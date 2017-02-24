Just two days ahead of the rumoured launch of Nokia 3310 reboot on the sidelines of MWC 2017, details of the upcoming feature phone have leaked online. A new report says that the Nokia 3310 reboot will have a colour screen bigger than that of the original model, and that the handset will be slimmer and lighter too. The Nokia 3310 feature phone's display is also said to be larger and the physical keyboard’s key size and structure will be changed.

But this is not the only major tech story of the day, as WhatsApp, iPhone 7, and the company behind Freedom 251 made news too. Let’s take a look at these and more on 360 Daily.

WhatsApp Status rolled out globally

On its eighth birthday, WhatsApp has rolled out its new Status feature to iPhone, Android, and Windows users worldwide. The new WhatsApp Status allows users to share videos, GIFs, and photos as Status instead of the boring old text message, just like Snapchat Stories. The new WhatsApp Status disappears automatically after 24 hours and you can control who sees your status. If you have not received the new feature yet, you just need to update the app once.

iPhone 7 Plus reportedly catches fire, Apple responds

Apple is said to have gotten in touch with the owner of an iPhone 7 Plus that allegedly caught fire. This was caught on video, which has garnered 1.26 million views already. According to the iPhone 7 Plus’s owner, the device refused to turn on when she purchased it in January, but tests said that it was fine. After that, while she slept, the phone was on charge, and it allegedly started emitting smoke soon after it was taken off charging. The video shows the iPhone’s plastic case melting as the smoke continues. Apple is said to running its own tests on the handset now.

In other Apple news, the company may replace the Touch ID fingerprint sensor with acoustic imaging that could allow future iPhones to read fingerprints using sound imaging technology.

Ringing Bells founder arrested for fraud

Mohit Goel, founder of Ringing Bells, the company that launched the Rs. 251 smartphone Freedom 251 last year, has been arrested on charges of fraud. The FIR, lodged by a handset dealer, also accuses Goel of making death threats to kill the dealer and his family. The dealer allegedly paid Rs. 30 lakh to the company, but received only a fraction of the order. He said that while he received only Rs. 14 lakhs in new phones and cash, some of the phones turned out to be defective.

Vivo Y55s with 3GB of RAM, Smart Screen-Split feature launched in India

Chinese brand Vivo has launched the Y55s smartphone, an upgrade to last year’s Y55L, in India at Rs. 12,490. The new smartphone has a 5.2-inch HD screen, Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, 16GB internal storage, up to 256GB microSD card support, 13-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel selfie camera. Vivo Y55s comes with 4G support, has a 2730mAh battery, and allows users to run two apps on the same screen using the Smart Screen-Split feature.

Google Chrome users targeted by ‘Font Wasn’t Found’ malware

Google Chrome users on both Windows and Mac operating systems are the targets of a new malware that has been named ‘Font Wasn’t Found’. The exploit appears on some malicious unnamed WordPress sites, and a dialogue box appears on the screen saying “Font Wasn’t Found,” prompting users to download and install the fake Chrome Font Pack. The malware is not detected as malicious by neither Windows Defender nor Chrome; only nine out of 59 antivirus scanners reportedly classify it as a malware. So Chrome users, beware.

Uber, Ola drivers’ Delhi strike ends

The 13-day strike organised by some Uber and Ola drivers against the two companies’ low fares and lack of basic amenities has ended for now. Sarvodaya Drivers' Association of Delhi (SDAD), which was leading the protests, said that Ola has agreed to its demands; the taxi aggregation app did not comment on the matter. The drivers’ association said that the strike has been called off only till February 27, as Uber and Ola have sought time to resolve their issues.

Asus ZenFone Live with real-time beautification feature launched

Asus has launched the ZenFone Live smartphone with real-time beautification feature that removes blemishes from users’ faces when they record live video. So, while shooting a live streaming video such as Facebook Live or YouTube Live, the phone will be able to 'beautify' the participants. On the specifications front, the new Asus ZenFone Live has a 5-inch HD screen, Android 6.0 Marshmallow software, quad-core Snapdragon chipset (not specified), 16GB and 32GB storage options, 2GB of RAM, up to 128GB microSD card support, 4G LTE support on both SIMs, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and 2650mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod with Bluetooth remote launched

Xiaomi has launched the new Mi Selfie Stick Tripod in the Chinese market that will allow users to take hands-free seflies. The selfie stick can be used as a tripod as well when users need to take shots from afar. Its detachable Bluetooth remote control allows users to click selfies from a distance using their phone; the device works with devices running Android 4.3 and above as well as iOS 5.0 and above. The Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod, priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 900), is made of aluminium and sturdy for outdoor use, the company says.