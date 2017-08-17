After months of rumours, HMD Global finally launched Nokia 8 flagship smartphone. In terms of design, there are no real surprises here as it's pretty much the same phone as we saw in all the leaks. However, we now have details about Nokia 8 pricing, availability and some of its 'unique' features. The Nokia 8 will be available "globally" in early September at a price of EUR 599 (approximately Rs. 45,000). An HMD Global representative told Gadgets 360 the Nokia 8 India launch will be in early October, and the Nokia 8 price in India will be known closer to launch.

The unibody Nokia 8 is built out of 6000-series aluminium, is IP54 rated and boasts of a new feature dubbed 'bothie'. What the latter feature essentially does is let you take a picture or video from both, the front and the rear camera, at the same time. The viewfinder splits into two screens for video feed from the front and rear camera. You'll also be able to livestream a bothie to Facebook and YouTube. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There are dual 13-megapixel rear cameras with Carl Zeiss optics.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A launch set for Monday

Xiaomi’s next Redmi Note smartphone, the Redmi Note 5A, has been confirmed to launch on Monday. The company revealed that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A will be announced at an event in China on Monday at 7:30pm China Time. From al the leaks till now, Redmi Note 5A is widely expected to come in two variants: one featuring the fingerprint sensor at the back while another missing the feature. It may feature a 5.5-inch HD display, and will be powered by Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage.

Asus ZenFone Zoom S launched in India, ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro​ unveiled

On the eve of World Photography Day, Asus unveiled the ZenFone Zoom S in India at a price of Rs. 26,999. The phone sports a dual camera setup at the back comprising of two 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.7 aperture. The setup has a 25mm wide-angle main lens paired with a zoom lens that offers 2.3x true optical zoom and 12x of total zoom.

Asus also announced the ZenFone 4 series in Taiwan, which includes the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie and Selfie Pro. While the ZenFone 4 Selfie family sports dual front cameras, the ZenFone 4 family sports dual rear cameras. Three of the four smartphones are powered by mid-range SoCs, with the ZenFone 4 Pro the flagship model featuring a Snapdragon 835 SoC. All four run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the company's ZenUI 4.0 on top.

Xiaomi to open Mi Home store in Delhi-NCR to boost offline sales

Xiaomi will open the doors of its first Mi Home store in Delhi-NCR later this week as part of its efforts to boost its offline sales. This store is part of the company's plan to have its smartphones in 1,500 stores across 30 cities by year-end. At present, it is present in 600 stores in 11 cities. For now, most of the smartphones are being sold at the same online sticker price, but in some cases, the price differs by a "few hundred rupees," he said. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain told Gadgets 360 the craze for tablets is very low in India, thus the absence of its tablets in the country. On the other hand, it is still exploring whether the Mi Notebook Air is a good fit for the market.

BSNL unveils new double data, talk time, roaming benefits for prepaid subscribers

Ever since Reliance Jio entered the telecom space, things have never been more competitive. As part of its Independence Day offers, BSNL has announced full talk-time on low priced recharges like Rs. 20, Rs. 40, Rs. 60, and Rs. 80. Coming to data, there is a Rs. 78 plan which offers 1GB of data validity for five days. These benefits and all other voice/SMS, Special Tariff Voucher (STV) and Combo Voucher benefits through different plans are applicable to the user even when they are on national roaming moving forward.

HBO Twitter, Facebook accounts hacked

HBO just can't seem to catch a break off late. On Wednesday night, the networks Twitter and Facebook accounts of over a dozen HBO shows were hacked by a group claiming to be OurMine. The message, "Hi, OurMine are here, we are just testing your security ,HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security – ourmine .org", was posted across both social media platforms around 8pm Pacific Time (8:30am IST). OurMine has become notorious for hacking into high-profile social media accounts. The hacked accounts belong to popular shows such as Game of Thrones, Last Week Tonight, Silicon Valley, Veep, Girls, Ballers, and The Leftovers, among others, along with HBO's itself. This continues with the series of misfortune for the company, which saw the two Game of Thrones season 7 episodes leaked this year.

Some Apple employees may quit over new 'open' office floor plan

Apple's new state-of-the-art campus is projected to be completed by the end of this year, but some employees aren't as excited as you'd think they'd be. The new office will introduce an 'open' office space which will have programmers, engineers, developers and other employees, all working together. Jon Gruber, a podcaster and blogger that follows the company, says having received emails from employees who threatened to leave the company if the workplaces aren't suitable.

Samsung S8 reportedly best-selling Android phone in Q2 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 (Review) has been selling extremely well ever since it were released earlier this year but a new report from Strategy Analytics has claimed that the handset has managed to become the top shipping Android smartphone in Q2 2017. Though referring to shipments, the report also called the Samsung Galaxy S8 the ‘top selling’ Android smartphone. Samsung managed to ship 10.2 million units of Galaxy S8 and 9.0 million units of Galaxy S8+, together accounting for 19.2 million units, during the second quarter of 2017, as per Strategy Analytics report.

LG V30 seen from all sides in new leaked renders

LG is all set to launch its V30 smartphone at IFA in Berlin, but as always, the leaks never cease. A fresh leak suggest that the big highlight is its dual camera setup at the back, and the almost bezel-less display in the front. Tipster Evan Blass has shared the LG V30 render on Twitter, and knowing his track record, this render could portray a fair picture of the official product at launch two weeks later.

Facebook shut down 'FB Anon' internal chat platform

Launched in 2015 for employees to anonymously voice their concerns, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shut down an anonymous online chat platform in late 2016 after it was increasingly used to talk about the US presidential candidates and 'harass' the company's employees. According to the report, the online discussion group inside Facebook where employees conversed anonymously turned ugly and transformed the forum into a hub for political comments.