After unveiling its trio of Nokia Android phones earlier this week, HMD Global has made the Nokia 3 - its most affordable Android phone - available in India via offline stores from today. Nokia 3 has been priced in India at Rs. 9,499. Vodafone customers will get 5GB data per month at Rs. 149 per month for 3 months on purchase of Nokia 3, as well as vouchers for Rs. 2500 off (Rs. 1800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights) on travel website Makemytrip.com.

And if you’re looking for a higher specced Nokia Android smartphone, consider holding off for the Nokia 5 and 6 which will be available from July 7 and July 14 respectively. Keep in mind that the Nokia 5, like the Nokia 3, is exclusive to brick and mortar stores while the Nokia 6 is an Amazon exclusive.

RCom offers 28 percent discount on select postpaid plans for one year

With Reliance Jio forcing the likes of Airtel, Vodafone, and BSNL to drop data prices, Reliance Communications (RCom) has joined the fray. Its new plans enable a consumer to get 1GB of 4G data for as low as Rs. 11.1, but are available only to 4G users in Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. It's worth nothing they are only available to RCom customers who subscribe online via rcom-eshop.com. Rcom's discount is offered on select monthly plans, and after the discount, these plans are now valued at Rs. 333 and Rs. 499 respectively. The discounted rate will be offered for 12 months to the subscriber, making the discount worth Rs. 2,400 for the year.

BSNL offers 360GB data with new Rs. 444 prepaid pack

RCom isn’t the only telco to announce offers either. State-owned telco BSNL has done the same, launching new prepaid packs and postpaid plans including calls and data. One of these, dubbed Chauka 444 comes with 360GB data in order to help the operator compete with the Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer. With this plan, BSNL prepaid users get 4GB data a day for 90 days. It is worth noting however that BSNL is 3G-only, not 4G like Jio so the speeds won’t be as fast. However, BSNL's data allowance is a lot more generous working out to around Rs. 1.23 per GB versus Jio’s Rs. 11 per GB for the Rs. 309 pack and Rs. 9 per GB for the Rs. 509 pack.

HTC U11 'squeezable smartphone' launched in India at Rs. 51,990

The HTC U11 has launched in India. This comes after an international reveal a month ago. Sporting a Rs. 51,990 (MOP) price tag, India gets the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage option. It will be available from Amazon India and offline stores from June 17 along with HTC’s online store. It is available in Amazing Silver and Brilliant Black colours in India. For a limited time (starting June 26), customers purchasing a HTC U11 using a Standard Chartered Debit/ Credit card will have an option to avail 10 percent cashback on the MOP value.

OnePlus 5 new features revealed

Prior to next week’s OnePlus 5 launch the company has teased new features and tweaks to OxygenOS. These include an OxygenOS software refresh in a tweet, "Software designed with style and refinement.” as well as software tweaks to allow users to change the temperature of the display, a blue filter of sorts. And if the iPhone 7 Plus-like design of the OnePlus 5 is a turn off, you may want to act fast if you want the OnePlus 3T. Now, OnePlus 3T has gone out of stock in the US as well as Europe (barring the UK) already. Notably, the smartphone is still available in India and will be available for purchase till later this year, as per an official statement given by the company earlier.

Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus image leak reignites launch hopes

The Xiaomi Mi6 is the company’s only flagship at the moment. Though prior to launch it was rumoured that a larger, Mi 6 Plus would be released alongside. And while that did not happen, images of the Mi 6 Plus have popped up online, courtesy Gizchina, reigniting hopes of those looking for a bigger Xiaomi flagship. A picture of the back of the Mi 6 Plus is, as you’d expect, similar to the Mi 6 with the only difference being size obviously. It’s tipped to be offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants.

Indian IT industry worst hit as tech jobs dry up: Study

The ongoing volatility in the tech sector has resulted in a decline in hiring. Indian IT companies have hired 17 percent less compared to last year according to a recently released Naukri JobSpeak study. Within tech, BPO and telecom hiring dropped by 10 and 7 percent respectively compared to the same period last year. The parameter for this is hiring via naukri.com, and results are published based on job listings added to the site month on month.

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus sales outpacing Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ in the US: Kantar

Despite the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ receiving solid reviews and a thumbs up from Consumer Reports, it seems that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have sold better at least in the US, according to research firm Kantar.

"Early indications in our data for the three-month period ending in May 2017 show that the S8 and S8 Plus will reach a combined share of 8.1 percent in the US, slightly behind their predecessors the S7/S7 Edge at 8.8 percent. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus remain the top sellers during the May period with combined share of 20.1 percent," Lauren Guenveur, Global Consumer Insight Director for Kantar Worldpanel reported. It's worth pointing out that the Samsung phones went on sale in the US only in the middle of April, so the data could still change in a couple of months time. iOS also gained marketshare in US at Android's expense.

iPad Pro 2017 models outperform new MacBook Pro models in some benchmarks

The iPad Pro just got a shot in the arm with benchmark numbers of the new models besting the new Mac Pro models in certain situations. Particularly in terms of GPU performance - edging out the 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro. They also managed to hold its own in single-core and multi-core Geekbench tests too. While benchmarks are not indicative of real world performance, it’s perhaps a sign of things to come as technology makes its inevitable march towards the miniaturisation and convergence of all devices.

Delhi rape victim sues Uber again after new details emerge

A woman who was raped by an Uber driver in India is suing the company for a second time, alleging that Uber executives got her private medical records and made false statements claiming she fabricated the attack. The lawsuit filed Thursday in a California federal court seeks unspecified damages on behalf of the woman. The allegations compound a long string of image problems for the ride-hailing company, whose CEO took a leave of absence earlier this week after an investigation found a dysfunctional culture that allowed sexual harassment. Twenty employees have been fired, and this week a board member was forced to step down after making a sexist remark at an employee meeting.

Amazon to buy US grocer Whole Foods Market for $13.7 Billion

To expand is reach into groceries, Amazon is spending $13.7 billion to buy Whole Foods. The company will pay $42 per share for Whole Foods Market Inc., including debt, making it an 18 percent premium to Whole Foods’ closing price on Thursday. Whole Foods Market will continue to operate stores under its brand.