Nokia 6 on sale in China next week, more phones coming at MWC

The Nokia 6 has certainly raised the expectations of Nokia fans, even if others are looking at it through doubtful eyes. It’s set to go on sale in China next week, and Nokia’s Facebook page also suggests that new phones are coming on 26th February, which coincidentally happens to be a day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) starts. Also, up until now we’ve only seen the black colour variant of the Nokia 6, but a silver colour version might be on its way.

Reliance Jio average download speeds faster than Airtel, Vodafone in December

With the help of TRAI’s MySpeed app, the regulatory body is able to infer that Reliance Jio’s average download speeds in the month of December 2016 were 18Mbps. Comparing its data to that of other operators like Airtel, Vodafone, it can be declared that Jio was comparatively faster than the incumbent operators in the month past. View the average download speeds of all operators in this story.

IRCTC launches a fully-functional Android app

IRCTC, the popular website to book railway tickets in India, has a fully functional Android app now. You can check for availability, book Tatkal tickets, cancel them, etc. Virtually everything you could do on the IRCTC website, can be done on this app.

Lenovo P2 with 5100mAh battery launched in India

The Lenovo P2 is officially in India at a starting price of Rs. 16,999. The company says the phone’s 5100mAh battery and Snapdragon 625 chip can make the phone last for up to 3 days - but don't take their word, see how the phone performed in our review.

iPhone 8 could have an all-glass design, Apple fixes MacBook Pro battery bug

In line with what we’ve heard before, a new report says the iPhone 8 will revert to the glass-on-glass design first seen on the iPhone 4, with stainless steel in the middle, instead of aluminium alloys used in models from recent years. In other Apple-related news, the company worked with Consumer Reports - the publication that had found inconsistent battery life test results on the new MacBook Pros - and fixed a bug that caused it.

Samsung Galaxy S7 to receive Nougat next week

It’s precisely been 141 days since Android Nougat was officially released by Google, and Samsung is said to be releasing the Android 7.1.1 version that Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones are currently running next week. In other (unsurprising) news, Android Nougat is running on just 0.7 percent of active devices. But at least it is confirmed that there’s almost nobody using Android 2.2 Froyo now.

BlackBerry Mercury may come to India after all

Although TCL had earlier said the BlackBerry Mercury won’t launch in India, there’s a chance people may get to use a similar device. BlackBerry is said to be in talks with other manufacturers to get the Canadian phone maker’s new phones to Indian shores.

Paytm merchant transfer limit increased to Rs. 50,000

Apart from adding features that make digital payments easier and making the app faster on low-end smartphones and slow networks, merchants can now accept payments of up to Rs. 50,000 in the wallet. Also, if you haven’t heard already, the company is transferring its wallet business to its newly-formed payments bank on January 15. Paytm wallets will continue working as usual.

HTC U series phones leaked in pictures

The HTC U Ultra (aka Ocean Note) has been spotted in the wild, with a secondary display on top of the display, just like the LG V20. The report also points to the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack from the device, which is believable considering the company’s 10 Evo didn’t have it either.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.