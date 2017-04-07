Reliance Jio had to withdraw its Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer because of a TRAI order that says it does not comply with the existing regulatory framework. Jio subscribers who had already activated the Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer will continue to benefit from it, but new registrations will stop soon - though Reliance Jio is allowing users to sign up and avail the offer benefits at present. Reliance Jio said it would comply with the TRAI's decision, but that it would take a few days to make the operational changes necessary to withdraw the offer.

The offer, which was announced on March 31, gives Jio Prime users free services for three months on a recharge or Rs. 303 or more, beyond the offers that have been announced since the time of Jio's launch. Users had to became Jio Prime members and refill with a certain minimum amount in order to get the three additional months of free service.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Launched in India today

As expected, Samsung formally launched the Galaxy C7 Pro in India today, with a price tag of Rs. 27,990. This more affordable sibling of the Galaxy C9 Pro will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from April 11 onwards. Its body is made of metal and curved glass, and you can buy it in either Gold or Navy Blue. The new phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC and has a 5.7-inch full-HD screen.

On the plus side, you get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, a fingerprint sensor, and 16-megapixel cameras on the rear as well as front. However, this phone runs the dated Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and has a hybrid dual-SIM tray so you have to choose between a microSD card and a second SIM.

The Samsung C7 Pro will be taking on the likes of the OnePlus 3T (Review) and Vivo V5 Plus (Review). Gadgets 360 was able to spend some time with a demo unit at Samsung's launch event today, and we look forward to conducting an in-depth review in the near future.

Xiaomi ranked India's 'most preferred smartphone brand', pipping Apple and Samsung

While market share is determined by the actual number of units shipped in a particular time frame, a new study conducted by research firm Strategy Analytics pegs Xiaomi as "India's most preferred smartphone brand", ahead of even Apple and Samsung. The Chinese powerhouse entered India less than three years ago, but immediately shot to fame because of its shockingly low prices and strategy of constraining supply to generate buzz.

Xiaomi got 26 percent of the vote when a panel of Android users was asked which brand the members would go for when buying their next smartphone. Samsung and Apple were chosen by 12 percent each, with Motorola following at 7 percent, and Lenovo tied with OnePlus at 6 percent each. Strategy Analytics noted that Xiaomi has grown tremendously since its launch. However, the return of Nokia, which is a powerful brand, could see Xiaomi knocked out of the top spot.

Reliance Jio appears to be gearing up to launch TV services

Reliance Jio has already upended the mobile operators' industry, and trials for home broadband service are under way. Not content with that, the company seems to be preparing to enter the TV space as well. Two new options have appeared on Jio's website: Home Broadband and Jio Link.

Jio Link in particular appears to refer to a set-top box. Jio could use its massive infrastructure to deliver TV over IP rather than launching a satellite DTH service. Details are scarce at the moment, but stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the news as it breaks.

iPad (2017) pre-orders now open in India

Apple announced its new 2017 iPad just a few weeks ago, and it is already up for preorders in India. The new model is slightly thicker than the outgoing iPad Air 2 and lacks its laminated screen, but offers an updated processor is a lot more affordable. Prices start at Rs. 28,900 for the 32GB Wi-Fi variant, and go up to Rs. 47,900 if you want to max out the storage at 128GB and add cellular connectivity as well. It weighs 469 grams.

The iPad (2017) is available in gold, silver or space grey, and has a 9.7-inch 2048x1536-pixel Retina display just like its predecessors. You get an A9 CPU, an 8-megapixel rear camera, 1.2-megapixel front camera, and fingerprint sensor. This model lacks the True Tone screen, quad speakers, and Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard compatibility that the 9.7-inch iPad Pro offers.

Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi Max 2 specifications purportedly leak online

Xiaomi is also in the news because of mounting speculation regarding its upcoming Mi 6 flagship and Mi Max 2 phablet. Devices purporting to be these two models have appeared in the GFXBench benchmark's online database, indicating that tests are being run on prototype units already.

The Mi 6 supposedly runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with a new iteration of Xiaomi's MIUI custom ROM. It should have a 5.1-inch full-HD screen and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. RAM is tipped to be either 4GB or 6GB, and there should be 64GB and/ or 128GB of storage. These specs don't quite match up to previous leaks which indicated much more premium hardware as well as a larger Mi 6 Plus sibling model.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 appears to have a 6.4-inch full-HD screen and an unannounced Snapdragon 660 SoC. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for confirmation of the Mi 6's specs as soon as we get them.

Facebook launches an AI-based companion within its Messenger app

Facebook Messenger in the US can now chat with M, an AI-powered assistant that aims to show helpful suggestions and actions within the app. Facebook is hoping to compete with Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Samsung, amongst others, in the race to capture AI companion market share. M should roll out to users around the world in due course. It will help users manage conversations and perform other actions, with more capabilities being added over time.

DoT survey shows that calls are more likely to drop when you're indoors

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has released the results of the data it has gathered by questioning users about call drops. SMS and IVRS services were launched in order to help mobile subscribers lodge complaints, and by following up with them to determine the circumstances of each dropped call, the DoT was able to determine that call drops are more likely to occur indoors.

2,20,935 subscribers have participated in the survey since it began in December 2016, of whom 1,38,072 (62.5 percent) reported call drops. These results are shared with mobile service operators fortnightly to help them improve services.

LG G6 to go on sale in some parts of the world soon

LG's 2017 flagship, the LG G6, was unveiled at MWC 2017. Units are now being shipped out to key markets in North America, Europe and Asia, and they should go on sale very soon. The phone is already on sale in its home market of South Korea.

The highlight of the LG G6 is its 5.7-inch 1440x2880-pixel FullVision screen which has an unusual 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio and extremely narrow borders. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC and has 4GB of RAM.