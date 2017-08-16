Nokia's upcoming flagship Android smartphone, Nokia 8, is scheduled to launch in a few hours. The Nokia 8 will launch at 12 am on August 17 at an event in London. This smartphone takes its place above other Nokia products such as Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3. The company will be hoping to take on iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with the Nokia 8, and we'll find out soon whether Nokia's ambition will be realised via this flagship smartphone.

The Nokia 8 launch event time is 7:30pm BST (12am IST), according to invites sent by HMD Global. According to earlier leaks, the Nokia 8 runs Android 7.1 Nougat and packs a 5.3-inch QHD display; a variant with Android 8.0.0 has also been leaked online. Those rumours claimed that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. Leaks also expect the smartphone to feature variants with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. It is rumoured to feature two 13-megapixel rear cameras with optics from Carl Zeiss, and a 13-megapixel front camera is expected as well.

A recent report suggests that the Nokia 8 will be priced at EUR 589 (roughly Rs. 43,400). That price puts it in a lower bracket when compared with other flagship smartphones in the market right now. It is also lower than the earlier tipped price of EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 55,300). We'll find out more about the smartphone once it launches. With only a few hours for the Nokia 8 launch, the wait for all the official specifications and price is not too long.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 leaked online

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 has leaked online, after it was accidentally aired by HBO España on Tuesday night and made available on the HBO Nordic website, a full five days before its usual airing date. This isn’t part of the HBO hack from last month, but a separate incident in itself. Gadgets 360 has independently confirmed that the leaked Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 appears to be genuine. The full version - in full-HD quality with stereo audio - is now circulating across multiple threads on Reddit.

Reliance Jio cashback offers, Vodafone's new plan

A number of Reliance Jio cashback offers has flooded the market, but none from the company itself. Paytm, MobiKwik, Amazon Pay and PhonePe are offering cashbacks of varying values on recharges of Rs. 309 and above using certain promotional codes. On Paytm, you get cashback of Rs. 76 in your Paytm Wallet, while PhonePe provides Rs. 75 cashback in your account. First time MobiKwik users will get Rs. 159 cashback in form of SuperCash balance, while others will get Rs. 59. Amazon Pay is offering Rs. 99 balance as cashback on the first Jio recharge.

Vodafone has launched a new offer to take on Jio and its Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer. The new Rs. 348 plan has been launched in Rajasthan circle, and provides 1GB of data as well as unlimited voice calls. The validity of this new Vodafone pack is 28 days, much lesser than what Jio's competing plans.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 reportedly explodes, company investigates

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi says it has initiated an investigation after a report about an alleging Redmi Note 4 explosion was widely circulated on social media over the weekend. Bhavana Suryakiran, a resident of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, was riding a bike over the weekend when the Redmi Note 4 smartphone allegedly exploded in his pocket, according to a local media report. Xiaomi said it is trying to contact the customer and is investigating the matter.

Amazon Echo Dot, Prime Music coming to India

Amazon plans to launch Echo Dot and Prime Music in India around Diwali, sources have told Gadgets 360. People familiar with the matter have told us that Amazon India has been testing the Echo Dot at its Bengaluru office for at least one month and that the Amazon Echo won't be available immediately after the two products mentioned above are launched. Echo Dot is a device that can listen to your voice commands and execute actions such as ordering via Amazon among others. The more expensive Amazon Echo is the one Amazon doesn't want to launch in India immediately, according to sources.

Google reportedly paying Apple $3 billion to remain default iOS search engine

Whenever people buy a new iOS device, Google is the default search engine. That's not a surprise, is it? What may come as a surprise is that Google pays Apple to be the default search engine on iOS devices. US-based research and brokerage firm Bernstein has said, Google will pay Apple nearly $3 billion (roughly Rs. 19,276 crores) this year to remain as the default search engine on iOS devices. Analyst A.M. Sacconaghi Jr. reportedly said that Apple's iOS devices contribute about 50 percent to Google's mobile search revenue, which would mean the company may just be 'too scared' to step away from the deal despite the payment.

Facebook News Feed gets a major redesign

To make its News Feed more conversational and easier to read and navigate, Facebook has made a few updates to its design, including the comment style and readability, the company said on Wednesday. Facebook separately announced it was rolling out new Facebook Camera features including the ability to go Live using the Facebook Camera - complete with creative effects. Other new features include the ability to great 2-second looping video GIFs, and the ability to create full-screen text posts.

iPhone 8 spotted in assembly line?

The iPhone 8 rumour juggernaut has continued its fine form by producing yet another bit of information about the upcoming Apple smartphone. Mockups from UX designer Maksim Petriv show how iOS 11 UI will morph the top lip bezel in different apps. The most interesting thing is the designer's visualisation of how different apps such as Netflix, Spotify, Instagram, Twitter, App Store, and even the lock screen will look on the purported iPhone 8 display. Another leak shows videos of the iPhone 8 supposedly on the assembly line in a factory in China. We'd take all these rumours with a pinch of salt but if you're thirsty for information about the smartphone, there's more than enough for you to check out.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs, benchmarks leak

Samsung's official teaser video for the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone is now live. The smartphone will be launched on August 23 and that means that the leaks are flowing thick and fast. The specifications of the handset have now been leaked via benchmark sites but there's still some contradictory information particularly about the smartphone's camera. The smartphone is expected to ship with the S Pen stylus, as everyone expected. One leak suggests that the rear dual camera setup on the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a 12-megapixel sensor with dual-pixel autofocus and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, with both cameras having OIS and 2X optical zoom. This differs from the previous leaks that suggested that it will feature 3X optical zoom.

Instagram finally gets comment threads

Instagram comments have been next to unreadable for years. Back in the day, if someone tagged you on a post that had several hundred or thousands of comments, there was no way to even access that particular comment save for physically scrolling to it. Now things have come a long way and the service lets you reply to comments. However, until now it didn't have comment threads, which actually make reading comments much easier. Now you will be able to see separate threads for comments that are replies to your comment. This avoids clutter and makes your conversations easier to read.