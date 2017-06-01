The Moto Z2 Play smartphone was launched on Thursday. This is a mid-range smartphone that runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is the successor to the Moto Z Play. The Moto Z2 Play also supports Moto Mods, which are modular accessories for the smartphone. These add features such as an advanced camera to the smartphone, and are sold separately.

Moto Z2 Play price is $499 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and it will be available in the US this summer with no details announced about its India launch. However, a Moto event in the country next week may see it unveiled for the Indian market. If you are wondering about specifications, here's everything you need to know. It has a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display and is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor. The smartphone ships in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can even expand storage via a microSD card.

This smartphone is an important launch for Motorola because the accessory ecosystem represents a great opportunity for the company to make a profit. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. It sports a headphone jack and includes a USB Type-C port for charging and audio. Lenovo has also launched new accessories with the smartphone, and you can read all about these in our detailed report.

Here's what else made news in the world of technology today:

Yu Yureka Black budget smartphone launched in India

It's been a while since Micromax's sub-brand Yu Televentures launched phones. Its latest smartphone is called Yu Yureka Black and it was launched in India on Thursday. The company appears to have abandoned its naming convention that featured a new pun with every smartphone, such as Yu Yunicorn and Yu Yunique. With the Yu Yureka Black, Yu appears to have returned to the brand name of its first smartphone - the Yu Yureka. Interestingly, the Yu sub-brand has sold over 3 million units in India so it's clear that the terrible puns didn't stop people from buying these phones.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium unveiled

Sony can officially brag that it's the first manufacturer in India to launch a smartphone that runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip. The Sony Xperia XZ Premium will go up for pre-orders on Friday, June 2. We're not sure how many buyers it will find in India given its price - Rs. 59,990. However, if you want top-tier hardware, you pay flagship prices too. The smartphone will be available from June 12 but if you pre-order you get a Sony SRS-XB20 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs. 8,990 for free.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage now in India

Samsung has launched a much more powerful variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Review) flagship smartphone. This variant has an impressive 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Everyone could use more storage space on their smartphones, but we're not sure how useful 6GB of RAM is from a practical standpoint. If you plan to use the Samsung Dex accessory to turn your smartphone into a full-fledged computer, the extra RAM is unlikely to prove to be very useful.

One thing that could prove very handy is English voice support for the Bixby virtual assistant. The latest reports we came across hint that this will happen as early as June 2017.

Nokia 3310 back in stock in India

The Nokia 3310 (2017) (Review) was launched in India recently and it was available only via offline retailers. It went out of stock soon after launch but HMD Global, the company that has licensed the Nokia brand, told Gadgets 360 that the smartphone is now back in stock. This is an important move for the company because the Nokia 3310 could prove to be its most effective marketing strategy.

OnePlus 5 launch date leaked again

OnePlus 5 needs a lot more than just specs to beat flagship smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7. If you can't wait to find out whether it's worth all the hype then you may not have to wait too long. According to the latest leaks, the OnePlus 5 will launch on June 15. Chinese startup OnePlus has claimed that this will be the slimmest flagship smartphone in the world, but only time will tell if OnePlus 5 will live up to expectations.

App Store netted developers $70 billion: Apple

Apple has claimed that the App Store has allowed developers to earn over $70 billion since its launch. The App Store was launched in 2008 and currently remains the only way most people download apps on iOS. The news comes just a few days before the Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2017) begins. We've also been hearing that Apple is working on a Siri Speaker, which may be unveiled at WWDC.

Internet speeds on the rise in India

If you've been using the Internet in India, you'd have noticed a boost in speeds over the past year. Content delivery network service provider Akamai Technologies has confirmed that the country has seen an 87 percent year-on-year increase in Internet speeds. India jumped 8 spots in its global Internet speed rankings to the 89th rank in the world.

Microsoft Planner, Adobe Scan apps launched

Microsoft and Adobe launched an app each on Android and iOS. Microsoft's app is called Planner, which is a collaboration tool that helps teams manage tasks effectively. The Planner app currently doesn't have all the features of its Web version and is meant to help you update tasks on the go, Microsoft said in a blog post. The app is free to download.

Adobe Scan was launched on both of the world's leading operating systems for smartphones. This is a scanner app that features integration with Adobe Document Cloud. You can download this app for free but you need to have an Adobe ID to use Adobe Scan. The app lets you scan photos and documents, which is vital in case you need to send any printed document across over the Internet, and also features text recognition.

Mary Meeker's 2017 Internet Trends Report focuses on India

Mary Meeker's Internet Trends Report is one of the best in the business if you want data on what's happening in the online world. This year Meeker has dedicated a significant chunk of the report to India, so you must check it out if you are interested in the rise of the Internet in the country. Some of the important takeaways are that the mobile market is slowing down in India, and that India now has the world's second largest Internet user base at 355 million.