A lot happened today in the world of personal technology, from leaks about five upcoming Nokia Android phones and Xiaomi Redmi 4X to the India launches of the Coolpad Cool 1 Dual and Lyf Water 3, as well as rumoured details of Samsung Galaxy S8’s AI virtual assistant. For these stories, scroll down to read your 360 Daily – your dose of the most important tech news of the day.

Nokia may launch 5 Android phones in 2017

A new report suggests that as many as five Nokia Android phones will be launched in 2017, with the first one arriving in February at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. These Nokia Android phones are expected include the Nokia D1C mid-ranger that will come in two variants (differentiated on basis of storage and RAM), a flagship model (with Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 23-megapixel rear camera with Zeiss lens), and an entry-level smartphone called Nokia E1; there are no details yet about the remaining two, though one of them may be a variant of the Nokia D1C Android phone. Four of these models will be launched in the second and third quarters of 2017, the report says.

Cool 1 Dual, a smartphone made in partnership by Coolpad and LeEco , has been launched in India with the former’s branding. The Coolpad Cool 1 Dual variant with 3GB RAM will be released offline, and the model featuring 4GB RAM will be available online (exclusively via Amazon India); both the Coolpad Cool 1 Dual versions are priced at Rs. 13,999. The Coolpad Cool 1 Dual sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display, octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, dual 13-megapixel rear cameras, 8-megapixel front camera, and 4000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 4X with 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 653 leaked

Xiaomi is allegedly working on a smartphone called Redmi 4X, expected to be a follow-up to the Redmi 4. A mid-range handset, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X will reportedly pack the Snapdragon 653 processor and 4GB of RAM. A leaked image of the smartphone shows that it will run Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box. However, there is no word yet on the price or the launch timeline for the Xiaomi Redmi 4X.

Snapdeal will soon deliver Reliance Jio SIM cards at your doorstep

Snapdeal will soon deliver Reliance Jio SIM cards with Happy New Year Offer to customers’ homes in select areas. Those who opt for Snapdeal’s Jio SIM home delivery service will be sent an SMS with the scheduled delivery time and the promocode. They will have to share their Aadhaar number and the promocode received in the SMS with the Snapdeal delivery executive, who will activate their Reliance Jio SIM immediately. However, the Reliance Jio SIM card delivery option is not available on Snapdeal right now, and there is no official word regarding when it will be rolled out.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to address students at IIT-Kharagpur

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will meet students at his alma mater IIT Kharagpur on January 5. Partha Pratim Chakrabarti, Director, IIT Kharagpur said that Pichai expressed his desire to visit the campus, and that the institute is inviting students to return from the winter break in order to attend the session. The Google chief executive will address the studnets at an open-air theatre at the event, which is titled ‘A journey back to the past to inspire the future’. Pichai will also host an event for small and medium businesses in New Delhi on January 4.

Lyf Water 3 smartphone launched at Rs. 6,599

Reliance Retail has launched the Lyf Water 3 smartphone in the Indian market at Rs. 6,599; the device will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The dual-SIM Lyf Water 3 smartphone runs on Android 5.0 Lollipop, sports a 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core Snapdragon 615 SoC with 2GB of RAM. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, 16GB storage, up to 32GB microSD card support, 4G VoLTE support, and a 3000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S8’s AI virtual assistant said to be integrated with native apps

Samsung Galaxy S8’s artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant, which has been confirmed officially, will reportedly be integrated with all the native apps preloaded on the smartphone. This may mean that the AI assistant – which is rumoured to be named Bixby for the male version and Kestra for the female – will be able to easily control certain functions of the Samsung Galaxy S8. For example, when commanded to, it could play/pause music, post Facebook posts and tweets, turn on the flashlight, etc.

OnePlus 3T Soft Gold variant to go on sale in India on January 5

The Soft Gold OnePlus 3T variant will be launched in India on January 5 for Amazon app users, while open sales will start on the e-commerce website on January 6. Registrations for the OnePlus 3T Soft Gold sale have and will run till January 3. The new variant is priced at Rs. 29,999, and will be available only in 64GB storage option. Other than the colour, there is no difference between the upcoming model and the OnePlus 3T version already available in India.

Reliance Jio seeks time till to respond to questions on Happy New Year Offer

Reliance Jio has asked TRAI for time till December 29 to respond to the market regulator’s questions regarding why its Happy New Year Offer – which extends the operator’s free data, calling and other services till March 31 – should not be considered a violation of existing norms. TRAI had on December 20 asked Jio to explain within five days why the extension of its free services offer should not be deemed “predatory.”