Nokia fans, your wait for the company's grand comeback in India is about to end. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, and Nokia 3310 (2017) launch date is likely to be revealed on Monday. Gadgets 360 has received invites for a launch from HMD Global, the company that now owns the Nokia smartphone brand. The invite calls the event “a conversation with Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global”. Like you, we're hoping the conversation is about Nokia phones. Stay tuned for detailed coverage.

Meanwhile, we have some new details about the Nokia 6. A black variant of the smartphone was first unveiled in China and now a silver coloured variant has been spotted on the Yahoo Taiwan online store. The listing mentions that the smartphone has 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is different from the variant available in China.

Here are other things that made news in the world of technology today.

Oppo F3 launched in India

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in India. Oppo F3 is the company's latest product that highlights its focus on the selfie camera. This one has a dual selfie camera and is the smaller sibling of the Oppo F3 Plus. The Oppo F3 is up for pre-order right now but it won't go on sale until May 13. Its price is under the Rs. 20,000 mark in India.

Google Pixel's massive 'price cut'

If you're among those who balked at the Google Pixel's astronomical price at launch, now may be a good time to buy the smartphone. Gadgets 360 reported earlier today that the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL have both received a cashback of Rs. 13,000 via offline retailers across India. This cashback, interestingly, is also available for cash payments apart from the usual credit and debit cards from certain banks. This means that if you pay by cash, you get an instant discount of Rs. 13,000. The Google Pixel phones are also available via Flipkart with this discount.

Xiaomi begins electronics recycling program in India

Anyone who uses any gadget is probably guilty of contributing to harming our environment, but smartphone recycling programs are one way to alleviate some of that burden on the planet. Xiaomi has now started offering small discounts to people who pass on gadgets - irrespective of the brand - for recycling. In other news, the company has plans to ramp up its offline presence in India. On May 11, the company is set to launch its first Mi Home store in India. This store is expected to be located in Bengaluru.

Express Wi-Fi by Facebook launched in India

Facebook's Free Basics program wasn't successful in India, and a different approach to bringing people online is now live. Express Wi-Fi by Facebook is basically a series of hotspots across the country that provide Internet access to people. India is among five countries where the program is now live. Facebook has partnered with Airtel to launch 20,000 new Wi-Fi hotspots in India.

WhatsApp flexes its active user muscles, again

Numbers don't always paint an accurate picture of how popular an app is, but it's hard to argue with WhatsApp's daily active user numbers given that everyone you know and their extended families now use the app. The app faced a brief outage and the number of complaints we saw on other social media platforms was incredible. WhatsApp Status, the company's clone of Snapchat Stories, alone now has 175 million daily active users. Its parent company Facebook now has 2 billion monthly active users.

Sennheiser launches very expensive headphones

Sennheiser has launched a pair of headphones that cost more than homes in many places. We're just going to ignore the dirty looks people living in Mumbai are throwing at us and tell the rest of you that this pair of headphones costs a mind-boggling Rs. 45 lakhs. The Sennheiser HE 1 is the successor to the company's Orpheus headphones and will be available from May 27, so better start preparing to line up at your nearest audio store right away.

OnePlus 5 specifications tipped

OnePlus' upcoming flagship smartphone's key specifications have been tipped in a new leak. The smartphone may be named OnePlus 5 and the company's CEO confirmed that it is working on this smartphone. It's expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

iPhone 8 rumours pouring in thick and fast

The iPhone 8 rumour mill never stops churning. Today we have an unlikely rumour that claims the next iPhone will be revealed in June at WWDC 2017. It's highly unlikely to happen as Apple's iPhone release schedule is usually towards the end of the year and so far the company has been delivering new iPhones annually like clockwork. A second report details the iPhone 8's rumoured "function area" that will be a part of the screen and act as a fingerprint scanner. The render image looks absolutely fantastic, but then if every concept image out there turned into an actual product, we'd probably be far more technologically advanced than where we are today.

Google cracks down on phishing scam

After reports of an extremely devious Google Docs phishing scam started appearing, Google acted swiftly and took decisive action against the perpetrators. The company fixed the issue a few hours after it was reported on Reddit. In related news, Gmail for Android got new anti-phishing features that will help protect you against such scams.

Ola raises fresh round of funding

Indian taxi company Ola has raised Rs. 670 crores ($104.4 million) in fresh funding from investors such as UC-RNT Fund, a venture between the University of California and Ratan Tata, and FO Mauritius I Ltd, according to regulatory filing by ANI Technologies - which runs Ola. It faces stiff competition from US-based Uber in India and this round of funding is a sign that Ola is definitely not giving up the fight.

Microsoft still has smartphone dreams

The Surface Phone dream lives on, if Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is to be believed. The company's efforts with Windows Phone did not succeed but it looks like we may yet see a Surface Phone. We definitely wouldn't be surprised if Microsoft calls it the Surface Phone, if Surface Laptop and Surface Book are anything to go by.