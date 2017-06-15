The Moto Z2 Play is now available in India via online retailer Flipkart and offline stores. The smartphone was launched in India last week. Lenovo, which is the company that owns the Moto brand, has been hyping the smartphone's support for Moto Mods accessories.

The Moto Z2 Play touts these accessories as a key feature of the smartphone. Mods such as the Hasselblad True Zoom, which is a camera mod, boost the smartphone's picture-taking ability, while the JBL Soundboost mod adds a much better speaker to the smartphone. None of these Moto Mods are cheap, but you do get a discount if you order the Moto Z2 Play with one or two of these accessories. Check out details about the Moto Z2 Play price in India and its specifications.

If the Moto Z2 Play is too expensive for you, perhaps Lenovo's Moto C Plus might interest you. It's a budget smartphone that is set to be launched in India on Monday. The Moto C Plus packs a big 4000mAh battery, which is important for anyone who uses a smartphone. Its pricing puts it within the reach of most smartphone buyers, which makes the Moto C Plus a very interesting smartphone for India.

In related news, the Moto G5 Plus is now available via Amazon India as well. The Moto G5 Plus is one of the better mid-range Android phones available in India and until now it was a Flipkart exclusive. In case you're looking for a smartphone, you should read our Moto G5 Plus review to see if it's what you need. Speaking of mid-range Android phones, we discussed the impact of Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 on the Indian smartphone market on our weekly technology podcast - Orbital - and you should definitely listen to it for some potentially valuable insights.

Here's everything else that made news in the world of technology today.

You can now back up your PC to Google Drive

Google Drive now lets you backup your entire computer to the cloud storage service. A version of Google Drive called Backup and Sync will be released for Windows and Mac. This is a significant development because so far these cloud storage services have only focused on helping you store your photos and other files. Services such as BackBlaze and CrashPlan focus on computer backups, and Google Drive will be competing with those now.

Xiaomi announces 'Reward Mi' program

Xiaomi has announced a program called 'Reward Mi' for its customers. This will allow people who have an account on Mi.com (Xiaomi's online store) to claim benefits such as early access to products and discounts. If you join the program now, you get 50 Mi Tokens, which can be redeemed against purchases online. This is similar to loyalty programs at pretty much every big brand offline retail store or reward points offered by credit card companies. If you buy a lot of Xiaomi products, this programme might appeal to you.

iPhone 8 may feature waterproofing and wireless charging

If wireless charging is an essential feature for you, then this latest iPhone 8 rumour will please you. It claims that the iPhone 8 will feature wireless charging. The rumour comes via Wistron, which is one of the manufacturers of iPhones. A new report quotes the CEO of Wistron as claiming that the upcoming iPhone will feature wireless charging. It also claims that he made a mention of support for waterproof wireless charging as well.

You can finally leave GIF comments on Facebook

GIFs are now 30 years old, can you believe it? After being on the Internet for so long, and seeing a resurgence thanks to Internet memes, the image format is finally supported in Facebook comments. In case you think words aren't enough to react to something on Facebook, you might want to share a GIF instead. GIFs were already supported on other Facebook apps such as WhatsApp and Messenger and it's about time Facebook comments joined the party.

Is Firefox the most efficient Web browser?

Mozilla Firefox now claims to be the most efficient Web browser across platforms. Firefox 54, the company claims, is faster and uses less RAM than its competitors. Firefox claims that in its tests, the browser was very RAM efficient on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It's probably only a matter of time before other browsers improve their efficiency but it's good to see Firefox focusing on improving something it's been criticised for.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ beats iPhone 7 Plus in Consumer Reports ratings

According to Consumer Reports, a publication that rates various consumer products, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ is ranked higher than iPhone 7 Plus. The publication praises the Samsung smartphone for its design and battery life. The bezel-less display on the S8+ may have been one of the factors behind its top rating. The smartphone is now receiving a firmware update that adds Android's June security patch.

Apple wants to make iPhone a 'one-stop-shop' for medical records

A new report claims that Apple is working on making the iPhone a 'one-stop-shop' for all your medical records. The report claims that Apple is already in talks with hospitals, developers, and other industry experts for this. According to the report, the iPhone will soon be able to store clinical records such as your lab results and allergy lists.

Sennheiser Momentum in-ear wireless headphones launched in India

Sennheiser is an audio brand with a presence in retail stores across India. It has now launched the Sennheiser Momentum in-ear wireless headphones in India. These headphones feature NFC support and Sennheiser claims that these have a 10-hour battery life. The Momentum series of headphones is known for its premium build quality and this pair will appeal to those who want high-quality wireless in-ear headphones.

Microsoft's AI notches a perfect score in Ms. Pac-Man

With time and development, all forms of AI will be smarter than humans. We've already seen Google's AlphaGo beat humans at Go, a game that requires a lot of intuition. Now Microsoft's AI has managed to land a perfect score in cult classic game Ms. Pac-Man. The game has been around for 35 years and humans have never managed to land the perfect score - one million points.