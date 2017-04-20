If you like Lenovo's Moto smartphones, but were wishing for something more affordable than the phones it currently has in market then you might want to know about the Moto E4. Rumours of the launch of this smartphone have been afoot for some time and the latest in this line are alleged benchmark scores.

The Moto E4 has been spotted on GeekBench Browser and if that is to be believed, then the smartphone is likely to feature 2GB RAM, and a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor clocked at 1.25GHz. The Moto E4 is said to get a complete makeover in terms of design, and is widely expected to be priced slightly above the Moto C range.

On the premium side of the spectrum, more photos of the Moto X (2017) have surfaced online. You can breathe a sigh of relief if you were worried about the 3.5 mm headphone jack - this smartphone appears to have that. It's expected to have a 5.5-inch full-HD display and the Moto X (2017) be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with at least 3GB RAM.

Here's what else made news in the world of technology on this fine day.

LG G6 to launch in India on Monday

LG has sent out invites for a press event in India on April 24 where it is expected to launch the LG G6. The phone is up for pre-registration on the company's website, and there's even some news about its India price. A leak provides some details on the LG G6 India price and pre-order details. It suggests that the smartphone will be priced north of Rs. 53,000 with a big cash back offer for pre-orders, along with discounts on certain accessories. If you're interested in buying the LG G6, that might be the offer to check out.

HTC teases a new smartphone

If you still care about HTC smartphones, you may just be excited about a new one that's in the works. HTC U, which was leaked earlier this month, now has an official launch date. May 16 is the date you might want to add to your calendar. This tweet is the one you need to check out for a super-short teaser video that shows the phone. The HTC U doesn't have a headphone jack, and is likely to be in the premium segment.

Intel feels AMD heat, advances CPU launches?

The sweet smell of competition is in the air. After years of unrivalled desktop CPU dominance, Intel finally has some competition from AMD's Ryzen range of CPUs. A new report suggest that Intel will launch the high-end Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X processors in late May rather than the end of July, and the mainstream Coffee Lake series in August rather than January next year. If the report is true, then it definitely is good news for those who want to build desktop PCs.

$400 Juicer turns out to be a bit of a bummer

Paying $400 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for a juicer may seem like too much money but it pales in comparison with the $120 million (roughly Rs. 776 crores) that Google and others have invested in the company that makes them. The best part? The Juicer apparently does exactly what bare hands can. You buy pre-packed juice packs along with the Juicer and put them in the gadget. It can turn those into juice quickly. Or you could just press the juice packs with your hands and achieve the same result. The company may yet redeem itself, but this product seems to be a dud.

Sony A9 full-frame mirrorless camera launched

Sony just announced a camera to end all cameras. The Sony A9 full-frame mirrorless camera goes on sale in May at $4,500 (roughly Rs. 3 lakhs) and it packs some of the best camera tech money can buy right now. This includes high-speed, blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 20fps, 60 AF/AE tracking calculations per second and a maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32,000 second. It has the new 35mm full-frame stacked 24.2-megapixel Exmor RS sensor, and is paired with an upgraded Bionz X image processor. It also has a 693 phase detection AF points covering approximately 93 percent of the frame and a sensitivity of ISO 100-51200, 5-axis image stabilisation, a tilting 3-inch touchscreen display, EVF,Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and video recording at 4K at 30fps or full-HD at 120fps.

Bose accused of spying on customers

A lawsuit filed in Chicago accuses Bose of spying on people who use its wireless headphones and selling the information it collects without permission. The complaint seeks an injunction to stop this and claims that the Bose Connect app violates people's privacy. Bose has not responded so far.

Facebook wants to read your mind

At its annual developers conference, Facebook revealed its intention to design brain-to-computer interfaces. This means that Facebook wants to let you type with your mind or using your skin to hear. According to Facebook executive Regina Dugan, the project grew from being an idea six months ago to being the focus of a team of more than 60 scientists, engineers, and system integrators. We're not sure about you but we're definitely worried about a future where companies such as Facebook could use similar technologies to project ads directly to your mind. We'll just leave you with an ominous quote from Dugan: "We are just getting started."

Google Chrome may get an inbuilt ad-blocker

"If you can't beat 'em, join 'em" is an age old adage that Google may have taken a bit too literally. According to a new report, the company may be planning to introduce an ad-blocker in its browser. This could block badly designed ads, such as pop-ups, interstitial ads, and autoplaying video ads. However, it won't be blocking advertisements from Google, if the report is to be believed. That sounds like great news for Google, at the very least.

Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook launched

Lenovo has launched the Flex 11 Chromebook, which is a hybrid device that can be used as both a laptop and a tablet. It has a touchscreen and ChromeOS now supports Android apps too, which makes the Flex 11 a fairly useful hybrid device. Its priced starting $279 (roughly Rs. 18,000) and will be available later this month. It has an 11.6-inch display, a quad-core 2.1GHz ARM processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

Microsoft launches a new app called To-Do

Microsoft has launched a new to-do app, which is rather unimaginatively named Microsoft To-Do. It has been built by the team that designed Wunderlist, a company Microsoft had acquired earlier. The preview version of app has been made available on Android, iOS, and Windows 10. It allows people to set reminders, keep track of activities, and create to-do lists.

Apple working to stop reliance on mining

Finally, in a bid to be even more eco-friendly after building a campus that is powered entirely by renewable energy, Apple has said that it plans to use 100 percent recycled material in its products. The company made this announcement ahead of Earth Day on April 22 in its 2017 Environment Responsibility Report. Mining for minerals to manufacture gadgets is leading to irreversible damage to the planet and it's good to see Apple own up to its responsibility and pledge to try and find a solution.