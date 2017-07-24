Revealed at the Reliance AGM, the Jio Phone is the talk of the town right now, even as much of the hardware remains shrouded under mystery. Well, Qualcomm and Spreadtrum have now announced their chips power the new Jio phone. The device will use a Qualcomm 205 processor that was launched in March and comes with LTE support - including 4G VoLTE, while Spreadtrum did not reveal much about the nature of its partnership.

Furthermore, investment banking firm Jeffries believes that the Jio Phone will pose a substantial challenge to the competition. Jefferies said in a report said, "The monthly plan compares favourably against the blended ARPU (average revenue per unit) of top three incumbents, but it does provide a cap. Even though the pricing is not as disruptive as feared, it will still be a stiff challenge to incumbents to protect their subscriber market share."

In addition to this, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has termed the launch of JioPhone as "clever marketing" and said Jio selling the device at effective zero price is an attempt to save government levies like licence fee by the company.

"Previously, when you bundled handset along with services the 14 or 11 percent that an operator paid as licence fee got imposed on handsets. So as an operator one can't compete with a handset seller because handset seller is not required to pay this extra levy of 11-14 percent," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews said. He said a bundled offer would have increased cost of providing service for operators. "Reliance Jio offer is clever marketing position... they are saying the handset price is effectively zero. So no licence fee, spectrum usage charge has to be paid on that. Government will have to look at what sale of price for zero means," Mathews said.

Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale goes live; Samsung Mobiles Fest Sale on Amazon India

Sales from e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart see no signs of abating. The former is hosting three days of discounts known as the Flipkart Grand Gadget Days. Offers include gaming laptops at Rs. 20,000 off on exchange, Moto headphones free with Canon EOS 700D DSLR camera, and the Chromecast 2 up for grabs at Rs. 3,199. As for Amazon, it has the Samsung Mobiles Fest Sale where the Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro is for Rs. 8,490 instead of Rs. 9,490, the Samsung Galaxy On8 at Rs. 11,490 rather than Rs. 11,490, and the Gear S3 Frontier is at Rs. 26,500 (originally Rs. 28,500).

Xiaomi Mi 5X with dual rear cameras teased; Redmi Note 4 explodes Into flames on video

In a post-iPhone 7 Plus world, Android smartphone manufacturers seem to be taking to dual cameras like fish to water. The latest is Xiaomi. A video teaser for the Xiaomi Mi 5X reveals a horizontal dual camera setup in addition to a fingerprint scanner at the back. The teaser also indicates that it will be offered in three variants - Gold, Black, and Rose Gold (Pink).

While Xiaomi will be looking forward to an explosive response to the device, let's hope it doesn’t literally explode like the Redmi Note 4 that burst into flames in a store in Bengaluru. In this incidence, there was no charger or other accessory involved - the device caught fire as the shopkeeper was inserting the SIM card in the handset.

Nokia 8 images leak, showing Copper Gold Colour option and dual camera setup

In other leaks, photos of the Nokia 8 have been made public via Chinese social site Baidu showing off the back, front, and a dual camera setup in Copper Gold colour. The flagship smartphone is spotted with a 3.5mm jack and Micro-USB too which implies that fast charging may not be a part of the Nokia 8’s feature set. Previously, the smartphone has been spotted in Blue, and Steel colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8's S Pen Stylus leaked in photos, may ship with Bixby-powered Apple AirPods rival

Samsung is in the news for more than just discounts though, as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's S Pen stylus has been leaked prior to the phablet’s August 23 launch event. It retains the same tried and tested design with possible improvements in terms of accuracy and responsiveness. Also, its slated to arrive in Deep Blue along with Orchid Grey and Midnight Black variants, according to a separate leak. What’s more is another leak that claims the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may launch with its own version of Apple’s AirPods, powered by Bixby.

This is Uber's answer to Ola Play, coming soon to a cab near you

Ride sharing app Uber plans to launch its own infotainment system across its cabs in India, sources close to the matter have informed Gadgets 360. It began testing Android tablets loaded with a suite of services in cities through the country. It plans to install the tablets on premium tiers such as the Uber X range and will be available in select circles later this year. Ola has a similar device called Ola Play installed in Prime cabs.

Sony A1 Bravia 4K OLED HDR TVs launched in India

From screens on the go to screens at home. Sony launched the A1 OLED 4K HDR TV for India. Sporting a monolithic design, Dolby Vision HDR, and the new Sony X1 Extreme image processor it starts at Rs. 3,64,900 for the KD-55A1 55-inch version and Rs. 4,64,900 for the 65-inch KD-65A1. Pre-booking before August 15 nets you a PS4 with your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt with 5.5-Inch Super AMOLED display launched in India

Samsung might be making headlines for its Note 8 leaks and discounts on Amazon India, but the company stealthily made the Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt available in the country over the weekend. Priced at Rs. 11,490 it sports a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display, Android Nougat, 13-megapixel rear camera, selfie camera with flash, 3000mAh battery, 16GB storage, and 2GB RAM. Available in Black and Gold colour options, Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt can be bought via Samsung’s website and through offline retail outlets.

Yu Yunique 2 India Launch Set for Tuesday

2015’s Yu Yunique from Micromax sees its successor, the Yu Yunique 2, launch on Tuesday. Specifications and features have not been teased prior to the event. All the company has said of the phone is a tweet saying “Be bold, be different, be #YU. #Yunique2 - Launching tomorrow.” We won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Google Maps gets real-time bus information in India, starting with Kolkata

Google Maps gets another new feature for India in the form of real-time bus information. Kolkata commuters will be able to view transit information as it happens via Google Maps in India. The Mountain View-based company has partnered with the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) to make information available in real-time for key transit routes. More routes will be added in the future, though there’s no mention as to when this can be expected for other parts of the country.

Microsoft deprecates Paint after 32 Years with Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

A staple of Microsoft’s OSes since 1985, Microsoft Paint will not be supported in Windows 10 with the Fall Creators Update. It joins Outlook Express, Reader App, and Reader List as “features that are removed or deprecated in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update”. With the advent of Paint 3D, it seems that Microsoft wants users to flock to that instead of an app that’s been around as long as Windows 1.0.