Micromax launched the Canvas Infinity on Tuesday in India, which has an 18:9 5.7-inch HD display and a 16-megapixel front camera as the highlight features. Thanks to its 18:9 aspect ratio display, it fits a 5.7-inch display in a size comparable to the iPhone 7 Plus. The Micromax Canvas Infinity is priced at Rs. 9,999 and will be available on September 1 at 12 pm from Amazon India only, for which registrations have already begun.

The Canvas Infinity has a fingerprint scanner, and a headphone jack, which is good, but the Micro-USB port makes it feel previous gen. Inside, it has Snapdragon 425 quad-core chip, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and dual-SIM support. On the back, you get a 13-megapixel f/ 2.0 camera. For now, it runs Android 7.0 Nougat, but Micromax promised an upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo soon.

At the launch event, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma stold Gadgets 360 that he hasn't seen "any impact of JioPhone" yet, and "will take a call" on upgrading the company's feature phone line-up to 4G only once Reliance Jio's device is available in the market.

Moto G5S Plus is coming to India next Tuesday

Lenovo has set a launch date for the Moto G5S Plus in India: August 29 at 12 pm. The phone will be an Amazon India exclusive, though there's no word on the price yet. The Moto G5S Plus' highlight feature is the dual camera setup on the back, with two 13-megapixel sensors. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat, has a 5.5-inch full-HD display, and is powered by Snapdragon 625. The Moto G5S Plus has a fingerprint scanner on the front too.

Facebook's coloured statuses come to WhatsApp

WhatsApp began rolling out coloured text statuses to Android and iOS users on Tuesday, after testing the feature in beta for a few weeks. It's similar to Facebook's own colourful backgrounds for status updates, which allow you to mix and match colours, font choice, and emojis.

To access it, open the WhatsApp app and navigate to the Status tab. If you see a pencil-shaped icon next to your name, click that and voilà. Not all users are seeing the new feature just yet, so have some patience if you can't find it even after updating to the latest version of WhatsApp.

It's called Android Oreo, after all

Google confirmed the name for Android O late on Monday night: it's Android Oreo, as many thought. The update has already started rolling out for compatible devices (Pixel and Nexus), and you can also get the system images from the developers' site.

The biggest changes include picture-in-picture mode, notification channels that offer more granular control, notification badges (like on iOS), and the ability to snooze notifications. There's also autofill, which is now available to apps, not just websites.

UC Browser is under investigation for sending user data to China

UC Browser is under probe by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an R&D organisation for the Department of Electronics and Information Technology, according to reports. The latter didn't identify the lab by name, calling it "a government lab in Hyderabad [...] probing how Alibaba-owned UC Browser can send user details and location data to a remote server".

ICTFlash adds that if the Alibaba-owned browser is found guilty of transmitting identifiable user info – such as IMEI number and location data – to a server in China, it could be banned in India. UC Browser and C-DAC have yet to comment.

Delhi HC issues notice to Internet giants for Blue Whale challenge

Following up on the direction issued earlier this month, the Delhi High Court has sent a notice to Indian units of Internet giants Facebook, Google, and Yahoo regarding the Blue Whale challenge, asking them how they're complying with the order, which requires them to ban it entirely. The court has also asked the Centre and the Delhi Police to inform about the steps they have taken. All concerned parties have August 28 to file their responses.

Moto X4 leaks with shiny back, two days before launch

Ahead of its expected launch on Thursday, the Moto X4 has leaked in live images and renders. It serves to confirm much of what we've already known: circular dual rear camera setup, 5.2-inch full-HD display, octa-core 2.2GHz processor, and 3,000mAh battery. The only new aspect is that the Moto X4 has a shiny metallic back, much like the HTC U11. We'll have official confirmation in a couple of days when the Moto X4 is officially launched.

Hotstar's annual plan costs Rs. 1,200, half the usual price

Hotstar is running two promotional offers to encourage new sign-ups: Rs. 1,200 for the full year, a staggering 50 percent off; and Rs. 999 for 9 months, which is still 44 percent off. Both offers are only applicable on debit card payments, and the latter is targeted towards football viewers, what with the new season gearing up. These are only available via the Hotstar website.

Samsung Bixby voice support rolling out to 200 countries worldwide

A few months after launching the S8 and S8+, Samsung has begun rolling out voice support for Bixby around the globe, with over 200 countries. To enable the voice capabilities, just hit the Bixby button on your new Samsung device. The feature was first rolled out in South Korea followed by the US. This would mean that the Note 8 – if it carries a dedicated Bixby button, which it likely will – will have Bixby voice support from day zero.

Age of Empires IV announced, Forza 7 will get PC demo

At Gamescom on Monday, Microsoft announced Age of Empires IV, a new main entrant in the long-running strategy series after 12 years. It will run only on Windows 10 PCs, much like Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, a remaster of the classic that was announced alongside. While there's no release date on the former, the latter comes out October 19.

Microsoft had announcements for Forza Motorsport 7 as well, which is arriving October 3. The game will get a PC demo before release, and the minimum PC requirements have been lowered to an Intel Core i5-750 2.67GHz / AMD FX-6300 and Nvidia GT 740 / Nvidia GTX 650 / AMD R7 250X.