With just a day left for Jio Prime subscription to start, new Reliance Jio tariff plans have emerged, suggesting that the Rs. 303 plan offering all the services free at Rs. 10 per day is just one among several tariffs that the operator may offer to subscribers. As per a CLSA note, Jio Prime users will also have the tariff options such as the Rs. 149 pack, which will provide 2GB of 4G data per month without any daily cap, along with unlimited voice calls. Another Jio Prime pack mentioned in the note has been priced at Rs. 499 and provides 60GB of 4G data for a month, with a daily cap of 2GB.

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 may launch in India in June

HMD Global’s Vice President for India, Ajey Mehta has been cited saying that Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 Android phones will be launched in India in June. This comes just a couple of days after the smartphones were announced globally; at the time, HMD Globally had only said that the phones will be launched in India in Q2, without specifying any particular month. Mehta has also said that the smartphones will be manufactured in India through Foxconn, and will be sold online as well as offline. There was no word on the availability of the new Nokia 3310 though.

Xiaomi Mi 5c, Redmi 4X, in-house Surge S1 processor launched

Xiaomi today launched the Redmi 4X and Mi 5c smartphones in China; the latter is powered by Surge S1, the chip developed in-house by the company. The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X has been launched in two variants - 2GB of RAM with 16GB storage priced at CNY 699 (approximately Rs. 7,000), and 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 8,500). Other key Redmi Note 4X features are 5-inch HD screen, 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor, microSD card support, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, fingerprint sensor, and 4100mah battery.

The Xiaomi Mi 5c has a 5.15-inch full-HD display, 2.2GHz octa-core Surge S1 processor, 64GB internal storage, 3GB of RAM, 12-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera, 4G VoLTE support, and 2860mAh battery. Xiaomi says that its new Surge S1 processor has been developed in a period of 28 months and can run at clock speeds of up to 2.2GHz; it has four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four other power-efficient ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz.

OnePlus 5 leaked specs hint at 8GB RAM, dual-edge curved display

The next OnePlus smartphone may be named OnePlus 5, as the company is reportedly skipping the ‘four’ in the naming convention because it is considered unlucky in China. The report also says that OnePlus 5 will have dual-edge curved display, 16-megapixel selfie camera, 23-megapixel rear camera, and 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Other rumoured OnePlus 5 features include 256GB, ceramic body and Snapdragon 835 processor.

iPhone 8 rumoured to feature USB Type-C port, curved OLED screen

A new iPhone 8 rumour suggests that Apple may do away with the Lightning port, which was introduced four and a half years ago with iPhone 5, and use the new industry standard USB Type-C with iPhone 8. This would mean that Apple would have to find a new way to let buyers use wired earphones with the upcoming flagship, since the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus famously dropped the 3.5mm jack. Of course manufacturers like LeEco have shipped USB Type-C headphones and earphones, so it won't be entirely new. Other leaked iPhone 8 features in the new report include curved OLED screen, which is said to be manufactured by Samsung, and a price tag north of $1,000.

Amit Singhal leaves Uber amid Google sexual harassment allegations

Amit Singhal, the former head of search at Google, has resigned from the position of Senior Vice President of Engineering at Uber after the ride-sharing startup learned of sexual harassment allegations against him at the Internet titan. Uber, which is embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal of its own, declined to comment on the matter; the allegations were discovered after he joined Uber. In an emailed statement, Singhal said “Harassment is unacceptable in any setting. I certainly want everyone to know that I do not condone and have not committed such behaviour.”

Hyperloop One outlines vision for India

At its ‘Vision for India’ event in Delhi, US-based transportation startup Hyperloop One announced five semi-finalist teams from India for the Hyperloop One Global Challenge (HOGC). Under the global challenge, teams were tasked to propose high-speed transportation routes and develop regional proposals integrating Hyperloop One's transport technology to move passengers and freight from point-to-point.

Hyperloop One revealed the India semi-finalists, which included AECOM, which proposed Bengaluru-to-Chennai route, where one could theoretically travel 334 kilometres in just 20 minutes. The LUX Hyperloop Network proposed Bengaluru-to-Thiruvananthapuram route of 736 kilometres in 41 minutes. Dinclix GroundWorks proposed Delhi-to-Mumbai route via Jaipur and Indore, which is 1,317 kilometres in 55 minutes. Other teams and locations include Hyperloop India, which came with Mumbai-to-Chennai via Bengaluru route measuring 1,102 kilometres in just 50 minutes, and Infi-Alpha - which proposed Bengaluru to Chennai route of 334 km in 20 minutes.

Reliance Jio to work on improving 4G network, plans to build ‘largest all-IP services platform’

At MWC 2017, Reliance Jio President Jyotindra Thacker announced that the company has partnered with Samsung to upgrade its current LTE services by expanding network capacity as well as coverage. This will be done by utilising spectrum in the 850, 1800, and 2300MHz bands, to enable “seamless indoor and outdoor coverage in dense urban areas.”

Reliance Jio also inked a deal with Cisco to expand its existing multi-terabit capacity with the first All-IP converged network in India. With this network, Reliance Jio will be able to offer a combination of high-speed data, mobile video, VoLTE, digital commerce, media, cloud and payment services, Cisco said in a statement.