicion from its true purpose. With the recent Wannacry ransomware attack still fresh in people's minds, it was easy for researchers and security firms to be misled. However, it is now clear that Petya did not hold any data ransom, it just simply wiped out infected machines. There was no motive for financial gain. The ruse shows that whoever created Petya worked with a high degree of sophistication. The malware initially spread when the attackers took over a Ukrainian business software firm's update delivery mechanism and infected its clients. It then spread across those clients' local networks.

SwiftKey announces improved Indian language support

After a short beta test period, SwiftKey is adding support for eight Indian languages as well as Tamil transliteration. The new languages are Bangla, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telegu. Tamil-speaking users can also type words phonetically using a standard QWERTY keyboard and SwiftKey will provide word prediction as well as corrections in multiple languages to help those who switch between languages or use them interchangeably. The SwiftKey keyboard also now supports GIF animations, and users can search for GIFs through the emoji panel. Other features including in the update are improved support for Bluetooth keyboards, and several bugfixes.

Windows 10 to get ransomware protection feature

Microsoft has taken note of the recent outbreaks of ransomware and the fact that many users have lost significant amounts of important data. New security features have begun appearing in the latest Windows 10 Insider preview build, including a new option in Windows Defender called Controlled Folder Access. When activated, certain folders can be monitored for activity and users will be notified if blacklisted programs try to access them. This is only one of a number of planned measures to improve Windows security and protect user data.

Uber riders have taken more than five billion trips

Uber has announced that its users around the world have cumulatively made more than five billion trips, as of May 20. On that day, 156 simultaneous bookings pushed the company past that milestone. It's the first big of good news for Uber after a long list of troubles, involving everything from protests against the way drivers are treated and tightened government regulations in many cities, to allegations of sexual misconduct and improper use of confidential medical records against its top management. Uber was founded in 2010, but CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick resigned only last week in order to allow the company to distance itself from him following an investigation into his affairs.

MediaTek announces dual-4G support, low-power IoT chip

MediaTek has announced a new platform that will allow smartphones to use 4G cellular connections across two SIMs at the same time, rather than just one. Developed in collaboration with China Mobile, will allow users to switch between service providers more easily. The existing Helio X30 SoC is the first hardware to be certified compatible with China Mobile's networks when using two 4G VoLTE connections through the primary and secondary SIMs. Separately, MediaTek has also launched a new SoC for narrow-band IoT applications. The MT2625 is described as an ultra-low-power SoC that supports a wide range of communication protocols, making it suitable for use in home automation products, logistics tracking, and smart meters. Devices built around this SoC could be low-cost and also survive on a single battery charge for years.