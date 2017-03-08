Moto G5 Plus will be sold exclusively on Flipkart when it launches in India. This marks the return of the Moto G line to the e-commerce company, after the Moto G4 series was also available via rival Amazon. Gadgets 360 has also learned that the smartphone is likely to be released on March 15, the same day it is launched in India. The Moto G5 Plus has a 5.2-inch full-HD screen, 2GHz Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB, 32GB storage, up to 128GB microSD card support, 12-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel, Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and 3000mAh battery.

Having whet your appetite for tech news with Moto G5 Plus, let's take a look at what else happened today:

New Nokia 3310 pre-orders reportedly exceed expectations

While the new Nokia 3310 has still not hit the market, UK-based retailer Carphone Warehouse has started taking pre-orders for the feature phone. And the response for the device has been “unprecedented,” it says, showing that it is not just hype and that “customers really want to get their hands on one.” It will be launched in the second quarter, though HMD Global refrained from giving a concrete date yet. Nokia 6, however, continues its winning streak in China, once again going out of stock instantly on JD.com, ahead of its availability in India and other markets, also in Q2.

Nokia 8 with Snapdragon 835 will reportedly launch in June

HMD Global will reportedly release the Nokia 8 flagship Android phone in June. The smartphone is said to run on the Snapdragon 835 processor and come in two variants, one with 4GB of RAM and the other with 6GB. The Nokia 8 is expected to sport rear camera with at least 23-megapixel setup, and at least one of the variants will feature a dual camera system on the back. The base variant of the Nokia flagship is expected to cost CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 38,600), while the other model may be priced at CNY 4,300 (approximately Rs. 43,000).

CIA can control hack your TV, apps, and even car, says WikiLeaks trove

WikiLeaks has released a trove of CIA files that allege that the agency can turn TVs into listening devices, bypass app encryptions, and can even control cars remotely. The documents say that the CIA has produced 1,000 malware systems that can control personal electronics such as iPhones and Android phones and Samsung smart TVs. The CIA and White House have not confirmed if these WikiLeaks documents are authentic.

iPhone 8 rumoured to be called iPhone Edition

The latest report about the upcoming iPhone 8 suggests that Apple may give it the moniker iPhone Edition, akin to the Apple Watch Edition that we have seen previously. The new report claims that iPhone Edition will feature a 5-inch screen, dual cameras, and wireless charging. On the other hand, Apple is still in prototype stage for AMOLED screen, glass, ceramic or metal bodies, and replacing the Home button; their inclusion is not yet final and will depend on component supplies, and other factors. The report reiterates that iPhone Edition will launch alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

Flipkart said to be looking to raise anywhere between $1 billion and $1.5 billion

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy has confirmed that the company is in talks with investors to raise fresh funds in its continuing battle against Amazon. The e-commerce player is reportedly looking to raise anywhere between $1 billion and 1.5 billion, depending upon who you believe, from investors such as Microsoft, eBay, and Tencent Holdings. However, the fundraising exercise is said to value the company at $10 billion, a steep drop from its valuation of $15 billion in its last fundraising round.

New OnePlus 3T variant may be in the offing

A OnePlus wallpaper featuring a rather dark design, leaked by prolific tipster Evan Blass, has got the Internet talking about whether a new model by the company is on its way. The wallpaper has resolution of 1080x1920 pixels, suggesting the company will be retaining the screen resolution in whatever device it throws our way next. Meanwhile, replying to a claim by Android Police’s David Ruddock that OnePlus may have a “dark announcement” soon, co-founder Carl Pei posted a GIF of wolves howling. Many have floated theories that either a OnePlus 3T jet black variant is on its way, or OnePlus 5 (the rumoured name for the next OnePlus flagship) may have a ‘Midnight Black’ variant.

Mark Zuckerberg to get honorary degree from Harvard, give commencement speech

Mark Zuckerberg, who dropped out of Harvard to work full-time on Facebook, will be headed to the university in May to give the commencement address. Zuckerberg will also receive an honorary degree from Harvard on Commencement Day. He will give the speech on May 25 to mark the Harvard 366th Commencement. His wife Priscilla Chan graduated from Harvard in 2007.

Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro with Snapdragon 625, 4GB of RAM launched

Samsung has launched the Galaxy C5 Pro, a smaller version of the Galaxy C7 Pro smartphone, in China. The new Samsung model is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,100) and available for pre-order on Samsung's China website; it will hit the market on March 16. The new Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro has a 5.2-inch full-HD screen, Android 7.0 Nougat software, 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD support up to 256GB, 16-megapixel cameras on the front and back, and 2600mAh battery.